Sep 2 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 1, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asoke Timber Co. Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 17.5 Assigned Gurulaxmi Cottex Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 15 Assigned Gurulaxmi Cottex Pvt Ltd Proposed Non-FB Fac Provisional IND 15 Assigned A4+ Rusan Pharma Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A3 100 Assigned Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 130 Downgraded from IND A3 (increased from INR122.5m) Vee Dee Enterprises Non-FB WC limit IND A4 0.35 Migrated from (suspended) IND A4 MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd Fixed deposit programme IND tB 51 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asoke Timber Co. LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Asoke Timber Co. FB WC limits IND BB- 82.5 Assigned Gurulaxmi Cottex Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned Gurulaxmi Cottex Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 191.8 Assigned Gurulaxmi Cottex Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB+/IND A4+ 100 Assigned Gurulaxmi Cottex Pvt Ltd Proposed Long-TL Provisional IND 250 Assigned BB+ Gurulaxmi Cottex Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Fac Provisional IND 50 Assigned BB+ / Provisional IND A4+ Hyderabad Educational Bk loans IND D 689.7 Migrated from Institutions Pvt Ltd IND D IL&FS Financial Services Ltd Proposed NCDs IND AAA 10000 Assigned IL&FS Financial Services Ltd sub-debt IND AAA 1000 Assigned Krishnapatnam Port Co. Ltd senior loans (Facility IND A- 44000 Downgraded A) from IND A (Outstanding INR43.45bn as on 31 July 2016) Krishnapatnam Port Co. Ltd senior loans (Facility IND A- 7500 Downgraded B) from IND A (Outstanding INR7.05bn as on 31 July 2016) Krishnapatnam Port Co. Ltd FB facility IND A- 2000 Downgraded from IND A Krishnapatnam Port Co. Ltd Non-FB facility IND A- 2000 Downgraded from IND A M/S Elegant Enterprises LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Migrated from (suspended) IND BB- M/S Elegant Enterprises FB WC limit IND BB- 51 Migrated from (suspended) / IND BB- / IND IND A4+(suspended) A4+ M/S Manmade LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Migrated from (suspended) IND BB- M/S Manmade FB WC limits IND BB- 60 Migrated from (suspended)/ IND IND BB- / IND A4+ (suspended) A4+ Morning Staar Apparels LT Issuer Rating IND BB Affirmed Morning Staar Apparels FB limits IND BB 15 Affirmed (reduced from 20m) Morning Staar Apparels Non-FB limits IND BB / IND A4+ 20 Affirmed (reduced from INR100m) N.V.Nageswara Rao LT Issuer Rating IND D (suspended) Migrated from IND D N.V.Nageswara Rao FB limits IND D (suspended)110 Migrated from IND D N.V.Nageswara Rao TL IND D (suspended)29.1 Migrated from IND D N.V.Nageswara Rao Non-FB limits IND D (suspended)20 Migrated from IND D Rusan Pharma Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Rusan Pharma Ltd FB Fac IND BBB- 320 Assigned Rusan Pharma Ltd LT loans IND BBB- 35.3 Assigned Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Downgraded from IND BBB- Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd TL IND BB+ 483.81 Assigned Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd FB WC Fac IND BB+ / IND 468 Downgraded A4+ from IND BBB- / IND A3 (increased from INR424m) Society For The Advancement Of Bk loans IND BBB 133.2 Upgraded from Environmental Sciences IND BBB- (reduced from INR148.53m) Society For The Advancement Of WC Fac IND BBB 80 Upgraded from Environmental Sciences IND BBB- The Seksaria Biswan Sugar TL IND A- 334.5 Assigned Factory Ltd Tunic Fashion Apparels LT Issuer Rating IND BB Upgraded from IND BB- Tunic Fashion Apparels FB WC limits IND BB 20 Upgraded from IND BB- (reduced from INR30m) Vee Dee Enterprises LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Migrated from (suspended) IND B+ Vee Dee Enterprises FB WC limit IND B+ 24 Migrated from (suspended) IND B+ Vee Dee Enterprises Long-TL IND B+ 43.5 Migrated from (suspended) IND B+ Vee Dee Enterprises Proposed FB WC limit Provisional IND 11 Withdrawn B+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)