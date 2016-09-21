Sep 21 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 20, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Altico Capital India Pvt Ltd ST Issuer Rating IND A1+ Assigned Altico Capital India Pvt Ltd CP programme IND A1+ 7000 Assigned Shri Jayasheel N Shetty Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 50 Assigned Gangakhed Sugar And Energy Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 1170 Downgraded from IND A3 KNR Constructions Ltd CP programme IND A1+ 500 Assigned KNR Constructions Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1+ 11920 Upgraded from IND A1 KNR Constructions Ltd Non-FB limits Provisional IND 266.7 Upgraded from A1+ Provisional IND A1 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- KNR Constructions Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Affirmed KNR Constructions Ltd TL outstanding IND A+ 83.32 Affirmed KNR Constructions Ltd FB limits IND A+ / IND A1+ 1230 Upgraded from IND A1 KNR Constructions Ltd Long-TL Provisional IND 500 Affirmed A+ KNR Constructions Ltd FB limits Provisional IND 1000 Affirmed / A+ / Upgraded from Provisional IND A1+ Provisional IND A1 Allahabad Bank LT Issuer Rating IND AA Affirmed Allahabad Bank Lower Tier II 10-year IND AA 5000 Affirmed Subordinated debt Allahabad Bank Basel III Tier 2 bonds IND AA 10000 Affirmed Altico Capital India Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA- Assigned Altico Capital India Pvt Ltd NCDs IND AA- 12500 Assigned Altico Capital India Pvt Ltd Bk loan rating IND AA- 10500 Assigned Gangakhed Sugar And Energy Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Downgraded from IND BBB- Gangakhed Sugar And Energy Ltd Long-TL IND D 2446.6 Downgraded from IND BBB- Gangakhed Sugar And Energy Ltd CC limits IND D 1500 Downgraded from IND BBB- Makino Automotive LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Makino Automotive TL IND BBB- 10 Assigned Makino Automotive FB WC limits IND BBB-/ IND A3 60 Assigned National Capsules Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned National Capsules Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 35.2 Assigned National Capsules Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 27.5 Assigned Prashanthi Ayurvedic Centres LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Upgraded from IND B(suspended) Prashanthi Ayurvedic Centres FB Fac (increased from IND B+ 18 Upgraded from INR6m) IND B(suspended) Prashanthi Ayurvedic Centres TL (reduced from IND B+ 52.5 Upgraded from INR74.3m) IND B(suspended) Rana Milk Foods Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Affirmed Rana Milk Foods Pvt Ltd FB WC facility IND BB / IND A4+ 190 Affirmed Shri Jayasheel N Shetty LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Shri Jayasheel N Shetty FB Fac IND BB- / IND A4+45 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)