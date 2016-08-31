Aug 31 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of August 30, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- JTL Infra Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 18.5 Migrated from (suspended) IND A4+ Sandhar Technologies Ltd CP programme IND A1+ 200 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asian Business Connections Pvt NCDs IND BB- 4500 Assigned Ltd JTL Infra Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Migrated from (suspended) IND BB JTL Infra Ltd FB limits IND BB 250 Migrated from (suspended)/ IND IND BB / IND A4+ (suspended) A4+ Madhav Stores LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Migrated from (suspended) IND B+ Madhav Stores TL IND B+ 24.28 Migrated from (suspended) IND B+ Madhav Stores FB limits IND B+ 40 Migrated from (suspended) / IND B+ / IND A4 IND A4 (suspended) Pooja Forge Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Withdrawn (suspended) Pooja Forge Ltd FB limits IND BBB+ 200 Withdrawn (suspended) / IND A2+ (suspended) Pooja Forge Ltd Non-FB limits IND BBB+ 350 Withdrawn (suspended) / IND A2+ (suspended) Samhi Hotels (Gurgaon) Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Withdrawn (suspended) Samhi Hotels (Gurgaon) Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB 1100 Withdrawn (suspended) Sandhar Technologies Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Affirmed Sandhar Technologies Ltd TL IND A+ 856.9 Affirmed (reduced from INR1,193.4m) Sandhar Technologies Ltd FB WC limits IND A+ / IND A1+ 650 Affirmed (increased from INR600m) Sandhar Technologies Ltd Non-FB WC IND A+ / IND A1+ 52 Affirmed (reduced from INR112m) Swastik Pipes Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Migrated from (suspended) IND BBB- Swastik Pipes Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 217.9 Migrated from (suspended) IND BBB- Swastik Pipes Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- 1030 Migrated from (suspended) / IND BBB- / IND IND A3 (suspended) A3 Swastik Pipes Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB- 550 Migrated from (suspended) / IND BBB- / IND IND A3 (suspended) A3 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)