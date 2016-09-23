Sep 23 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 22, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Finance ST Bk Loan IND A1+ 50000 Outlook Stable Dembla Timber Company Non-FBL IND A4 166.1 Assigned International Commerce Non-FB limits IND A3 600 Assigned Malbros International NFB WC limits IND A4+ 19.3 Affirmed Midwest Granite Non-FB WC limits IND A3 22.5 Withdrawn Oasis Distilleries Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 54.1 Affirmed P. C. Snehal Construction Co non-FB Fac IND A3 810.5 Assigned Priya's Existing non-FBL IND A4+ 210 Affirmed Rhc Holding Secured ST Bk loans IND A1 2500 Affirmed Ud Solution Non fund based IND A4+ 140 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Finance LT NCDs IND AAA 100000 Outlook Stable Bajaj Finance LT unsecured IND AAA 20000 Outlook Stable subordinated debt Bajaj Finance LT Bk Loan IND AAA 250000 Outlook Stable Calyx Container Terminals LT loans. IND BB- 72.5 Withdrawn Dembla Timber Company FB WC limits IND B/A4 30 Assigned International Commerce FB WC limits IND BBB-/A3 150 Assigned K.B.N. Jewellery WC Limits IND B/A4 80 Withdrawn Kamal International Fund Based WC Limits IND B+/A4 90.3 Suspended Kedia Pipes FB WC limits IND BB/A4+ 210 Assigned Lily Hotels Long-TL IND D 254.6 Assigned Lite Bite Foods TL IND A 272.5 Affirmed Lite Bite Foods FB WC limits IND A 100 Assigned Lite Bite Foods Non-FB WC credit limitsIND A 260 Affirmed Malbros International TL IND BB+ 102.8 Affirmed Malbros International Fund based WC limits IND BB+ 270 Affirmed Mangla Apparels LT Ratings IND BBB- 250 Suspended Midwest Granite FB WC limits IND BBB/A3 120 Withdrawn Mokama-Munger Highway TL IND A- 3550 Suspended Oasis Distilleries TL IND BB+ 161.9 Affirmed Oasis Distilleries WC limits IND BB+ 180 Affirmed P. C. Snehal Construction Co FB Fac IND BBB-/A3 135 Assigned Punjabi University WC limit IND BBB- 43 Assigned Rhc Holding NCD IND A 500 Affirmed Rhc Holding Secured LT Bk loans IND A 1500 Affirmed Thdc India NCDs IND AA+ 6000 Assigned Ud Solution FB WC limit IND BB+ 20 Assigned VMS International FB WC limits IND B+ 55 Upgraded from IND B- VMS International TL IND B+ 7.5 Upgraded from IND B- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)