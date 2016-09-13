Sep 13 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 12, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andrew Yule & Company Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 27.6 Migrated from (suspended) IND A4 Shree Prithvi Steel Rolling Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 90 Migrated from Mills Pvt Ltd (suspended) IND A4+ Shyama Power India Ltd Non-FB limit IND A3 7480 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andrew Yule & Company Ltd FB limits IND C(suspended) 374.4 Migrated from IND C Andrew Yule & Company Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D(suspended) Migrated from IND D Bihar Bottlers And Blenders LT Issuer Rating IND B(suspended) Migrated from Pvt. Ltd IND B Bihar Bottlers And Blenders FB limits IND B(suspended) Migrated from Pvt. Ltd IND B Bihar Bottlers And Blenders Long-TL IND B(suspended) Migrated from Pvt. Ltd IND B Indian Renewable Energy FY17 bonds IND AA+ 20000 Assigned Development Agency Ltd Indian Renewable Energy Tax-free bonds IND AA+ 20000 Assigned Development Agency Ltd Jaydeep Tubes Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Migrated from (suspended) IND B+ Jaydeep Tubes Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B+ 20 Migrated from (suspended) IND B+ Jaydeep Tubes Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limit Provisional 10 Withdrawn IND B+ Jaydeep Tubes Pvt Ltd Proposed TL Provisional 23.8 Withdrawn IND B+ Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd NCDs Provisional 3000 Assigned IND AAA (SO) Mark International Foods Stuff LT Issuer Rating IND BB Migrated from Pvt Ltd (suspended) IND BB Mark International Foods Stuff FB WC limits IND BB 60 Migrated from Pvt Ltd (suspended) IND BB Mukka Sea Food Industries Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Ltd Mukka Sea Food Industries Pvt FB Fac IND BB / IND A4+ 400 Assigned Ltd Neo Pack Plast (I) Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Migrated from (suspended) IND BB- Neo Pack Plast (I) Pvt Ltd Fund based WC limits IND BB- 50 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB- Neo Pack Plast (I) Pvt Ltd LT loans IND BB- 5.8 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB- Neo Pack Plast (I) Pvt Ltd NFB WC limits IND BB- 3.5 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB- Shree Prithvi Steel Rolling LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Migrated from Mills Pvt Ltd (suspended) IND BB+ Shree Prithvi Steel Rolling FB WC limit IND BB+ 147.5 Migrated from Mills Pvt Ltd (suspended) IND BB+ Shree Prithvi Steel Rolling TL IND BB+ 52.68 Migrated from Mills Pvt Ltd (suspended) IND BB+ Shyama Power India Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Shyama Power India Ltd FB limit IND BBB-/IND A3 1400 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)