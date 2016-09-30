Sep 30 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 29, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ark Builders Non- FB Fac IND A4+ 15 Assigned Kumaragiri Spinnerss Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND A3 65 Assigned Nahar Textiles Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4+ 50 Affirmed Religare Enterprises Ltd ST debt IND A1+ 7000 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ark Builders Long-TL IND B+ 51 Assigned Ark Builders FB Fac IND B+ / IND A4 37.5 Assigned Energon Rj Wind Power Pvt Ltd Senior secured project IND A- 3640 Assigned Bk loan Kumaragiri Spinnerss Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 354.38 Affirmed (reduced from INR404.3m) Kumaragiri Spinnerss Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BBB- / IND A3185 Affirmed (Increased from INR120m) Kumaragiri Spinnerss Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND BBB- / IND A37.9 Assigned (reduced from INR9.8m) Meghalaya Energy Corporation Non-convertible bond IND BBB+(SO) 1200 Withdrawn Ltd'S issuances (Option I: INR75m and Option II: INR1,125m) Meghalaya Power Generation LT unsecured IND BBB+(SO) 1200 Withdrawn Corporation Ltd.'S Non-convertible bond issuances Nahar Textiles Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 115 Upgraded from IND BB- Platinum Trust August 2016 - Series A PTC IND AAA(SO) 2420.3 Assigned Tranche Ii Platinum Trust August 2016 - Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 127.1 Assigned Tranche Ii facility Platinum Trust September 2016 - Series A PTC IND AAA(SO) 2511.7 Assigned Tranche Ii Platinum Trust September 2016 - Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 125.6 Assigned Tranche Ii facility Privilege Trust Series - 9 Series B PTCs IND AA-(SO) 8.4 Affirmed Privilege Trust Series - 9 Series A PTC IND AAA(SO) 160.3 Affirmed Religare Enterprises Ltd Senior, secured NCDs IND AA- 1760 Assigned (reduced from INR4.48bn) Religare Enterprises Ltd senior, secured NCDs IND AA- 7000 Assigned Sidhhartha Corporation Pvt Ltd FB limits IND A- 810 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)