Sep 20 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
September 19, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Devika Fibres Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 320 Assigned
Devika Fibres Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 25 Assigned
Emjay Steel Udyyog Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 200 Assigned
Emjay Steel Udyyog Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 200 Assigned
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd CP IND A1+ 7000 Assigned
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 8000 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adani Hazira Port Pvt Ltd External Commercial IND AA- USD258.69Upgraded from
Borrowing IND A+
Adani Hazira Port Pvt Ltd External Commercial IND AA- USD80 Upgraded from
Borrowing IND A+
Adani Hazira Port Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND AA- 2650 Upgraded from
IND A+
Adani Hazira Port Pvt Ltd Bk Loan IND WD 5000 Withdrawn
Adani Hazira Port Pvt Ltd TL IND WD 1200 Withdrawn
Bolton Cv Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A1 PTC IND A-(SO) 427.6 Assigned
Bolton Cv Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A2 PTC IND BB(SO) 51.5 Assigned
Devika Fibres Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned
Devika Fibres Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 320 Assigned
Devika Fibres Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 78.7 Assigned
Dr. Rajendra Prasad Educational Bk Overdraft IND BBB- 40 Suspended
Society
Dr. Rajendra Prasad Educational TL IND BBB- 50 Suspended
Society
Emjay Steel Udyyog Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned
Emjay Steel Udyyog Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 200 Assigned
Emjay Steel Udyyog Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 138 Assigned
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Assigned
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd NCD IND AAA 4750 Provisional
Pawar Electro Systems Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Pawar Electro Systems Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 500 Withdrawn
Pawar Electro Systems Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 500 Withdrawn
Pawar Electro Systems Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 750 Withdrawn
Shree Gajanan Industries LT Issuer Rating IND D Downgraded
from IND BB-
Shree Gajanan Industries Fund Based WC Limit IND D 450 Downgraded
from IND BB-
Shree Gajanan Industries Fund Based WC Limit IND D 450 Downgraded
from IND BB-
Shree Gajanan Industries NFB WC Limit IND D 50 Downgraded
from IND BB-
Shree Gajanan Industries Other IND WD 6.5 Withdrawn
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)