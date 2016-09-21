Sep 21 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
September 20, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Altico Capital India Pvt Ltd ST Issuer Rating IND A1+ Assigned
Altico Capital India Pvt Ltd CP programme IND A1+ 7000 Assigned
Shri Jayasheel N Shetty Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 50 Assigned
Gangakhed Sugar And Energy Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 1170 Downgraded
from IND A3
KNR Constructions Ltd CP programme IND A1+ 500 Assigned
KNR Constructions Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1+ 11920 Upgraded from
IND A1
KNR Constructions Ltd Non-FB limits Provisional IND 266.7 Upgraded from
A1+ Provisional
IND A1
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
KNR Constructions Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Affirmed
KNR Constructions Ltd TL outstanding IND A+ 83.32 Affirmed
KNR Constructions Ltd FB limits IND A+ / IND A1+ 1230 Upgraded from
IND A1
KNR Constructions Ltd Long-TL Provisional IND 500 Affirmed
A+
KNR Constructions Ltd FB limits Provisional IND 1000 Affirmed /
A+ / Upgraded from
Provisional IND A1+ Provisional IND
A1
Allahabad Bank LT Issuer Rating IND AA Affirmed
Allahabad Bank Lower Tier II 10-year IND AA 5000 Affirmed
Subordinated debt
Allahabad Bank Basel III Tier 2 bonds IND AA 10000 Affirmed
Altico Capital India Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA- Assigned
Altico Capital India Pvt Ltd NCDs IND AA- 12500 Assigned
Altico Capital India Pvt Ltd Bk loan rating IND AA- 10500 Assigned
Gangakhed Sugar And Energy Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Downgraded
from IND BBB-
Gangakhed Sugar And Energy Ltd Long-TL IND D 2446.6 Downgraded
from IND BBB-
Gangakhed Sugar And Energy Ltd CC limits IND D 1500 Downgraded
from IND BBB-
Makino Automotive LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned
Makino Automotive TL IND BBB- 10 Assigned
Makino Automotive FB WC limits IND BBB-/ IND A3 60 Assigned
National Capsules Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
National Capsules Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 35.2 Assigned
National Capsules Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 27.5 Assigned
Prashanthi Ayurvedic Centres LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Upgraded from
IND
B(suspended)
Prashanthi Ayurvedic Centres FB Fac (increased from IND B+ 18 Upgraded from
INR6m) IND
B(suspended)
Prashanthi Ayurvedic Centres TL (reduced from IND B+ 52.5 Upgraded from
INR74.3m) IND
B(suspended)
Rana Milk Foods Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Affirmed
Rana Milk Foods Pvt Ltd FB WC facility IND BB / IND A4+ 190 Affirmed
Shri Jayasheel N Shetty LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Shri Jayasheel N Shetty FB Fac IND BB- / IND A4+45 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)