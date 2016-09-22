Sep 22 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
September 21, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Clp India Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1+ 600 Affirmed
Commtrade Metals Non-FB Fac IND A4 30 Assigned
Geetanjali Graphics Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 15 Assigned
Idea Infinity It Solutions Pvt Non-FB WC Fac IND A4+ 47 Assigned
Ltd
Idea Infinity It Solutions Pvt Non-FB WC Fac IND A4+ 58 Assigned
Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aligarh Roller Flour Mills Pvt TL IND B+ 2.45 Suspended
Ltd
Aligarh Roller Flour Mills Pvt FB limits IND B+ /IND A4 88.5 Suspended
Ltd
Clp India Pvt Ltd FB limits IND AAA 1000 Affirmed
Clp India Pvt Ltd FB/non-FB limits IND AAA /IND A1+ 6650 Affirmed
(reduced from INR8,150m)
Clp India Pvt Ltd FB limits IND AAA /IND A1+ 1750 Affirmed
Commtrade Metals Long-TL IND B+ 18.7 Assigned
Commtrade Metals FB Fac IND B+ /IND A4 95 Assigned
Duke Sponge & Iron Pvt. Ltd. FB limits IND B /IND A4 250 Suspended
Duke Sponge & Iron Pvt. Ltd. non-FB limits IND B /IND A4 50 Suspended
Entally Astha TL IND BB- 100 Suspended
Geetanjali Graphics Long-TL IND BB- 20.71 Assigned
Geetanjali Graphics FB Fac IND BB- 30 Assigned
Idea Infinity It Solutions Pvt FB WC Fac IND BB /IND A4+ 5 Assigned
Ltd
Idea Infinity It Solutions Pvt FB WC Fac IND BB /IND A4+ 10 Assigned
Ltd
M/S Rajinder & Co. FB limits IND B+ /IND A4 50 Suspended
M/S Rajinder & Co. Non-FB limits IND B+ /IND A4 150 Suspended
Om Prakash Satish Kumar FB limits IND B /IND A4 20 Suspended
Om Prakash Satish Kumar Non-FB limits IND B /IND A4 180 Suspended
Ops International'S FB limits IND B /IND A4 20 Suspended
Ops International'S Non-FB limits IND B /IND A4 140 Suspended
Sam Agritech Ltd FB Fac IND BB+ 32 Assigned
Sam Agritech Ltd FB Fac IND BB+ 50 Assigned
Shree Hari Om Foods TL IND B 6 Suspended
Shree Hari Om Foods FB WC limits IND B /IND A4 120 Suspended
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)