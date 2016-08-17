Aug 17 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of August 16, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abeinsa Business Development Non-FB WC limit IND A4 125 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Amrut Distilleries Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A2 10 Assigned Ananth Technologies Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3+ 1490 Upgraded from IND A3 (increased from INR800m) Anubhav Plast Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4 15 Assigned Anubhav Plast Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4 15 Assigned Brand Concepts Pvt. Ltd NFBF IND A4+ 31 Affirmed Chandrakona Cold Storage Pvt LtdNFB WC limit IND A4 2.9 Withdrawn Kasturchand Fertilizers (P) Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 5.5 Downgraded from IND A4+ Rswm Ltd CP programme IND A1+ 2500 Assigned (carved out of fund-based limits; increased from INR2,000m) Sangar Overseas Non-FB limits IND A4 72.5 Affirmed (increased from INR10m) Vikrant Ispat Udyog Non-FB limits IND A4+ 20 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abeinsa Business Development FB WC limit IND B+ 50 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Amrut Distilleries Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+ / IND A2190 Assigned (increased from INR990m) Ananth Technologies Ltd Long-TL IND BBB 66.9 Upgraded from IND BBB- (reduced from INR257.0m) Ananth Technologies Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB / IND A3+190 Upgraded from IND BBB- / IND A3 (increased from INR160.0m) Anubhav Plast Pvt Ltd FB limit IND B+ / IND A4 70 Assigned Bhargava Educational Society WC facility IND B+ 5 Assigned Brand Concepts Pvt. Ltd TL IND BB 1.4 Assigned Brand Concepts Pvt. Ltd FBF IND BB- 77 upgraded from IND BB- Ceekay Associates FB limits a LT IND B+ 60 Assigned Chandrakona Cold Storage Pvt LtdFBL IND B 50 Assigned Chandrakona Cold Storage Pvt Ltdfund based WC limit IND B- 59.4 Withdrawn Chandrakona Cold Storage Pvt LtdWC loan IND B- 12.4 Withdrawn Himachal Futuristic TL IND BBB+ 2609.1 Affirmed Communications Ltd (increased from INR1,173.6m) Himachal Futuristic cumulative redeemable IND BBB+ 6.5 Affirmed Communications Ltd PS Himachal Futuristic FB limits IND BBB+ / 1500 Affirmed Communications Ltd IND A2+ (reduced from INR1,629.9m) Himachal Futuristic non-FB limits IND BBB+ / 4507 Affirmed Communications Ltd IND A2+ (increased from INR2,382m) Kasturchand Fertilizers (P) Ltd CC WC Fac IND B+ 100 Downgraded from IND BB- Multitech Auto Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ 55 Assigned Multitech Auto Pvt Ltd LT loan limits IND BB+ 75 Assigned Rswm Ltd TL from Bks IND A+ 3926.7 Assigned Rswm Ltd FB WC limit IND A+ / IND A1+ 8200 Assigned Rswm Ltd non-FB WC limit IND A+ / IND A1+ 1485 Assigned Sangar Overseas o/s TL IND B- 4 Upgraded from IND B (decreased from INR14.65m) Sangar Overseas FB limits IND B / IND A4 100 Upgraded from IND B- / Affirmed (increased from INR92.5m) Shri Shyam Warehousing And FB WC limits IND BBB- 60 Assigned Power Pvt Ltd Shri Shyam Warehousing And LT loan IND BBB- 322.5 Assigned Power Pvt Ltd Srinivasa Civil Works Pvt Ltd non-FB limits IND D 210 suspended Srinivasa Civil Works Pvt Ltd FB limits IND D 35 suspended Syrma Technology Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 30.4 downgraded from IND BBB- (increased from INR27.5m) Syrma Technology Pvt Ltd FB WC Fac IND BB+ / IND A4+270 downgraded from IND BBB- / IND A3 Syrma Technology Pvt Ltd non-FB WC limits IND BB+ / IND A4+202 downgraded from IND BBB- / IND A3 Vikrant Ispat Udyog FB limits IND BB- / IND A4+145 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.