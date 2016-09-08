Sep 8 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 7, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avanti Feeds Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 680 Upgraded from IND A1 Garg Granites Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 60 Assigned Madhav Engineers Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 290.18 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avanti Feeds Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Upgraded from IND A Avanti Feeds Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A+ 750 Upgraded from IND A Avanti Feeds Ltd TL IND WD 9.5 Withdrawn Avanti Feeds Ltd TL IND WD 200 Withdrawn Avanti Feeds Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 350 Withdrawn Garg Granites Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Garg Granites Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 60 Assigned India Standard Loan Trust - Series A PTC IND AA+(SO) 2108.5 Provisional XXXI India Standard Loan Trust - Liquidity Facility IND AAA(SO) 21.1 Provisional XXXI India Standard Loan Trust - Second Loss Credit IND BBB(SO) 126.5 Provisional XXXI Facility Madhav Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned Madhav Engineers Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND BB+ 290.18 Assigned National Trust Housing Finance LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Affirmed Ltd National Trust Housing Finance TL IND BBB 2500 Affirmed Ltd Vedant Trade Impex Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Vedant Trade Impex Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 150 Provisional ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)