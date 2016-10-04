Oct 4 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 3, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Rubber Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A3 360 Assigned Bhopal Switchgears Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 22.5 Affirmed Bhupinder Singh Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 2.14 Assigned Chaudhary Timber Industries Pvt Non-FB limits IND A3 1020 Affirmed Ltd (increased from INR870m) Jai Hari Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4 20 Suspended Mindtree Ltd FB WC limits IND A1+ 2085 Affirmed Mindtree Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1+ 1380 Affirmed Rattan Kaur Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 1.12 Assigned Sri Textile Erode Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 50 Affirmed (increased from INR30m) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Rubber Ltd FB Fac IND BBB- / IND A3500 Assigned Bhopal Switchgears Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ 67.5 Affirmed (increased from INR65m) Bhopal Switchgears Pvt Ltd long-TL IND B+ 2.23 Affirmed (decreased from INR3.50m) Bhupinder Singh long-TL IND BB- 443.1 Assigned Bhupinder Singh FB Fac IND BB- 64 Assigned Br.Sheshrao Wankhede Shetkari Bk loans IND B+ 67.9 Migrated Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd Br.Sheshrao Wankhede Shetkari FB limits IND B+ 200 Migrated Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd Cachar Alloys long-TL IND B 59 Suspended Cachar Alloys FB WC limits IND B 37.5 Suspended Chaudhary Timber Industries Pvt FB limits IND BBB- 15 Affirmed Ltd Chetan Industries Ltd TL IND BB 28.5 Suspended Chetan Industries Ltd FB WC limits IND BB / IND A4+ 250 Suspended Euro Shoe Components Ltd TL IND BBB+ 34.1 Affirmed (increased from INR16.4m) Euro Shoe Components Ltd TL IND BBB+ 12.2 Withdrawn Euro Shoe Components Ltd fund based WC limit IND BBB+ / IND A250 Affirmed Euro Shoe Components Ltd non-FB WC limits IND BBB+ / IND A2132.5 Affirmed (decreased fromINR107.5m) Ganga Dairy FB WC limits IND BB- / IND A4+120 Suspended Jai Hari Industries Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B 27.5 Suspended Jai Hari Industries Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B 20 Suspended Jindal Rice & Gen. Mills FB TL Fac IND B 36.55 Assigned Jindal Rice & Gen. Mills FB WC Fac IND B / IND A4 210 Assigned Leitwind Shriram Manufacturing FB WC Fac IND D 1900 Assigned Ltd Leitwind Shriram Manufacturing Non-FB WC Fac IND D 1620.1 Assigned Ltd Leitwind Shriram Manufacturing TL IND D 2465.9 Assigned Ltd Radiant Bizcom Pvt Ltd FB Fac a LT IND BB- / IND A4+250 Assigned Rattan Kaur Long-TL IND BB- 497.6 Assigned Rattan Kaur FB Fac IND BB- 13.9 Assigned Shree Ganesh Feed Industries TL IND BB 2.11 Suspended Shree Ganesh Feed Industries FBL IND BB / IND A4+ 177 Suspended Sri Srinivasa Educational & TL IND BBB- 2680.8 Assigned Charitable Trust Sri Textile Erode Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB 350 Upgraded from IND BB- (increased from INR200m) Sri Textile Erode Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 81 Upgraded from IND BB- (increased from INR77.2m) Vasai Virar Municipal LT IND A- - Suspended Corporation Vatika Agritech Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 39.04 Suspended Vatika Agritech Pvt Ltd FB CC limits IND B+ / IND A4 30 Suspended Vega Infrastructure FB WC limits IND B+ 147.5 Assigned (decreased from INR75.4m) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. 