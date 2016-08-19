Aug 19 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of August 18, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aveco Technologies Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 30 Withdrawn Gagan Aerospace Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3(SO) 820 Withdrawn I G Petrochemicals Ltd Forward contract limit IND A1 30 Assigned Melzer Chemicals Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A3 50 Assigned Parag Milk Foods Ltd Non-FB WC facilit IND A2 290 Upgraded from IND A4+ (increased from INR55m) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aveco Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Withdrawn Aveco Technologies Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ / IND A4 40 Withdrawn Gagan Aerospace Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB-(SO)/ 70 Withdrawn IND A3(SO) GVR Nagaur Bikaner Tollway Pvt Bk loans IND BB 3150 Downgraded Ltd from IND BBB- Malar Solvent Extraction Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Affirmed Ltd Malar Solvent Extraction Pvt FB WC limits IND BB-/ IND A4+ 50 Affirmed Ltd Melzer Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Melzer Chemicals Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 18 Assigned Melzer Chemicals Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BBB- 100 Assigned Parag Milk Foods Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Upgraded from IND BB Parag Milk Foods Ltd TL IND BBB+ 1303.4 Upgraded from IND BB (reduced from INR1,363.38m) Parag Milk Foods Ltd FB WC facility IND BBB+/ 2500 Upgraded from IND A2 IND BB / IND A4+ Ultratech Cement Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Assigned Ultratech Cement Ltd NCDs IND AAA 5000 Assigned Welspun Urja Gujarat Pvt Ltd Senior project TL IND A- 1469.8 Withdrawn ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)