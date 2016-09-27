Sep 27 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 26, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Champion Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 140 Suspended Karavali Freezers & Exporters Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 50.5 Suspended Karavali Ocean Products Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 40 Suspended Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd CP IND A1+ 7000 Assigned Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 8000 Assigned Petron Engineering Construction NFB WC Limit IND A3 4120 Affirmed Ltd Petron Engineering Construction NFB WC Limit IND A3 650 Provisional Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Champion Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Suspended Champion Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 200 Suspended Champion Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 49.95 Suspended Gvr Ashoka Chennai Orr Ltd TL IND BBB+ 10800 Affirmed Karavali Freezers & Exporters LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Suspended Karavali Freezers & Exporters Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 50.5 Suspended Karavali Ocean Products Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Suspended Karavali Ocean Products Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 20.87 Suspended Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Assigned Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd NCD IND AAA 4750 Assigned MFL Securitisation Trust - XLIV Liquidity Facility IND AAA(SO) 27.8 Provisional MFL Securitisation Trust - XLIV Series A1 PTC IND AAA(SO) 1751.2 Provisional MFL Securitisation Trust - XLIV Series A2 PTC IND AAA(SO) 101.9 Provisional MFL Securitisation Trust - XLIV Second Loss Credit IND BBB(SO) 107.5 Provisional Facility MIFL Securitisation Trust XIV Series A1 PTC IND AA(SO) 547.8 Provisional MIFL Securitisation Trust XIV Series A2 PTC IND AA(SO) 11.2 Provisional MIFL Securitisation Trust XIV Liquidity Facility IND AAA(SO) 9.78 Provisional MIFL Securitisation Trust XIV Second Loss Credit IND BBB(SO) 44.16 Provisional Facility Petron Engineering Construction LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Affirmed Ltd Petron Engineering Construction Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 350 Provisional Ltd Petron Engineering Construction Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 845 Affirmed Ltd Petron Engineering Construction TL IND BBB- 121.6 Affirmed Ltd Petron Engineering Construction TL IND BBB- 200 Provisional Ltd Petron Engineering Construction Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 350 Withdrawn Ltd Petron Engineering Construction NFB WC Limit IND WD 650 Withdrawn Ltd Sansar Trust Sep 2016 Iv ABS IND A-(SO) 264.3 Provisional Sansar Trust Sep 2016 Iv ABS IND AAA(SO) 4720.1 Provisional West Bengal State Electricity LT Issuer Rating IND A Affirmed Transmission Co. Ltd West Bengal State Electricity Bond IND A 3232 Affirmed Transmission Co. Ltd West Bengal State Electricity Fund Based WC Limit IND A 3250 Affirmed Transmission Co. Ltd West Bengal State Electricity TL IND A 1283.8 Affirmed Transmission Co. Ltd West Bengal State Electricity Bond IND WD 2600 Withdrawn Transmission Co. Ltd ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.