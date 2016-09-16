Sep 16 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
September 15, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Birla Housing Finance LtdST Issuer Rating IND A1+ Assigned
Advantage Overseas Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 70000 Affirmed
Amritvarsha Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 200 Affirmed
Amritvarsha Industries Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 45 Affirmed
Aym Syntex Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2+ 1590 Upgraded from
IND A2+
Dinesh Textile Mills NFB WC Limit IND A4 2.5 Suspended
Saatveeka Trading Company NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 20 Suspended
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Birla Housing Finance LtdLT Issuer Rating IND AA+ Assigned
Aditya Birla Housing Finance LtdNCD IND AA+ 2500 Assigned
Aditya Birla Housing Finance LtdDebenture IND AA+ 500 Assigned
Aditya Birla Housing Finance LtdNCD IND AA+ 2000 Assigned
Aditya Birla Housing Finance LtdNCD IND AA+ 500 Assigned
Aditya Birla Housing Finance LtdDebentures IND AA+ 500 Assigned
Advantage Overseas Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Affirmed
Advantage Overseas Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 285 Affirmed
Advantage Overseas Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 100 Withdrawn
Advantage Overseas Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 500 Withdrawn
Amritvarsha Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Affirmed
Amritvarsha Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 200 Affirmed
Amritvarsha Industries Ltd NFB WC Limit IND BB+ 45 Affirmed
Amritvarsha Industries Ltd TL IND BB+ 8 Affirmed
Aym Syntex Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Upgraded from
IND A-
Aym Syntex Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A 470 Upgraded from
IND A-
Aym Syntex Ltd TL IND A 2226.6 Upgraded from
IND A-
Dinesh Textile Mills LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Suspended
Dinesh Textile Mills Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 40 Suspended
Dinesh Textile Mills TL IND B+ 11.69 Suspended
Kedia Pipes LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
Kedia Pipes Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 210 Assigned
Raman Agro Exports Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Raman Agro Exports Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 40 Withdrawn
Raman Agro Exports Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 40 Withdrawn
Raman Agro Exports Pvt Ltd TL IND WD 60 Withdrawn
Saatveeka Trading Company LT Issuer Rating IND BB Suspended
Saatveeka Trading Company Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 100 Suspended
Seth Industrial Corporation LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Seth Industrial Corporation Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 200 Withdrawn
Seth Industrial Corporation Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 200 Withdrawn
Seth Industrial Corporation NFB WC Limit IND WD 30 Withdrawn
Seth Industrial Corporation NFB WC Limit IND WD 30 Withdrawn
Seth Industrial Corporation TL IND WD 27.1 Withdrawn
Soosaiya Peter Educational TrustBk Loan IND WD 93.45 Withdrawn
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)