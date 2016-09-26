Sep 26 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 23, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Kabeer Textiles Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 270 Affirmed Kabeer Textiles Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3+ 41 Affirmed Nikhil International Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 800 Affirmed Nikhil International NFB WC Limit IND A3+ 410 Affirmed Ranger Cotton Mills (I) Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 185 Assigned Ranger Cotton Mills (I) Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4 14.6 Assigned Seaways Shipping And Logistics Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 400 Downgraded Ltd from IND A2 Seaways Shipping And Logistics NFB WC Limit IND A3 50 Downgraded Ltd from IND A2 Vasista Marine Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 230 Assigned Vasista Marine NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 10 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshat Roller Flour Mills Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Ltd Akshat Roller Flour Mills Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 170 Withdrawn Ltd Akshat Roller Flour Mills Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 170 Withdrawn Ltd Akshat Roller Flour Mills Pvt TL IND WD 7.2 Withdrawn Ltd Akshat Roller Flour Mills Pvt TL IND WD 11.7 Withdrawn Ltd Associate High Pressure LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Technologies Pvt Ltd Associate High Pressure Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 237.4 Withdrawn Technologies Pvt Ltd Associate High Pressure Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 150 Withdrawn Technologies Pvt Ltd Associate High Pressure Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 141.6 Withdrawn Technologies Pvt Ltd Associate High Pressure TL IND WD 428.5 Withdrawn Technologies Pvt Ltd Associate Holdings Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Associate Holdings Pvt Ltd TL IND WD 210 Withdrawn Cbs Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Cbs Technologies Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 32.5 Withdrawn Cbs Technologies Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 32.5 Withdrawn Cbs Technologies Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 18 Withdrawn Cbs Technologies Pvt Ltd TL IND WD 4.6 Withdrawn Chandak Brothers LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Chandak Brothers Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 264 Withdrawn Chandak Brothers Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 264 Withdrawn Chandak Brothers NFB WC Limit IND WD 84 Withdrawn Choudhary Layer Farm LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Choudhary Layer Farm Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 17 Withdrawn Choudhary Layer Farm Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 17 Withdrawn Choudhary Layer Farm TL IND WD 53.75 Withdrawn Daulat Ram Industries LT Issuer Rating IND D Downgraded from IND BB- Daulat Ram Industries BG IND D 15 Downgraded from IND BB- Daulat Ram Industries Fund Based WC Limit IND D 170 Downgraded from IND BB- Daulat Ram Industries Fund Based WC Limit IND D 170 Downgraded from IND BB- Daulat Ram Industries LOC IND D 35 Downgraded from IND BB- Daulat Ram Industries TL IND D 54.72 Downgraded from IND BB- Kabeer Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Affirmed Kabeer Textiles Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 270 Affirmed Kabeer Textiles Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND BBB 41 Affirmed Midas Petrochem Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Midas Petrochem Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 150 Assigned Nikhil International LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Affirmed Nikhil International Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 800 Affirmed Nikhil International NFB WC Limit IND BBB 410 Affirmed Nikhil International TL IND BBB 97.2 Affirmed Ranger Cotton Mills (I) Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Ranger Cotton Mills (I) Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 185 Assigned Ranger Cotton Mills (I) Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 91.8 Assigned Seaways Shipping And Logistics LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Downgraded Ltd from IND BBB Seaways Shipping And Logistics Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 400 Downgraded Ltd from IND BBB Seaways Shipping And Logistics TL IND BBB- 50.1 Downgraded Ltd from IND BBB Vasista Marine LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Vasista Marine Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 230 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.