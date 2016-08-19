Aug 19 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
August 18, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aveco Technologies Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 30 Withdrawn
Gagan Aerospace Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3(SO) 820 Withdrawn
I G Petrochemicals Ltd Forward contract limit IND A1 30 Assigned
Melzer Chemicals Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A3 50 Assigned
Parag Milk Foods Ltd Non-FB WC facilit IND A2 290 Upgraded from
IND A4+
(increased from INR55m)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aveco Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Withdrawn
Aveco Technologies Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ / IND A4 40 Withdrawn
Gagan Aerospace Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB-(SO)/ 70 Withdrawn
IND A3(SO)
GVR Nagaur Bikaner Tollway Pvt Bk loans IND BB 3150 Downgraded
Ltd from IND BBB-
Malar Solvent Extraction Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Affirmed
Ltd
Malar Solvent Extraction Pvt FB WC limits IND BB-/ IND A4+ 50 Affirmed
Ltd
Melzer Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned
Melzer Chemicals Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 18 Assigned
Melzer Chemicals Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BBB- 100 Assigned
Parag Milk Foods Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Upgraded from
IND BB
Parag Milk Foods Ltd TL IND BBB+ 1303.4 Upgraded from
IND BB
(reduced from INR1,363.38m)
Parag Milk Foods Ltd FB WC facility IND BBB+/ 2500 Upgraded from
IND A2 IND BB / IND
A4+
Ultratech Cement Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Assigned
Ultratech Cement Ltd NCDs IND AAA 5000 Assigned
Welspun Urja Gujarat Pvt Ltd Senior project TL IND A- 1469.8 Withdrawn
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)