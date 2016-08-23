Aug 23 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of August 22, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Classic Engicon Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 160 Assigned Classic Engicon Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 90 Assigned Clifton Export Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND A3 420 Upgraded from (increased from IND A4+ INR350m) Clifton Export Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 11.5 Upgraded from IND A4+ Kartar Agro Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 75 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asian Business Connections Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Ltd Asian Business Connections Pvt NCDs IND BB- 4500 Assigned Ltd Aphelion Finance Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Aphelion Finance Pvt. Ltd Bk loan IND BB- 150 Assigned Aphelion Finance Pvt. Ltd CC facility IND BB- 100 Assigned Avon Ispat & Power Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Assigned Avon Ispat & Power Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+ /IND 500 Assigned A2+ Avon Ispat & Power Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB+ /IND 1200 Assigned A2+ Bhaskar Shrachi Alloys Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Migrated from (suspended) IND D Bhaskar Shrachi Alloys Ltd TL IND D 192 Migrated from (suspended) IND D Bhaskar Shrachi Alloys Ltd FB WC limits IND D 290 Migrated from (suspended) IND D Bhaskar Shrachi Alloys Ltd Non-FB WC credit limitsIND D 150 Migrated from (suspended) IND D Classic Engicon Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Classic Engicon Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB /IND A4+ 50 Assigned Classic Mall Development fixed rate NCDs IND AA+(SO) 4500 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd Clifton Export Pvt Ltd Long-TL (increased IND BBB- 112 Upgraded from from INR65.9m) IND BB+ Clifton Export Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Upgraded from IND BB+ Gee Emm Overseas LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Gee Emm Overseas FB WC limits IND B+ / IND A4 60 Assigned Karnataka Water And Sanitation TL facility IND AA-(SO) 3500 Affirmed Pooled Fund Trust Karnataka Water And Sanitation Bk TL facility IND AA-(SO) 2500 Assigned Pooled Fund Trust Karnataka Water And Sanitation TL Provisional IND 3500 Affirmed Pooled Fund Trust AA-(SO) Kartar Agro Industries Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Kartar Agro Industries Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 22 Assigned Kartar Agro Industries Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- /IND 233 Assigned A3 Padmavati Ferrous Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Padmavati Ferrous Ltd TL IND BBB- 211.63 Assigned Ski Himalayas Ropeway Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned Ski Himalayas Ropeway Pvt Ltd TL Fac IND BB+ 101 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 