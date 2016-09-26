Sep 26 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
September 23, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Kabeer Textiles Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 270 Affirmed
Kabeer Textiles Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3+ 41 Affirmed
Nikhil International Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 800 Affirmed
Nikhil International NFB WC Limit IND A3+ 410 Affirmed
Ranger Cotton Mills (I) Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 185 Assigned
Ranger Cotton Mills (I) Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4 14.6 Assigned
Seaways Shipping And Logistics Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 400 Downgraded
Ltd from IND A2
Seaways Shipping And Logistics NFB WC Limit IND A3 50 Downgraded
Ltd from IND A2
Vasista Marine Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 230 Assigned
Vasista Marine NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 10 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Akshat Roller Flour Mills Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Ltd
Akshat Roller Flour Mills Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 170 Withdrawn
Ltd
Akshat Roller Flour Mills Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 170 Withdrawn
Ltd
Akshat Roller Flour Mills Pvt TL IND WD 7.2 Withdrawn
Ltd
Akshat Roller Flour Mills Pvt TL IND WD 11.7 Withdrawn
Ltd
Associate High Pressure LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Technologies Pvt Ltd
Associate High Pressure Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 237.4 Withdrawn
Technologies Pvt Ltd
Associate High Pressure Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 150 Withdrawn
Technologies Pvt Ltd
Associate High Pressure Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 141.6 Withdrawn
Technologies Pvt Ltd
Associate High Pressure TL IND WD 428.5 Withdrawn
Technologies Pvt Ltd
Associate Holdings Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Associate Holdings Pvt Ltd TL IND WD 210 Withdrawn
Cbs Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Cbs Technologies Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 32.5 Withdrawn
Cbs Technologies Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 32.5 Withdrawn
Cbs Technologies Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 18 Withdrawn
Cbs Technologies Pvt Ltd TL IND WD 4.6 Withdrawn
Chandak Brothers LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Chandak Brothers Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 264 Withdrawn
Chandak Brothers Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 264 Withdrawn
Chandak Brothers NFB WC Limit IND WD 84 Withdrawn
Choudhary Layer Farm LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Choudhary Layer Farm Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 17 Withdrawn
Choudhary Layer Farm Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 17 Withdrawn
Choudhary Layer Farm TL IND WD 53.75 Withdrawn
Daulat Ram Industries LT Issuer Rating IND D Downgraded
from IND BB-
Daulat Ram Industries BG IND D 15 Downgraded
from IND BB-
Daulat Ram Industries Fund Based WC Limit IND D 170 Downgraded
from IND BB-
Daulat Ram Industries Fund Based WC Limit IND D 170 Downgraded
from IND BB-
Daulat Ram Industries LOC IND D 35 Downgraded
from IND BB-
Daulat Ram Industries TL IND D 54.72 Downgraded
from IND BB-
Kabeer Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Affirmed
Kabeer Textiles Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 270 Affirmed
Kabeer Textiles Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND BBB 41 Affirmed
Midas Petrochem Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
Midas Petrochem Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 150 Assigned
Nikhil International LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Affirmed
Nikhil International Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 800 Affirmed
Nikhil International NFB WC Limit IND BBB 410 Affirmed
Nikhil International TL IND BBB 97.2 Affirmed
Ranger Cotton Mills (I) Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned
Ranger Cotton Mills (I) Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 185 Assigned
Ranger Cotton Mills (I) Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 91.8 Assigned
Seaways Shipping And Logistics LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Downgraded
Ltd from IND BBB
Seaways Shipping And Logistics Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 400 Downgraded
Ltd from IND BBB
Seaways Shipping And Logistics TL IND BBB- 50.1 Downgraded
Ltd from IND BBB
Vasista Marine LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
Vasista Marine Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 230 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
