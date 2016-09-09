Sep 9 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 8, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Vikram Infrastructure Company Non-FB limits IND A4 100 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arise India Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Withdrawn (suspended) Arise India Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+ 3150 Withdrawn (suspended)/ IND A2 (suspended) Arise India Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB+ 100 Withdrawn (suspended)/ IND A2 (suspended) Caterpillar India Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Affirmed Caterpillar India Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND AAA/IND A1+ 3750 Affirmed Hansa Metallics Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Migrated from (suspended) IND BB Hansa Metallics Ltd Long-TL IND BB 229.2 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB Hansa Metallics Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 770 Migrated from (suspended)/ IND BB / IND IND A4+ A4+ (suspended) IIERT March 2016 Series A PTC IND AA (SO) 955.53 Assigned India Standard Loan Trust - Series A PTC Provisional 1257.28 Assigned XXXII (An Abs Transaction) IND A(SO) India Standard Loan Trust - Liquidity facility Provisional 12.57 Assigned XXXII (An Abs Transaction) IND AAA (SO) India Standard Loan Trust - Second loss credit Provisional 44.64 Assigned XXXII (An Abs Transaction) facility IND BBB(SO) Jain Sarvodaya Vidhya Gyanpith TL IND D 1041 Downgraded Samiti from IND B+ Sansar Trust June 2016 III Second loss credit IND A-(SO) 240.2 Assigned facility Sansar Trust June 2016 III Series A PTC IND AAA(SO) 4003.4 Assigned Shah Sponge & Power Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Shah Sponge & Power Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- 100 Assigned Sushee Infra & Mining Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Affirmed Sushee Infra & Mining Ltd FB WC limits IND A-/IND A2+ 1000 Affirmed Sushee Infra & Mining Ltd Non-FB limits IND A-/IND A2+ 3800 Affirmed SVS Constructions LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned SVS Constructions FB Fac IND B+/IND A4 35 Assigned The South Indian Bank Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Affirmed The South Indian Bank Ltd Basel III compliant IND A+ 5000 Affirmed Tier 2 debt The South Indian Bank Ltd Lower Tier 2 IND A+ 2000 Affirmed subordinated debt Vikram Infrastructure Company LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Vikram Infrastructure Company FB limits IND B+ 150 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)