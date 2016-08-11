Aug 11 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of August 10, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Kamal Timbers India Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 60 Assigned Kamal Timbers India Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 190 Assigned Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 483.5 Assigned Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3+ 176.7 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alex Astral Power Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Alex Astral Power Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 200 Assigned Futuregrow Spectrum Radiation LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Pvt Ltd Futuregrow Spectrum Radiation TL IND BBB- 381.3 Assigned Pvt Ltd Iiert June 2016 Series A PTC IND AA(SO) 1530 Assigned Kamal Timbers India Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Kamal Timbers India Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 60 Assigned Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Assigned Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd Bk Loan IND BBB 16.85 Assigned Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 483.5 Assigned Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd Term Deposit IND tA- 50 Provisional Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd Term Deposit IND tA- 146.7 Assigned Ushdev Engitech Ltd TL IND D 895.2 Downgraded from IND BBB- Ushdev Engitech Ltd TL IND WD 75 Withdrawn ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)