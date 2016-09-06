Sep 6 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 2, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhramari Steels Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 20 Suspended Choksi Imaging Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 40 Downgraded from IND A4+ (reduced from INR105m) Enginemates Heat Transfer Pvt. Non-FB limits IND A4 20 Suspended Ltd. Fine Jewellery Manufacturing LtdNon-FB WC limit IND A4+ 78 Suspended M.P. Board And Paper Mills Pvt Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 4 Assigned Ltd Nkcm Spinners Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 37.5 Assigned Ravindranath Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 100 Affirmed Sjlt Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 100 Affirmed Sri Lakshmi Motors Service Pvt. Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 86 Suspended Ltd. Surya Carpet Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND A2 432 Suspended Surya Carpet Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 12 Suspended Vns Accessories Pvt Ltd FB limits IND A4+ 240 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arya Tradex Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC facility IND B- / IND A4 100 Assigned Bhramari Steels Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 172.5 Suspended Bhramari Steels Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 11 Suspended Chandigarh Educational Trust'S TL facility IND A 3179.5 Upgraded from (Cet) IND A- (increased from INR2,575m) Chandigarh Educational Trust'S FB WC facility IND A 55 Upgraded from (Cet) IND A- (increased from INR5m) Choksi Imaging Ltd FB Fac IND B+ 30 Downgraded from IND BB- (reduced from INR140m) Empire Multipack Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 30.85 Suspended Empire Multipack Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ / IND A4 42.5 Suspended Empire Multipack Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND B+ / IND A4 22.5 Suspended Enginemates Heat Transfer Pvt. FB limits IND B+ 50 Suspended Ltd. Fine Jewellery Manufacturing LtdFB WC limit IND BB / IND A4+ 563 Suspended M.P. Board And Paper Mills Pvt FB WC limits IND BB- 50 Assigned Ltd Nkcm Spinners Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 85.53 Assigned Nkcm Spinners Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB / IND A4+ 300 Assigned Ravindranath FB WC limits IND BB 20 Upgraded from IND BB- Rf Trust 2'S Series A PTC IND A+(SO) 933 Assigned Sjlt Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT loans IND BB+ 284.4 Affirmed (increased from INR215.7m) Sjlt Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB+ / IND A4+330 Affirmed (increased from INR230m) Sri Lakshmi Motors Service Pvt. FB WC limits IND BB- 35 Suspended Ltd. Sri Lakshmi Motors Service Pvt. Long-TL IND BB- 7.7 Suspended Ltd. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)