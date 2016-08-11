Aug 11 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
August 10, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
Kamal Timbers India Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 60 Assigned
Kamal Timbers India Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 190 Assigned
Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 483.5 Assigned
Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3+ 176.7 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
Alex Astral Power Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned
Alex Astral Power Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 200 Assigned
Futuregrow Spectrum Radiation LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Futuregrow Spectrum Radiation TL IND BBB- 381.3 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Iiert June 2016 Series A PTC IND AA(SO) 1530 Assigned
Kamal Timbers India Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
Kamal Timbers India Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 60 Assigned
Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Assigned
Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd Bk Loan IND BBB 16.85 Assigned
Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 483.5 Assigned
Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd Term Deposit IND tA- 50 Provisional
Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd Term Deposit IND tA- 146.7 Assigned
Ushdev Engitech Ltd TL IND D 895.2 Downgraded
from IND BBB-
Ushdev Engitech Ltd TL IND WD 75 Withdrawn
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
