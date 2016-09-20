Sep 20 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 19, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Devika Fibres Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 320 Assigned Devika Fibres Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 25 Assigned Emjay Steel Udyyog Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 200 Assigned Emjay Steel Udyyog Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 200 Assigned Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd CP IND A1+ 7000 Assigned Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 8000 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Hazira Port Pvt Ltd External Commercial IND AA- USD258.69Upgraded from Borrowing IND A+ Adani Hazira Port Pvt Ltd External Commercial IND AA- USD80 Upgraded from Borrowing IND A+ Adani Hazira Port Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND AA- 2650 Upgraded from IND A+ Adani Hazira Port Pvt Ltd Bk Loan IND WD 5000 Withdrawn Adani Hazira Port Pvt Ltd TL IND WD 1200 Withdrawn Bolton Cv Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A1 PTC IND A-(SO) 427.6 Assigned Bolton Cv Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A2 PTC IND BB(SO) 51.5 Assigned Devika Fibres Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Devika Fibres Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 320 Assigned Devika Fibres Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 78.7 Assigned Dr. Rajendra Prasad Educational Bk Overdraft IND BBB- 40 Suspended Society Dr. Rajendra Prasad Educational TL IND BBB- 50 Suspended Society Emjay Steel Udyyog Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned Emjay Steel Udyyog Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 200 Assigned Emjay Steel Udyyog Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 138 Assigned Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Assigned Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd NCD IND AAA 4750 Provisional Pawar Electro Systems Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Pawar Electro Systems Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 500 Withdrawn Pawar Electro Systems Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 500 Withdrawn Pawar Electro Systems Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 750 Withdrawn Shree Gajanan Industries LT Issuer Rating IND D Downgraded from IND BB- Shree Gajanan Industries Fund Based WC Limit IND D 450 Downgraded from IND BB- Shree Gajanan Industries Fund Based WC Limit IND D 450 Downgraded from IND BB- Shree Gajanan Industries NFB WC Limit IND D 50 Downgraded from IND BB- Shree Gajanan Industries Other IND WD 6.5 Withdrawn ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)