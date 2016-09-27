Sep 27 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
September 26, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Champion Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 140 Suspended
Karavali Freezers & Exporters Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 50.5 Suspended
Karavali Ocean Products Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 40 Suspended
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd CP IND A1+ 7000 Assigned
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 8000 Assigned
Petron Engineering Construction NFB WC Limit IND A3 4120 Affirmed
Ltd
Petron Engineering Construction NFB WC Limit IND A3 650 Provisional
Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Champion Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Suspended
Champion Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 200 Suspended
Champion Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 49.95 Suspended
Gvr Ashoka Chennai Orr Ltd TL IND BBB+ 10800 Affirmed
Karavali Freezers & Exporters LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Suspended
Karavali Freezers & Exporters Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 50.5 Suspended
Karavali Ocean Products Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Suspended
Karavali Ocean Products Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 20.87 Suspended
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Assigned
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd NCD IND AAA 4750 Assigned
MFL Securitisation Trust - XLIV Liquidity Facility IND AAA(SO) 27.8 Provisional
MFL Securitisation Trust - XLIV Series A1 PTC IND AAA(SO) 1751.2 Provisional
MFL Securitisation Trust - XLIV Series A2 PTC IND AAA(SO) 101.9 Provisional
MFL Securitisation Trust - XLIV Second Loss Credit IND BBB(SO) 107.5 Provisional
Facility
MIFL Securitisation Trust XIV Series A1 PTC IND AA(SO) 547.8 Provisional
MIFL Securitisation Trust XIV Series A2 PTC IND AA(SO) 11.2 Provisional
MIFL Securitisation Trust XIV Liquidity Facility IND AAA(SO) 9.78 Provisional
MIFL Securitisation Trust XIV Second Loss Credit IND BBB(SO) 44.16 Provisional
Facility
Petron Engineering Construction LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Affirmed
Ltd
Petron Engineering Construction Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 350 Provisional
Ltd
Petron Engineering Construction Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 845 Affirmed
Ltd
Petron Engineering Construction TL IND BBB- 121.6 Affirmed
Ltd
Petron Engineering Construction TL IND BBB- 200 Provisional
Ltd
Petron Engineering Construction Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 350 Withdrawn
Ltd
Petron Engineering Construction NFB WC Limit IND WD 650 Withdrawn
Ltd
Sansar Trust Sep 2016 Iv ABS IND A-(SO) 264.3 Provisional
Sansar Trust Sep 2016 Iv ABS IND AAA(SO) 4720.1 Provisional
West Bengal State Electricity LT Issuer Rating IND A Affirmed
Transmission Co. Ltd
West Bengal State Electricity Bond IND A 3232 Affirmed
Transmission Co. Ltd
West Bengal State Electricity Fund Based WC Limit IND A 3250 Affirmed
Transmission Co. Ltd
West Bengal State Electricity TL IND A 1283.8 Affirmed
Transmission Co. Ltd
West Bengal State Electricity Bond IND WD 2600 Withdrawn
Transmission Co. Ltd
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
