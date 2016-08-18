Aug 18 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of August 17, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Glory Products Pvt Ltd NFB WC limits IND A4+ 32.5 Assigned Ingenerie Technologies Proposed non FB limits Provisional IND 35 Withdrawn Solutions Pvt Ltd A4 Pink Rose Lingerie Pvt. Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4 120 Migrated from (suspended) IND A4 Prime Technoplast Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 50 Migrated from (suspended) IND A4+ RPL Industries Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 10 Upgraded from IND A4 Sri Agarwal Ispat Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 20 Withdrawn Sri Lakshmi Constructions Non-FB limits IND A4+ 80 Assigned Sri Venkata Lakshmi Narasimha Non-FB limits IND A4+ 20.8 Affirmed Spinning Mills Pvt. Ltd (increased from INR21.1m) Transworld Furtichem Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 850 Migrated from (suspended) IND A2 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Airflow Equipments (I) Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Migrated from (suspended) IND D Airflow Equipments (I) Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND D 100 Migrated from (suspended) IND D Airflow Equipments (I) Pvt Ltd TL IND D 99.5 Migrated from (suspended) IND D Aspam Academy Noida TL IND BBB- 600 Assigned Brua Hydrowatt Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Affirmed Brua Hydrowatt Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 490 Affirmed Cj'S Haritha Homes LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Cj'S Haritha Homes fund- based limits IND B+ 198.5 Assigned Glory Products Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Glory Products Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 27.5 Assigned Ingenerie Technologies LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Migrated from Solutions Pvt Ltd (suspended) IND B+ Ingenerie Technologies FB limits IND B+ 20 Migrated from Solutions Pvt Ltd (suspended) IND B+ Ingenerie Technologies TL IND B+ 60 Migrated from Solutions Pvt Ltd (suspended) IND B+ Ingenerie Technologies Proposed TL Provisional IND 65 Withdrawn Solutions Pvt Ltd B+ Ingenerie Technologies Proposed FB limits Provisional IND 20 Withdrawn Solutions Pvt Ltd B+ Mahindra And Mahindra Financial NCDs IND AAA 10000 Assigned Services Ltd Mahindra Rural Housing Finance NCDs IND AA+ 2000 Assigned Ltd Mahindra Rural Housing Finance sub-debt IND AA+ 1000 Assigned Ltd Nikita Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Affirmed Nikita Jewellers Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB 156 Affirmed (reduced from INR198m) Pink Rose Lingerie Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Migrated from (suspended) IND B+ Pink Rose Lingerie Pvt. Ltd FB WC limit IND B+ 85 Migrated from (suspended) IND B+ Pink Rose Lingerie Pvt. Ltd TL IND B+ 8.68 Migrated from (suspended) IND B+ Prashanthi Ayurvedic Centre LT Issuer Rating IND B Migrated from (suspended) IND B Prashanthi Ayurvedic Centre FB limits IND B 6 Migrated from (suspended) IND B Prashanthi Ayurvedic Centre TL IND B 74.3 Migrated from (suspended) IND B Prime Technoplast Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Migrated from (suspended) IND BB Prime Technoplast Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB 270 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB Prime Technoplast Pvt Ltd LT loans IND BB 46.5 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB RPL Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Upgraded from IND B+ RPL Industries Ltd FB limits IND BB-/IND A4+ 70 Upgraded from IND B+ / IND A4 Shri Shyam Oil Extraction Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Ltd Shri Shyam Oil Extraction Pvt FB Fac IND BB 50 Assigned Ltd Shri Shyam Oil Extraction Pvt TL IND BB 40 Assigned Ltd Sri Agarwal Ispat LT Issuer Rating IND BB Upgraded from IND BB- Sri Agarwal Ispat FB WC limits IND BB 410 Upgraded from IND BB- (increased from INR280m) Sri Lakshmi Constructions LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Sri Lakshmi Constructions FB WC limits IND BB-/IND A4+ 50 Assigned Sri Venkata Lakshmi Narasimha LT Issuer Rating IND BB Affirmed Spinning Mills Pvt. Ltd Sri Venkata Lakshmi Narasimha Long-TL IND BB 55.37 Affirmed Spinning Mills Pvt. Ltd (decreased from INR92.4m) Sri Venkata Lakshmi Narasimha FB limits IND BB 144 Affirmed Spinning Mills Pvt. Ltd (increased from INR106.5m) The Mysore Paper Mills Ltd Bonds IND AA- (SO) 350 Affirmed The Mysore Paper Mills Ltd Bonds IND AA- (SO) 500 Affirmed The Mysore Paper Mills Ltd Bonds Provisional IND 400 Affirmed AA- (SO) Transworld Furtichem Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Migrated from (suspended) IND BBB+ Transworld Furtichem Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB+ 300 Migrated from (suspended) / IND BBB+ / IND IND A2 (suspended) A2 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.