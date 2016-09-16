Sep 16 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 15, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Housing Finance LtdST Issuer Rating IND A1+ Assigned Advantage Overseas Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 70000 Affirmed Amritvarsha Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 200 Affirmed Amritvarsha Industries Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 45 Affirmed Aym Syntex Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2+ 1590 Upgraded from IND A2+ Dinesh Textile Mills NFB WC Limit IND A4 2.5 Suspended Saatveeka Trading Company NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 20 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Housing Finance LtdLT Issuer Rating IND AA+ Assigned Aditya Birla Housing Finance LtdNCD IND AA+ 2500 Assigned Aditya Birla Housing Finance LtdDebenture IND AA+ 500 Assigned Aditya Birla Housing Finance LtdNCD IND AA+ 2000 Assigned Aditya Birla Housing Finance LtdNCD IND AA+ 500 Assigned Aditya Birla Housing Finance LtdDebentures IND AA+ 500 Assigned Advantage Overseas Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Affirmed Advantage Overseas Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 285 Affirmed Advantage Overseas Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 100 Withdrawn Advantage Overseas Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 500 Withdrawn Amritvarsha Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Affirmed Amritvarsha Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 200 Affirmed Amritvarsha Industries Ltd NFB WC Limit IND BB+ 45 Affirmed Amritvarsha Industries Ltd TL IND BB+ 8 Affirmed Aym Syntex Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Upgraded from IND A- Aym Syntex Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A 470 Upgraded from IND A- Aym Syntex Ltd TL IND A 2226.6 Upgraded from IND A- Dinesh Textile Mills LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Suspended Dinesh Textile Mills Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 40 Suspended Dinesh Textile Mills TL IND B+ 11.69 Suspended Kedia Pipes LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Kedia Pipes Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 210 Assigned Raman Agro Exports Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Raman Agro Exports Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 40 Withdrawn Raman Agro Exports Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 40 Withdrawn Raman Agro Exports Pvt Ltd TL IND WD 60 Withdrawn Saatveeka Trading Company LT Issuer Rating IND BB Suspended Saatveeka Trading Company Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 100 Suspended Seth Industrial Corporation LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Seth Industrial Corporation Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 200 Withdrawn Seth Industrial Corporation Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 200 Withdrawn Seth Industrial Corporation NFB WC Limit IND WD 30 Withdrawn Seth Industrial Corporation NFB WC Limit IND WD 30 Withdrawn Seth Industrial Corporation TL IND WD 27.1 Withdrawn Soosaiya Peter Educational TrustBk Loan IND WD 93.45 Withdrawn ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)