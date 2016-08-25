Aug 25 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
August 24, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Granules India Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1+ 130.6 Assigned
Rydak Syndicate Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 11 Affirmed
(increased from INR8m)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alex Astral Power Pvt Ltd secured TL IND BBB- 1885.3 Assigned
Bhaskar Tea & Industries Pvt LtdFB working limits IND D 54 Downgraded
from IND B- /
reassigned
IND B-
Bhaskar Tea & Industries Pvt LtdNon-FB WC limits IND D 0.7 Downgraded
from IND A4 /
reassigned
IND A4
Faridabad Steel Mongers Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB / IND A4+ 500 Assigned
Gowthami Infratech Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND D 62 Suspended
Gowthami Infratech Pvt Ltd non-FB WC limits IND D 455.4 Suspended
Gowthami Infratech Pvt Ltd TL IND D 50 Suspended
Granules India Ltd FB WC limits IND A+ / IND A1+ 474.1 Assigned
Hope Healthways long-TL IND D 80 Suspended
Jai Jagdamba Dairy TL IND B 7.57 Suspended
Jai Jagdamba Dairy FB limits IND B / IND A4 55 Suspended
Mfl Securitisation Trust - Xxxviliquidity facility IND AA(SO) 63.7 Assigned
Mfl Securitisation Trust - XxxviSeries A1 PTC IND AA(SO) 3503.2 Assigned
Mfl Securitisation Trust - XxxviSeries A2 PTCs IND AA(SO) 134.6 Assigned
Mfl Securitisation Trust - Xxxvisecond loss credit IND BBB(SO) 298.3 Assigned
facility
Rydak Syndicate Ltd LT loan IND BBB- 10 Affirmed
(decreased from INR15m)
Rydak Syndicate Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- 158.2 Affirmed
(increased from INR150.4m)
Ubh Sanket Traders Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ / IND A4 80 Suspended
Velankani Information Systems Series B NCDs IND A-(SO)/RWN 350 Affirmed
Ltd
Velankani Information Systems Series D NCDs IND A-(SO)/RWN 150 Affirmed
Ltd
Velankani Information Systems Series A NCDs IND AA(SO)/RWN 1850 Affirmed
Ltd
Velankani Information Systems Series C NCDs IND AA(SO)/RWN 550 Affirmed
Ltd
Velankani Information Systems Series E NCDs IND AA(SO)/RWN 190 Affirmed
Ltd
Velankani Information Systems Series F NCDs IND AA(SO)/RWN 60 Affirmed
Ltd
Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB 2150 Assigned
Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd long-TL IND BBB 190.9 Assigned
Yamuna Cable Accessories Pvt LtdTL IND BBB- 14.5 Suspended
Yamuna Cable Accessories Pvt LtdFB limits IND BBB- / IND A3100 Suspended
Yamuna Cable Accessories Pvt Ltdnon-FB limits IND BBB- / IND A353.7 Suspended
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
