Sep 29 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 28, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arihant Ship Breakers Non-FB WC limits IND 75 Migrated from A4(suspended) IND A4 Contec Syndicate Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 120 Affirmed Growell Cnc Systems Non-FB limits IND 12.5 Migrated from A4(suspended) IND A4 Hi-Tech Radiators Pvt Ltd LOC IND A4+ 140 Affirmed Jodhani Exports FB limits IND A4+ 200 Affirmed (reduced from INR300m) Kst Infrastructure Ltd Non-FB BG IND 50 Withdrawn A4+(suspended) Rajesh Steel & Wire Industries Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 30 Migrated from IND A4+ Royalline Resources Ltd WC Facility IND A3 800 Assigned Royalline Resources Ltd WC facility Provisional IND 90 Assigned A3 Sec Buildtech Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND 45 Withdrawn A4(suspended) Shakun Gases Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND 190 Migrated from A4(suspended) IND A4 Sincon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Non-FB working capit IND A4+ 210 Assigned Sneha Marketing Non-FB WC limits IND 60 Migrated from A4(suspended) IND A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arihant Ship Breakers LT Issuer Rating IND Migrated from B-(suspended) IND B- Arihant Ship Breakers FB WC limits IND 75 Migrated from B-(suspended) IND B- Arihant Ship Breakers LTs loan IND 16.2 Migrated from B-(suspended) IND B- Contec Syndicate Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB upgraded from IND BB- Contec Syndicate Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 30 upgraded from IND BB- D.S.P. Knitting Company Long-TL IND 15 Migrated from BB-(suspended) IND BB- D.S.P. Knitting Company Non-FB WC limits IND 52.5 Migrated from BB-(suspended) IND BB- D.S.P. Knitting Company LT Issuer Rating IND Suspended BB-(suspended) Growell Cnc Systems LT Issuer Rating IND Migrated from B-(suspended) IND B- Growell Cnc Systems FB limits IND 44 Migrated from B-(suspended) IND B- Growell Cnc Systems Long-TL IND 20.1 Migrated from B-(suspended) IND B- Hindustan Petroleum Corporation LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Affirmed Ltd Hindustan Petroleum Corporation NCDs IND AAA 5450 Withdrawn Ltd Hindustan Petroleum Corporation NCDs IND AAA 9750 Affirmed Ltd Hi-Tech Radiators Pvt Ltd CC limits IND BB+ 118.9 Upgraded from IND BB Hi-Tech Radiators Pvt Ltd Long-TL Provisional IND 129.14 Assigned BB+ Hi-Tech Radiators Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Upgraded from IND BB Hi-Tech Radiators Pvt Ltd Long-TL (reduced from IND BB+ 56.6 Upgraded from INR75.6m) IND BB Hi-Tech Radiators Pvt Ltd Usance bills discountedIND BB+ 40 Upgraded from IND BB Iiert September 2016 Series A PTC Provisional IND 2511.8 Assigned AA(SO) Jhajjar Power Ltd NCDs IND A+ 2230 Assigned Kst Infrastructure Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND Withdrawn BB-(suspended) Kst Infrastructure Ltd TL IND 28 Withdrawn BB-(suspended) Kst Infrastructure Ltd proposed TL Provisional IND 422 Withdrawn BB-(suspended Kst Infrastructure Ltd FB limits IND 100 Withdrawn BB-(suspended) / IND A4+(suspended) Kushal Foods Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Affirmed Kushal Foods Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 21.2 Assigned Kushal Foods Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+ / IND 95 Affirmed A4+ Kushal Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed FB limits Provisional IND 33.8 Assigned BB+ / Provisional IND A4+ Marya Frozen Agro Foods Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND Withdrawn BB(suspended) Marya Frozen Agro Foods Pvt Ltd TL IND 80 Withdrawn BB(suspended) Marya Frozen Agro Foods Pvt Ltd FB limits IND 200 Withdrawn BB(suspended) / IND A4+(suspended) Mn Bio-Technology Pvt Ltd NCDs IND BB-(SO) 545 Assigned Mn Takshila Industries Pvt Ltd NCDs IND BB-(SO) 1675 Assigned P K Overseas Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned P K Overseas Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB / IND A4+ 380 Assigned P K Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limits Provisional IND 170 Assigned BB/ Provisional IND A4+ Rajesh Steel & Wire Industries LT Issuer Rating IND Migrated from BB(suspended) IND BB Rajesh Steel & Wire Industries FB WC limits IND 50 Migrated from BB(suspended)/ IND BB / IND IND A4+(suspended) A4+ Rajesh Steel & Wire Industries Proposed FB WC limits Provisional IND 120 Withdrawn BB/ Provisional IND A4+ Royalline Resources Ltd LT Issuer Ratings IND BBB- Assigned Samara Cold Chain LT Issuer Rating IND B Assigned Samara Cold Chain TL IND B 188 Assigned Sec Buildtech Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND Withdrawn B+(suspended) Sec Buildtech Pvt Ltd FB limits IND 10 Withdrawn B+(suspended)/ IND A4(suspended) Shakun Gases Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND Migrated from D B-(suspended) IND B- Shakun Gases Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND 40 Migrated from D B-(suspended) IND B- Sh-Haryana Wires Ltd FB WC limits IND 110 Withdrawn BB+(suspended)/ IND A4+(suspended) Sh-Haryana Wires Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND 171.2 Withdrawn BB+(suspended)/ IND A4+(suspended) Sh-Haryana Wires Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND Withdrawn BB+(suspended) Sh-Haryana Wires Ltd TL IND 31.6 Withdrawn BB+(suspended) Sidhi Vinayak Cotspin Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND Withdrawn BB(suspended) Sidhi Vinayak Cotspin Ltd TL IND 1.2 Withdrawn BB(suspended) Sidhi Vinayak Cotspin Ltd FB limits IND 65 Withdrawn BB(suspended) / IND A4+(suspended) Sincon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Sincon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FB WC IND BB 40 Assigned Sneha Marketing LT Issuer Rating IND Migrated from B(suspended) IND B Sneha Marketing FB WC limits IND 39.5 Migrated from B(suspended) IND B T K International Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D(suspended) Withdrawn T K International Ltd FB limits IND D(suspended) 65.5 Withdrawn T K International Ltd Non-FB limits IND D(suspended) 5 Withdrawn T K International Ltd term-loan IND D(suspended) 54.7 Withdrawn Tamil Nadu Transmission 11% Series 1 2008-09 IND A(SO) 1400 Affirmed Corporation Ltd (reduced from INR2bn) Tamil Nadu Transmission 8.4% Series 2 2009-10 IND A(SO) 4810 Affirmed Corporation Ltd Tamil Nadu Transmission 8.32% Series 3 2009-10 IND A(SO) 2000 Affirmed Corporation Ltd Tamil Nadu Transmission 8.64% Series 4 2009-10 IND A(SO) 3190 Affirmed Corporation Ltd Tera Software Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Affirmed Tera Software Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB-/ IND A3 430 Affirmed Tera Software Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB-/ IND A3 880 Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings website at www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 