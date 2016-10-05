Oct 5 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 4, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arvind Footwears Pvt Ltd FB limits IND A3 322.5 Withdrawn (suspended) Arvind Footwears Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 5 Withdrawn (suspended) Aurobindo Pharma Ltd CP (CP) programme IND A1+ 5000 Assigned D Thakkar Constructions Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 1750 Downgraded from IND A3 D Thakkar Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed Non-FB limits Provisional IND 400 Downgraded A4+ from Provisional IND A3 East India Technologies Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 135.2 Withdrawn (suspended) Eldeco Housing And Industries BG IND A4 100 Withdrawn Ltd (suspended) Kannappan Textile Mill Pvt. Ltd.Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 16.2 Upgraded from IND A4+(suspended) Liberty Marketing Company Non-FB limits IND A4 30 Withdrawn (suspended) Nk Toll Road Ltd CP (CP) programme IND A1+ (SO) 1500 Assigned R K Enterprise Non-FB WC IND A4+ 1 Assigned Shrinath Rotopack Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 63 Affirmed (increased from INR261.1m) The Bombay Burmah Trading Non-FB facility IND A1+ 10 Assigned Corporation Ltd The Bombay Burmah Trading CPs* IND A1+ 1000 Assigned Corporation Ltd *Over and above the existing working capital facility. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arvind Footwears Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Withdrawn (suspended) Bajaj Energy Ltd long-TL IND A 20550 Affirmed (outstanding INR15.92bn) Bajaj Energy Ltd WC facility (fund IND A / IND A1 9500 Affirmed / based) * Assigned *working capital facilities have been split on fund and non-fund based nature Bajaj Energy Ltd NFB facility * IND A / IND A1 570 Affirmed / Assigned *working capital facilities have been split on fund and non-fund based nature Calcutta Electrodes Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Calcutta Electrodes Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- 60 Assigned D Thakkar Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Downgraded from IND BBB- D Thakkar Constructions Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 750 Downgraded from IND BBB- Dairy And Agro Industries Ltd Bk loans IND BB 485.19 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB Dairy And Agro Industries Ltd FB WC Fac IND BB 80 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB East India Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Withdrawn (suspended) East India Technologies Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 60 Withdrawn (suspended) East India Technologies Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB- 100 Withdrawn (suspended)/ IND A3 (suspended) Eldeco Housing And Industries LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Withdrawn Ltd (suspended) Eldeco Housing And Industries FB WC limits IND B+ 29 Withdrawn Ltd (suspended)/ IND A4 (suspended) Happy Acoustics Pvt. Ltd. LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Withdrawn (suspended) Happy Acoustics Pvt. Ltd. FB WC limits IND BB- 250 Withdrawn (suspended)/ IND A4+ (suspended) Indian Receivable Trust Series A1 PTC Provisional IND 2761.7 Assigned September 2016 - C AAA (SO) Indian Receivable Trust Series A2 PTC Provisional IND 1705.9 Assigned September 2016 - C AAA (SO) Indian Receivable Trust second loss credit Provisional IND 355.2 Assigned September 2016 - C facility BBB (SO); K.P. Packaging Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Migrated from (suspended) IND D K.P. Packaging Ltd FB WC limits IND D 40 Migrated from (suspended) IND D K.P. Packaging Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND D 50 Migrated from (suspended) IND D Kannappan Textile Mill Pvt. Ltd.LT Issuer Rating IND BB Upgraded from IND BB-(suspended) Kannappan Textile Mill Pvt. Ltd.FB WC limit IND BB 35 Upgraded from IND BB-(suspended) Kannappan Textile Mill Pvt. Ltd.TL IND BB 18.87 Upgraded from IND BB-(suspended) (reduced from INR53.5m) Kanpur Packagers Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Withdrawn (suspended) Kanpur Packagers Pvt Ltd Bk loan IND BB 80 Withdrawn (suspended) Kanpur Packagers Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 29.4 Withdrawn (suspended)/IND A4+ (suspended) Kbn Gold & Diamond Jewellery LT Issuer Rating IND B- Withdrawn (suspended) Kbn Gold & Diamond Jewellery FB WC limits IND B- 98 Withdrawn (suspended)/ IND A4 (suspended) Liberty Marketing Company FB limits IND B+ 40 Withdrawn (suspended)/ IND A4 (suspended) M. P. Agrawal & Company Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Withdrawn (suspended) M. P. Agrawal & Company Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 24.7 Withdrawn (suspended) M. P. Agrawal & Company Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+ 40 Withdrawn (suspended) / IND A4 (suspended) Medics International LT Issuer Rating IND B (suspended) Withdrawn Lifesciences Ltd Medics International TL IND B (suspended)1068.4 Withdrawn Lifesciences Ltd Mfl Securitisation Trust - Series A1 PTC Provisional IND 3854.04 Assigned XLIII AA (SO) Mfl Securitisation Trust - Series A2 PTCs Provisional IND 160.58 Assigned XLIII AA (SO) Mfl Securitisation Trust - liquidity facility Provisional IND 70.3 Assigned XLIII AAA (SO) Mfl Securitisation Trust - second loss credit Provisional IND 333.21 Assigned XLIII facility BBB (SO) Mm Trust Jun 16 Series A PTC IND AA+ (SO) 1014.5 Assigned Mumbai International Airport LT Bk loans IND A+ 42310 Affirmed Pvt Ltd Mumbai International Airport FB limits IND A+ 2500 Affirmed Pvt Ltd Mumbai International Airport Non-FB limits IND A+ 5900 Affirmed Pvt Ltd Mumbai International Airport additional LT Bk loans IND A+ 18000 Affirmed Pvt Ltd Mumbai International Airport TL against real estate IND A+ (SO) 6500 Affirmed Pvt Ltd deposits Mumbai International Airport LT Bk loan IND A+ (SO) 26480 Affirmed Pvt Ltd (INR22.84bn outstanding as on 30 June 2016) Nagarjuna Hydro Energy Pvt Ltd senior project Bk loansIND BBB 610.3 Upgraded from IND BBB- P.K. Jewellery House LT Issuer Rating IND B (suspended) Withdrawn P.K. Jewellery House FB WC limits IND B 100 Withdrawn (suspended)/IND A4 (suspended) Paschim Hydro Energy Pvt Ltd senior project Bk loan IND BBB 330 Upgraded from IND BBB- (INR 292.50m outstanding as on 21 September 2016) R K Enterprise LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned R K Enterprise FB WC IND BB- 10.5 Assigned R K Enterprise Long-TL IND BB- 56.26 Assigned S.P.P Food Products Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Withdrawn (suspended) S.P.P Food Products Pvt Ltd long-TL IND BB+ 46.6 Withdrawn (suspended) S.P.P Food Products Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 100 Withdrawn (suspended) / IND A4+ (suspended) S.P.P Food Products Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND BB+ 35 Withdrawn (suspended) / IND A4+ (suspended) Shakti India LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Withdrawn (suspended) Shakti India TL IND B+ 8.54 Withdrawn (suspended) Shakti India FB limits IND B+ 40 Withdrawn (suspended)/ IND A4 (suspended) Shree Ashtvinayak Roller Flour LT Issuer Rating IND D Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd Shree Ashtvinayak Roller Flour FB limits IND D 50 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd Shree Ashtvinayak Roller Flour TL IND D 28.5 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd Shrinath Rotopack Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Affirmed Shrinath Rotopack Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+ 745 Affirmed Shrinath Rotopack Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+ / IND 805 Affirmed A2+ (increased from INR605m) Shrinath Rotopack Pvt Ltd Proposed TL Provisional IND 25 Assigned BBB+ Shrinath Rotopack Pvt Ltd Proposed TL Provisional IND 22 Withdrawn BBB+ Shrinath Rotopack Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limits Provisional IND 75 Assigned BBB+/ Provisional IND A2+ The Bombay Burmah Trading LT Issuer Rating IND AA Assigned Corporation Ltd The Bombay Burmah Trading term loans IND AA 800 Assigned Corporation Ltd The Bombay Burmah Trading Working capital Fac IND AA 490 Assigned Corporation Ltd The Bombay Burmah Trading Proposed NCDs IND AA 1000 Assigned Corporation Ltd Provisional Trichy Tollway Pvt Ltd Bk loans IND A+ 4880 Withdrawn Trichy Tollway Pvt Ltd Bk loans IND AA- 2808 Assigned (INR2,746.6m outstanding on 30 September 2016) Trichy Tollway Pvt Ltd NCDs IND AA- 1750 Assigned (INR1697.5m outstanding on 30 September 2016) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)