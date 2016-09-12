Sep 12 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 9, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ankur Biochem Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A2 1 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ankur Biochem Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Assigned Ankur Biochem Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+ 230 Assigned Ankur Biochem Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB+ 469 Assigned Delhi Cargo Service Center Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Upgraded from Ltd IND BBB- Delhi Cargo Service Center Pvt long-TL IND BBB 1186 Upgraded from Ltd IND BBB- (reduced from INR1,416m) India Standard Loan Trust - Series A PTC IND A (SO) 1010.96 Assigned XXVII (An Abs Transaction) India Standard Loan Trust - Liquidity facility IND AAA (SO) 10.11 Assigned XXVII (An Abs Transaction) India Standard Loan Trust - Second loss credit IND BBB (SO) 34.88 Assigned XXVII (An Abs Transaction) facility Nrss XXIX Transmission Ltd Rupee TL II IND BBB 20175 Assigned Rohan Rajdeep Tollways Ltd TL IND BBB+ 200 Assigned Shri Khemisati Plaspack Llp LT Issuer Rating IND B- Withdrawn Shri Khemisati Plaspack Llp FB WC limits IND B- 20 Withdrawn Shri Khemisati Plaspack Llp TL IND B- 37.5 Withdrawn Stark CV IFMR Capital 2016 Series A1 PTC Provisional IND 393.4 Assigned A- (SO) Stark CV IFMR Capital 2016 Series A2 PTCs Provisional IND 28.4 Assigned BB (SO) Tamil Nadu Road Development Bk loans IND BBB+ 2160 Assigned Corporation Ltd ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)