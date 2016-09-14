Sep 14 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 13, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aikya Chemicals Non-FB limits IND A4+ 10 Affirmed Ashok Timber Trading Co Non-FB WC limits IND A4(suspended)75 Migrated from IND A4 Goodwear Fashions Non-FB limits IND A4+ 1 Affirmed K.P. Packaging Non-FB WC limits IND D 50 Downgraded from IND A4 National Aluminium Company Non-FB limits IND A1+ 8000 Affirmed Sara Suole Non-FB WC limits IND A3 80 Withdrawn Shah Sponge & Power Non-FB WC limit IND A3 80 Assigned Shah Sponge & Power Non-FB WC limits Provisional IND 50.8 Assigned A3 Shine Star Non-FB limits IND A4+ 8.5 Affirmed Tvs Logistics Services CP programme * IND A1+ 500 Affirmed *carved out of existing cash credit facilities Vikrant Forge Non-FB limit IND A4+ 100 upgraded from IND A4 Visakha Trades Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 20 upgraded from IND A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aikya Chemicals TL IND BB- 194.8 Affirmed Aikya Chemicals FB WC limits IND BB- 45 Affirmed Ashok Timber Trading Co FB WC limits IND B(suspended) 750 Migrated from IND BB Bagori Polymers FB WC limits IND BB- 40 Assigned Bagori Polymers Long-TL IND BB- 49.7 Assigned Goodwear Fashions TL IND BB 13.6 Affirmed Goodwear Fashions FB limits IND BB/A4+ 88 Assigned Irb Infrastructure Developers Non-FB limits IND A-/A1 11000 Affirmed Irb Infrastructure Developers TL IND A-/A1 13990 Affirmed Irb Infrastructure Developers TL IND AA- 4200 Affirmed K.P. Packaging FB WC limit IND D 40 Downgraded from IND B+ Manipal Health Systems TL IND 423.7 Migrated from BBB+(suspended) IND BBB+ Manipal Health Systems Non-FB limits IND BBB+/A2 2425 Withdrawn National Aluminium Company FB limits IND AAA 6000 Affirmed Sara Suole TL IND BBB- 213.9 Withdrawn Sara Suole TL IND BBB- 46.2 Withdrawn Sara Suole FB WC limits IND BBB-/INDA3 1500 Withdrawn Shah Sponge & Power FB WC limits IND BBB- 99200 Assigned Shine Star FB WC limits IND BB- 100 Affirmed Shri Guru Ram Dass Educational TL IND A 715 Upgraded from Society IND A- Sushee Infra & Mining FB WC limits IND A-/IND A2+ 1000 Outstanding Sushee Infra & Mining Non-FB limits IND A-/IND A2+ 3800 Outstanding Sushee Infra & Mining FB WC Fac Provisional IND 200 Outstanding A-/A2+ Sushee Infra & Mining Non-FB WC Fac Provisional IND 4200 Outstanding A-/A2+ Tvs Logistics Services Long-TL IND A+ 83 Withdrawn Tvs Logistics Services FB WC limits IND A+ 900 Affirmed Tvs Logistics Services FB WC limits IND A+ 200 Assigned Vikrant Forge TL IND BB- 336.86 upgraded from IND B Vikrant Forge FB Limits IND BB- 400 upgraded from IND B Visakha Trades Long-TL IND BB- 3.25 upgraded from IND B+ Visakha Trades FB Fac IND BB-/A4+ 40 upgraded from IND B+/A4 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)