Aug 12 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of August 11, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asawth Saw Mill Non-FB Fac IND A4 120 Assigned Disha Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 50 Assigned S.G.S Motors Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 20 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asawth Saw Mill LT Issuer Rating IND B Assigned Asawth Saw Mill FB Fac IND B 35 Assigned Devikkesh Novamate Boards Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Ltd Devikkesh Novamate Boards Pvt Long-TL IND B+ 32 Assigned Ltd Devikkesh Novamate Boards Pvt FB limits IND B+ 37.5 Assigned Ltd Disha Industries Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned Disha Industries Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 208 Assigned Disha Industries Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB+/ IND A4+ 125 Assigned EICL Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Affirmed EICL Ltd Long-TL IND A+ 287 Affirmed (reduced from INR479.8m) EICL Ltd FB WC limits IND A+ / IND A1+ 750 Affirmed EICL Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A+ / IND A1+ 150 Affirmed ESN Finance And Capital LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Services Ltd ESN Finance And Capital Long-TL IND B+ 135 Assigned Services Ltd Patel Motors (Indore) Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Patel Motors (Indore) Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 410 Assigned S.G.S Motors Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Affirmed S.G.S Motors Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB+ 150 Affirmed Shital Diam LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Shital Diam FB limits IND BB / IND A4+ 220 Assigned SRS Modern Sales Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Downgraded from IND BB SRS Modern Sales Ltd FB WC limits IND D 750 Downgraded from IND BB / IND A4+ Union Bank Of India Additional Tier 1 IND AA 20000 Assigned (AT1) bonds ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)