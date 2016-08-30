Aug 30 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of August 29, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk loan IND A1+ 5000 Assigned Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd CP IND A1+ 15000 Assigned Granules India Ltd NFB WC limits IND A1+ 1086.4 Assigned Greenply Industries Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1+ 2450 Affirmed (reduced from INR2,950m) Greenply Industries Ltd CP programme IND A1+ 300 Affirmed (within working capital limits) Greenply Industries Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1+ 700 Affirmed (reduced from INR800m) Greenply Industries Ltd Short-TL IND A1+ 400 Affirmed Mvpr Infrastructure Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A3 140 Affirmed Mvpr Infrastructure Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A3 80 Assigned Sanmar Speciality Chemicals Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 80 Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aftaab Solar Pvt Ltd senior project Bk loan IND A- 500 Assigned Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk loans IND AA+ 30000 Assigned Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd LT debt IND AA+ 20000 Assigned (combination of secured non-convertible debenture and unsecured Tier-II subordinated debt) Cheer Sagar Exports FB limit IND BB / IND A4+ 96 Suspended Cleansolar Renewable Energy Pvt TL IND BBB 2122.5 Assigned Ltd (including sub-limit in the form of a letter of credit of INR1,400m) Granules India Ltd long-TL IND A+ 2478.3 Assigned (increased from INR1,817.4m) Granules India Ltd fund based WC limits IND A+ / IND A1+ 4560 Assigned Greenply Industries Ltd LT loan IND AA- 1080.5 Affirmed (reduced from INR1,311.3m) Greenply Industries Ltd long-TL IND AA- 1720 Assigned Greenply Industries Ltd FB limits IND AA- 1350 Affirmed Greenply Industries Ltd LT capex LOC IND AA- 2250 Assigned Mvpr Infrastructure Ltd FB Fac IND BBB- 70 Affirmed Mvpr Infrastructure Ltd FB Fac IND BBB- 10 Assigned Ncc Ltd NCDs IND BBB 500 Withdrawn Ncc Ltd TL IND BBB+ 1480 Upgraded from IND BBB (reduced from INR3,000m) Ncc Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+ / IND A219580 Upgraded from IND BBB / IND A3+ Ncc Ltd non-FB limits IND BBB+ / IND A282760 Upgraded from IND BBB / IND A3+ (increased from INR70,000m) Ncc Ltd proposed FB WC limits IND BBB+ / IND 1760 Assigned A2+ Sanmar Speciality Chemicals Ltd TL limits IND BBB- 85 Withdrawn Sanmar Speciality Chemicals Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- / IND A3285 Withdrawn Shri Shanti Solvex Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 61.94 Upgraded from IND B+ Shri Shanti Solvex Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 100 Upgraded from IND B+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 