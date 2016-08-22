Aug 22 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of August 19, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Axis Overseas Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 30 Assigned Dsp Merrill Lynch Capital Ltd ST debt (CP) IND A1+ 2500 Withdrawn Rv Akash Ganga Infrastructure Non-FB WC limit IND A3+ 255 Assigned Ltd Spica Projects & Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 138.5 Upgraded from Infrastructures Pvt. Ltd. IND A4 (increased from INR50m) Sterling And Wilson Pvt Ltd CP IND A1+ 2000 Assigned (increased from INR1,000m)* * this facility has been carved out from fund-based limits. Swamiji Transmission Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 20 Assigned Vijay Velvan Spinning Mills Pvt Non FB facility (LC) IND A4+ 20 Suspended Ltd Yuvashakthi Enterprises Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 50 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Axis Overseas Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- 220 Assigned Blue Duck Textiles Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 18.36 Assigned Blue Duck Textiles Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- / IND A4+60 Assigned Ideal Hotel And Industries Ltd FB limits IND B+ / IND A4 150 Assigned Jain Overseas FB WC limits LT/ST IND D 330 Downgraded from IND BB- / IND A4+ Mifl Securitisation Trust Xiii Series A1 PTC IND AA(SO) 635.02 Assigned Mifl Securitisation Trust Xiii Series A2 PTCs IND AA(SO) 12.96 Assigned Mifl Securitisation Trust Xiii liquidity facility IND AAA(SO) 11.34 Assigned Mifl Securitisation Trust Xiii second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 51.51 Assigned facility Rv Akash Ganga Infrastructure long-TL IND BBB 9.2 Assigned Ltd Rv Akash Ganga Infrastructure FB WC limits IND BBB / IND A3+220 Assigned Ltd Shree Tirupati Balajee Fibc long-TL IND BBB- 50 Assigned Pvt. Ltd Shree Tirupati Balajee Fibc FB Fac IND BBB- / IND A3150 Assigned Pvt. Ltd Shyama Agro Foods & Exports Pvt FB WC limits IND BB- 45 Affirmed Ltd (increase from INR25.80m) Shyama Agro Foods & Exports Pvt LT loans IND BB- 37.76 Affirmed Ltd (reduced from INR44m) Siwana Solar Power Project Pvt TL a LT IND BB 200 Assigned Ltd Spica Projects & FB Fac IND BB 48.7 Upgraded from Infrastructures Pvt. Ltd. IND B+ Spica Projects & TL IND BB 20 Assigned Infrastructures Pvt. Ltd. Spica Projects & Non-FB Fac IND BB / IND A4+ 150 Upgraded from Infrastructures Pvt. Ltd. IND B+ / A4 Sterling And Wilson Pvt Ltd NCDs IND AA- 1000 Assigned Sterling And Wilson Pvt Ltd FB limits IND AA- / IND A1+2010 Assigned Sterling And Wilson Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND AA- / IND A1+19400 Assigned Sterling And Wilson Pvt Ltd Non-FBL IND AA- / IND A1+56590 Assigned Sterling And Wilson Pvt Ltd FBL IND AA- / IND A1+1000 Assigned Swamiji Transmission Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+ 65 Assigned Vijay Velvan Spinning Mills Pvt FBL IND BB 140 Suspended Ltd Vijay Velvan Spinning Mills Pvt LT loan IND BB 18 Suspended Ltd Vijay Velvan Spinning Mills Pvt Non FB facility(BG) IND BB 6.5 Suspended Ltd Yuvashakthi Enterprises FB WC limits IND BB 10 Suspended ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)