Oct 3 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 30, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- JCL Infra Ltd Non-FB BG IND A4 240 Withdrawn (suspended) Jubilant Generics Ltd NFB WC limits IND A1+ 2500 Affirmed Jubilant Generics Ltd ST debt/CP programme * IND A1+ 1500 Assigned (carved out of the fund-based working capital limits) Jubilant Generics Ltd ST debt/CP programme * IND A1+ 1000 Withdrawn (carved out of the fund-based working capital limits) Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd NFB WC limits IND A1+ 8000 Affirmed (reduced from INR9,750m) Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd ST debt/CP programme * IND A1+ 4500 Assigned (carved out of fund-based working capital limits) Mahindra Sanyo Special Steel Non-FB limits IND A2+ 2400 Affirmed Pvt Ltd Olive Tex Silk Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 22.5 Affirmed Premier Metcast Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 15 Withdrawn (suspended) Premier Metcast Pvt Ltd Proposed Non-FB limits Provisional IND 10 Withdrawn A4+ (suspended) Sterlite Power Grid Ventures LtdCP programme * IND A1 1000 Affirmed * (carved out of the working capital bank lines) Touch Tone Teleservices Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 60 Upgraded from IND A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aavishkaar Sep 2016 Trust Series A1 PTC Provisional 350.1 Assigned IND A- (SO) Aavishkaar Sep 2016 Trust second loss credit Provisional 21 Assigned facility IND BB (SO) Alliance Industrial Marketing LT Issuer Rating IND BB Withdrawn (suspended) Alliance Industrial Marketing FB WC limits IND BB 108 Withdrawn (suspended)/ IND A4+ (suspended) Deepak Cotton Factory FB WC limits IND B 100 Withdrawn (suspended)/ IND A4 (suspended) Deepak Cotton Factory LT Issuer Rating IND B (suspended) Withdrawn Hotel Jayapushpam Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Affirmed Hotel Jayapushpam Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB 84.6 Affirmed (reduced from INR120.9m) India Standard Loan Trust - liquidity facility Provisional 7.54 Assigned XXXVI IND AAA (SO) India Standard Loan Trust - Series A1 PTC Provisional 264.22 Assigned XXXVI IND AAA (SO) India Standard Loan Trust - Series A2 PTC Provisional 490.1 Assigned XXXVI IND AAA (SO) India Standard Loan Trust - second loss credit Provisional 50.92 Assigned XXXVI facility IND BBB (SO) JCL Infra Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Withdrawn (suspended) JCL Infra Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ 65 Withdrawn (suspended) / IND A4 (suspended) Jubilant Generics Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA- Upgraded from IND A+ Jubilant Generics Ltd LT Bk loan IND AA-/IND A+ 5300 Upgraded from IND A+/ Affirmed (increased from INR4,300m) Jubilant Generics Ltd FB WC limits IND AA-/IND A+ 2500 Upgraded from IND A+ / Affirmed Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA- Upgraded from IND A+ Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd LT Bk loan IND AA- 12050 Upgraded from IND A+ (increased from INR10,800m) Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd FB WC limits IND AA-/IND A1+ 5500 Upgraded from IND A+ / Affirmed K.C. Edible Oils Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Withdrawn (suspended) K.C. Edible Oils Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+ 90 Withdrawn (suspended)/ IND A4 (suspended) K.C. Edible Oils Pvt Ltd Proposed FB limits Provisional IND 35 Withdrawn B+ (suspended)/ Provisional IND A4 (suspended) K.C. Roller Flour Mills (P) Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Withdrawn (suspended) K.C. Roller Flour Mills (P) Ltd FB limits IND B+ 90 Withdrawn (suspended)/ IND A4 (suspended) K.C. Roller Flour Mills (P) Ltd FB limits Provisional IND 9 Withdrawn B+ (suspended)/ Provisional IND A4 (suspended) K.S.M. Bashir Mohammad & Sons LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Withdrawn (suspended) K.S.M. Bashir Mohammad & Sons TL IND BB- 11 Withdrawn (suspended) K.S.M. Bashir Mohammad & Sons FB limits IND BB- 77 Withdrawn (suspended)/ IND A4+ (suspended) Mahindra Sanyo Special Steel LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Affirmed Pvt Ltd Mahindra Sanyo Special Steel LT loans IND BBB+ 820 Affirmed Pvt Ltd Mahindra Sanyo Special Steel FB WC limits IND BBB+ / IND 1330 Affirmed Pvt Ltd A2+ Olive Tex Silk Mills Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Affirmed Olive Tex Silk Mills Pvt Ltd long-TL IND BB 12.8 Affirmed (reduced from INR27.5m) Olive Tex Silk Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB / IND A4+ 343.4 Affirmed (increased from INR270m) Premier Metcast Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Withdrawn (suspended) Premier Metcast Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB 110 Withdrawn (suspended)/ IND A4+ (suspended) Premier Metcast Pvt Ltd Proposed FB limit Provisional IND 65 Withdrawn BB (suspended)/ Provisional IND A4+ (suspended) Ratan Seeds Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B (suspended) Withdrawn Ratan Seeds Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B 50 Withdrawn (suspended)/ IND A4 (suspended) SDU Beverages Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Assigned SDU Beverages Pvt Ltd long-TL IND D 210 Assigned SJVN Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA+ Affirmed SJVN Ltd TL IND AA+ 3445 Affirmed (reduced from INR4,000m) Sterlite Power Grid Ventures LtdLT Issuer Rating IND A Upgraded from IND A- Sterlite Power Grid Ventures LtdNon-FB WC Fac IND A / IND A1 4000 Upgraded from IND A- Sterlite Power Grid Ventures LtdFB WC Fac IND A / IND A1 5000 Upgraded from IND A- / IND A1 The Tiger Camp LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Withdrawn (suspended) The Tiger Camp TL IND B+ 67.5 Withdrawn (suspended) The Tiger Camp FB limits IND B+ 2.5 Withdrawn (suspended)/ IND A4 (suspended) Touch Tone Teleservices LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Upgraded from IND B+ Touch Tone Teleservices FB WC Fac IND BB- 60 Upgraded from IND B+ (increased from INR50m) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)