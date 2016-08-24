Aug 24 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of August 23, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Auronext Pharma Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1+ 100 Assigned Renata Precision Components Pvt Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 18 Assigned Ltd SJLT Textiles Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 50 Migrated from (suspended) IND A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhiram Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Migrated from (suspended) IND BB+ Auronext Pharma Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND AA- 100 Assigned Gowthami Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Affirmed Gowthami Infratech Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND D 62 Affirmed Gowthami Infratech Pvt Ltd Term-loan limit IND D 50 Assigned Gowthami Infratech Pvt Ltd Non-FBL IND D 455.4 Affirmed (reduced from INR515.40m) Manipal Energy And Infratech LtdNon-FB limits IND BBB (SO) / 270 Assigned IND A3+ (SO) Millennium Boards Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Millennium Boards Pvt Ltd TL limits IND BBB- 274.4 Assigned Millennium Boards Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB-/IND A3 150 Assigned Renata Precision Components Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned Ltd Renata Precision Components Pvt TL limit IND BB+ 151.9 Assigned Ltd Renata Precision Components Pvt FB WC limits IND BB+/IND A4+ 87.5 Assigned Ltd Renata Precision Components Pvt Proposed TL limit Provisional IND 25 Assigned Ltd BB+ Saraswati Trading Company LT Issuer Rating IND B (suspended) Migrated from IND B Saraswati Trading Company FB limits IND B 110 Migrated from (suspended)/ IND IND B / IND A4 A4 (suspended) Savani Transports Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D(suspended) Migrated from IND D Savani Transports Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND D(suspended) 175 Migrated from IND D Savani Transports Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND D(suspended) 11.5 Migrated from IND D Savani Transports Pvt Ltd TL IND D(suspended) 12.57 Migrated from IND D Shriram Epc Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Migrated from (suspended) IND BB Shriram Epc Ltd TL IND BB 18231.7 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB Shriram Epc Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 4240 Migrated from (suspended)/ IND IND BB/ IND A4+ A4+ (suspended) Shriram Epc Ltd Non-FB limits IND BB 6706 Migrated from (suspended)/ IND IND BB/ IND A4+ A4+ (suspended) SJLT Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Migrated from (suspended) IND BB+ SJLT Textiles Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 225 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB+ SJLT Textiles Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ 325 Migrated from (suspended) / IND BB+ / IND IND A4+ (suspended) A4+ Sonamoti Agrotech Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Sonamoti Agrotech Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B+ 77.5 Assigned Sonamoti Agrotech Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B+ 75.5 Assigned Spirit Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D(suspended) Migrated from IND D Spirit Infratech Pvt Ltd TL IND D(suspended) 125 Migrated from IND D ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.