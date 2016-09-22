Sep 22 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 21, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Clp India Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1+ 600 Affirmed Commtrade Metals Non-FB Fac IND A4 30 Assigned Geetanjali Graphics Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 15 Assigned Idea Infinity It Solutions Pvt Non-FB WC Fac IND A4+ 47 Assigned Ltd Idea Infinity It Solutions Pvt Non-FB WC Fac IND A4+ 58 Assigned Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aligarh Roller Flour Mills Pvt TL IND B+ 2.45 Suspended Ltd Aligarh Roller Flour Mills Pvt FB limits IND B+ /IND A4 88.5 Suspended Ltd Clp India Pvt Ltd FB limits IND AAA 1000 Affirmed Clp India Pvt Ltd FB/non-FB limits IND AAA /IND A1+ 6650 Affirmed (reduced from INR8,150m) Clp India Pvt Ltd FB limits IND AAA /IND A1+ 1750 Affirmed Commtrade Metals Long-TL IND B+ 18.7 Assigned Commtrade Metals FB Fac IND B+ /IND A4 95 Assigned Duke Sponge & Iron Pvt. Ltd. FB limits IND B /IND A4 250 Suspended Duke Sponge & Iron Pvt. Ltd. non-FB limits IND B /IND A4 50 Suspended Entally Astha TL IND BB- 100 Suspended Geetanjali Graphics Long-TL IND BB- 20.71 Assigned Geetanjali Graphics FB Fac IND BB- 30 Assigned Idea Infinity It Solutions Pvt FB WC Fac IND BB /IND A4+ 5 Assigned Ltd Idea Infinity It Solutions Pvt FB WC Fac IND BB /IND A4+ 10 Assigned Ltd M/S Rajinder & Co. FB limits IND B+ /IND A4 50 Suspended M/S Rajinder & Co. Non-FB limits IND B+ /IND A4 150 Suspended Om Prakash Satish Kumar FB limits IND B /IND A4 20 Suspended Om Prakash Satish Kumar Non-FB limits IND B /IND A4 180 Suspended Ops International'S FB limits IND B /IND A4 20 Suspended Ops International'S Non-FB limits IND B /IND A4 140 Suspended Sam Agritech Ltd FB Fac IND BB+ 32 Assigned Sam Agritech Ltd FB Fac IND BB+ 50 Assigned Shree Hari Om Foods TL IND B 6 Suspended Shree Hari Om Foods FB WC limits IND B /IND A4 120 Suspended ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)