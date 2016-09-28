Sep 28 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 27, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Transmission Ltd CP IND A1+ 12000 Affirmed Aditya Birla Finance Ltd ST Issuer Rating IND A1+ Assigned B S Enterprise NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 1.13 Assigned B S Transport Company NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 1 Assigned Jsr Infra Developers Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 60 Assigned Jsr Infra Developers Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 1340 Provisional Karamtara Engineering Pvt Ltd CP IND A1 500 Affirmed Karamtara Engineering Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1 8811.4 Affirmed Karamtara Engineering Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1 1639.2 Affirmed Karamtara Engineering Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1 300 Provisional Kays Jewels Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 195 Assigned Lal Baba Industrial Corporation NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 30 Assigned Pvt Ltd Manas Flour Mills Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 10 Suspended Ntpc Ltd ST Issuer Rating IND A1+ Affirmed R K Roadlines NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 1 Assigned Robbins Tunneling And Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 30 Assigned Trenchless Technology (I) Pvt Ltd Robbins Tunneling And NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 50 Assigned Trenchless Technology (I) Pvt Ltd T K Roadlines NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 1 Assigned T K Roadways NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 1 Assigned Tejinder Kaur NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 1 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Transmission Ltd NCD IND AA+ 35800 Affirmed Adani Transmission Ltd Debenture IND WD 13700 Withdrawn Adani Transmission Ltd TL IND WD 20500 Withdrawn Aditya Birla Finance Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA+ Assigned Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt IND AA+ 5500 Assigned Aditya Birla Finance Ltd NCD IND AA+ 40000 Assigned Aditya Birla Finance Ltd NCD IND AA+ 55000 Assigned Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt IND AA+ 6000 Assigned B S Enterprise LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned B S Enterprise Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 19.4 Assigned B S Enterprise TL IND BB- 45.29 Assigned B S Transport Company LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned B S Transport Company Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 17 Assigned B S Transport Company TL IND BB- 37.74 Assigned Deltronix India Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Deltronix India Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 246 Withdrawn Deltronix India Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 246 Withdrawn Deltronix India Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 100 Withdrawn Deltronix India Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 100 Withdrawn Deltronix India Ltd TL IND WD 439.4 Withdrawn Ganpati Agri Business Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Upgraded from IND BB- Ganpati Agri Business Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 120 Upgraded from IND BB- Ganpati Agri Business Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 65.68 Upgraded from IND BB- Jsr Infra Developers Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Jsr Infra Developers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 366.2 Assigned Jsr Infra Developers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 233.8 Provisional Karamtara Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Affirmed Karamtara Engineering Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A+ 1350 Affirmed Karamtara Engineering Pvt Ltd TL IND A+ 365.2 Affirmed Karamtara Engineering Pvt Ltd TL IND A+ 471.8 Affirmed Karamtara Engineering Pvt Ltd TL IND A+ 300 Provisional Kays Jewels Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Assigned Kays Jewels Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 195 Assigned Lal Baba Industrial Corporation LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Pvt Ltd Lal Baba Industrial Corporation Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 114 Assigned Pvt Ltd Manas Flour Mills Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Suspended Manas Flour Mills Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 5 Suspended Manas Flour Mills Ltd TL IND BB 187.6 Suspended Mm Trust Sep 16 ABS IND AA+(SO) 2362.7 Provisional Nirmala Infra Projects India LT Issuer Rating IND D Suspended Pvt Ltd Nirmala Infra Projects India Fund Based WC Limit IND D 35 Suspended Pvt Ltd Nirmala Infra Projects India NFB WC Limit IND D 83 Suspended Pvt Ltd Nirmala Infra Projects India TL IND D 12 Suspended Pvt Ltd North Karnataka Expressway Ltd NCD IND AAA(SO) 4636 Affirmed North Karnataka Expressway Ltd NCD IND AAA(SO) 4636 Affirmed Ntpc Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Affirmed Om Biomedic Pvt. Ltd. LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Om Biomedic Pvt. Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 150 Withdrawn Om Biomedic Pvt. Ltd. NFB WC Limit IND WD 75 Withdrawn Om Biomedic Pvt. Ltd. TL IND WD 36 Withdrawn Omni Auto Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Omni Auto Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 238 Assigned Omni Auto Ltd TL IND BBB- 220 Assigned R K Roadlines LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned R K Roadlines Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 15.7 Assigned R K Roadlines TL IND BB- 45.66 Assigned Robbins Tunneling And LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned Trenchless Technology (I) Pvt Ltd Robbins Tunneling And Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 30 Assigned Trenchless Technology (I) Pvt Ltd Sai Construction & Builders LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Sai Construction & Builders Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 100 Withdrawn Sai Construction & Builders Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 100 Withdrawn Sai Construction & Builders Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 95 Withdrawn Sai Construction & Builders Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 95 Withdrawn Swastik Cement Products Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Swastik Cement Products Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 54.5 Withdrawn Swastik Cement Products Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 54.5 Withdrawn T K Roadlines LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned T K Roadlines Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 12.3 Assigned T K Roadlines TL IND BB- 35.32 Assigned T K Roadways LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned T K Roadways Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 16.5 Assigned T K Roadways TL IND BB- 45.65 Assigned Team Computers Pvt. Ltd. LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Team Computers Pvt. Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 185 Withdrawn Team Computers Pvt. Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 185 Withdrawn Team Computers Pvt. Ltd. NFB WC Limit IND WD 45 Withdrawn Tejinder Kaur LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Tejinder Kaur Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 13.9 Assigned Tejinder Kaur TL IND BB- 40.38 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.