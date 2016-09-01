Sep 1 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of August 31, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd Non-fund based limits IND A1 1750 Affirmed Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd Non-fund based limits IND A1 200 Assigned Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd CP programme IND A1 1000 Affirmed (carved out of fund-based limits) Inventia Healthcare Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 50 Affirmed (sublimit of fund-based limit CR) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd Non-FB limits IND AA+ / IND A1+550000 Negative from IND AAA / Affirmed Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd FB limits IND AA+ / IND A1+50000 Negative from IND AAA / Affirmed Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd Term loans IND A 274.3 Affirmed (reduced from INR452.9m) Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd Term loans IND A 300 Withdrawn Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd TL IND A 600 Assigned Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd FB limits IND A / IND A1 1900 Affirmed Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd FB limits IND A / IND A1 100 Assigned Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz Ltd TL IND BB+ 62 Affirmed (increased from INR56.2m) Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz Ltd FB limits IND BB+ / IND A4+100 Affirmed Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz Ltd Non-FB limits IND BB+ / IND A4+70 Affirmed (increased from INR60m) Indexport Leather Export Pvt LtdLong-TL IND B+ 4.5 Assigned Indexport Leather Export Pvt LtdFB WC IND B+ 86.4 Assigned Inventia Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+ 493 Affirmed (reduced from INR550.5m) Inventia Healthcare Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB+ 500 Affirmed (increased from INR350m) Mnc Electricals Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB / IND A4+ 70 Affirmed Mnc Electricals Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND BB / IND A4+ 80 Affirmed Mnc Electricals Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB / IND A4+ 10 Assigned Mnc Electricals Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND BB / IND A4+ 25 Assigned Technocast Foundry LT loan IND BB- 57.2 Assigned Technocast Foundry FB Fac IND BB- / IND A4+130 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)