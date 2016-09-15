Sep 15 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 14, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amar Infrastructure Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 500 Suspended Gee Gee Agro Tech Non-FB limits IND A4 5 Assigned Geo Sea Foods Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 20 Assigned Leeway Logistics Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 240 Suspended Leeway Logistics Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 260 Suspended P. E. Erectors Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 100 Suspended Rupa & Co. Ltd Non-FB limit IND A1 50 Suspended Sree Rayalaseema Alkalies And Non-FB WC limits IND A2+ 2340 Assigned Allied Chemicals Ltd Tirupati Build-Con Pvt. Ltd. Non-FB WC limit IND A3 475 Affirmed (increased from INR445m) Vishal Fabrics Ltd Non-FBL IND A4+ 90 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amar Infrastructure Ltd Fund -based WC limit IND BB+ 50 Suspended Barbeque Nation Hospitality LT IND A- - Suspended Ltd Bhanu Vyapaar Pvt Ltd NCD IND AA-(SO) 400 Affirmed Gee Gee Agro Tech FB limits IND B+/IND A4 230 Assigned Geo Sea Foods FB Fac IND BB+/IND A4+ 230 Assigned Idaa Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT senior project Bk IND A 4077.8 upgraded from loan IND A- (INR3.2846bn outstanding on 30 June 2016) Leeway Logistics Ltd FB limits IND BBB+ 900 Suspended Leeway Logistics Ltd FB limits IND BBB+ 900 Suspended P. E. Erectors Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ 45 Suspended Rupa & Co. Ltd Long-TL IND A 273.3 Suspended Rupa & Co. Ltd FB limit IND A/IND A1 1980 Suspended Sree Rayalaseema Alkalies And TL IND BBB+ 1920.3 Assigned Allied Chemicals Ltd Sree Rayalaseema Alkalies And FB WC limits IND BBB+/A2+ 425.3 Assigned Allied Chemicals Ltd Tirupati Build-Con Pvt. Ltd. Long-TL IND BBB- 54.5 Affirmed Tirupati Build-Con Pvt. Ltd. FB WC limit IND BBB-/ 200 Affirmed IND A3 Vishal Fabrics Ltd TL IND BB+ 113.9 Suspended Vishal Fabrics Ltd FB limits IND BB+/A4+ 250 Suspended ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)