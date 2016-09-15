Sep 15 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
September 14, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amar Infrastructure Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 500 Suspended
Gee Gee Agro Tech Non-FB limits IND A4 5 Assigned
Geo Sea Foods Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 20 Assigned
Leeway Logistics Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 240 Suspended
Leeway Logistics Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 260 Suspended
P. E. Erectors Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 100 Suspended
Rupa & Co. Ltd Non-FB limit IND A1 50 Suspended
Sree Rayalaseema Alkalies And Non-FB WC limits IND A2+ 2340 Assigned
Allied Chemicals Ltd
Tirupati Build-Con Pvt. Ltd. Non-FB WC limit IND A3 475 Affirmed
(increased from INR445m)
Vishal Fabrics Ltd Non-FBL IND A4+ 90 Suspended
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amar Infrastructure Ltd Fund -based WC limit IND BB+ 50 Suspended
Barbeque Nation Hospitality LT IND A- - Suspended
Ltd
Bhanu Vyapaar Pvt Ltd NCD IND AA-(SO) 400 Affirmed
Gee Gee Agro Tech FB limits IND B+/IND A4 230 Assigned
Geo Sea Foods FB Fac IND BB+/IND A4+ 230 Assigned
Idaa Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT senior project Bk IND A 4077.8 upgraded from
loan IND A-
(INR3.2846bn outstanding on 30 June 2016)
Leeway Logistics Ltd FB limits IND BBB+ 900 Suspended
Leeway Logistics Ltd FB limits IND BBB+ 900 Suspended
P. E. Erectors Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ 45 Suspended
Rupa & Co. Ltd Long-TL IND A 273.3 Suspended
Rupa & Co. Ltd FB limit IND A/IND A1 1980 Suspended
Sree Rayalaseema Alkalies And TL IND BBB+ 1920.3 Assigned
Allied Chemicals Ltd
Sree Rayalaseema Alkalies And FB WC limits IND BBB+/A2+ 425.3 Assigned
Allied Chemicals Ltd
Tirupati Build-Con Pvt. Ltd. Long-TL IND BBB- 54.5 Affirmed
Tirupati Build-Con Pvt. Ltd. FB WC limit IND BBB-/ 200 Affirmed
IND A3
Vishal Fabrics Ltd TL IND BB+ 113.9 Suspended
Vishal Fabrics Ltd FB limits IND BB+/A4+ 250 Suspended
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
