Aug 25 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of August 24, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Granules India Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1+ 130.6 Assigned Rydak Syndicate Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 11 Affirmed (increased from INR8m) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alex Astral Power Pvt Ltd secured TL IND BBB- 1885.3 Assigned Bhaskar Tea & Industries Pvt LtdFB working limits IND D 54 Downgraded from IND B- / reassigned IND B- Bhaskar Tea & Industries Pvt LtdNon-FB WC limits IND D 0.7 Downgraded from IND A4 / reassigned IND A4 Faridabad Steel Mongers Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB / IND A4+ 500 Assigned Gowthami Infratech Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND D 62 Suspended Gowthami Infratech Pvt Ltd non-FB WC limits IND D 455.4 Suspended Gowthami Infratech Pvt Ltd TL IND D 50 Suspended Granules India Ltd FB WC limits IND A+ / IND A1+ 474.1 Assigned Hope Healthways long-TL IND D 80 Suspended Jai Jagdamba Dairy TL IND B 7.57 Suspended Jai Jagdamba Dairy FB limits IND B / IND A4 55 Suspended Mfl Securitisation Trust - Xxxviliquidity facility IND AA(SO) 63.7 Assigned Mfl Securitisation Trust - XxxviSeries A1 PTC IND AA(SO) 3503.2 Assigned Mfl Securitisation Trust - XxxviSeries A2 PTCs IND AA(SO) 134.6 Assigned Mfl Securitisation Trust - Xxxvisecond loss credit IND BBB(SO) 298.3 Assigned facility Rydak Syndicate Ltd LT loan IND BBB- 10 Affirmed (decreased from INR15m) Rydak Syndicate Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- 158.2 Affirmed (increased from INR150.4m) Ubh Sanket Traders Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ / IND A4 80 Suspended Velankani Information Systems Series B NCDs IND A-(SO)/RWN 350 Affirmed Ltd Velankani Information Systems Series D NCDs IND A-(SO)/RWN 150 Affirmed Ltd Velankani Information Systems Series A NCDs IND AA(SO)/RWN 1850 Affirmed Ltd Velankani Information Systems Series C NCDs IND AA(SO)/RWN 550 Affirmed Ltd Velankani Information Systems Series E NCDs IND AA(SO)/RWN 190 Affirmed Ltd Velankani Information Systems Series F NCDs IND AA(SO)/RWN 60 Affirmed Ltd Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB 2150 Assigned Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd long-TL IND BBB 190.9 Assigned Yamuna Cable Accessories Pvt LtdTL IND BBB- 14.5 Suspended Yamuna Cable Accessories Pvt LtdFB limits IND BBB- / IND A3100 Suspended Yamuna Cable Accessories Pvt Ltdnon-FB limits IND BBB- / IND A353.7 Suspended ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group.