Oct 6 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 5, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Pradesh Expressways Ltd. NCD IND A1+(SO) 1147 Affirmed Axis Clinicals Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A2 270 Affirmed Axis Clinicals Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2 166.5 Affirmed Birmi International Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 110 Assigned Birmi International Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 13 Assigned Edac Engineering Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 250 Assigned Modulus Cosmetics Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 131.244 Assigned Modulus Cosmetics NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 6.3 Assigned Nilshikhaa Infraa India Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 250 Assigned Prithvi Polymers Industries NFB WC Limit IND A4 7.25 Affirmed Pvt. Ltd Rajalaxmi Agrotech (I) Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4 90 Upgraded from IND D MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarvee Denims And Exports Ltd Fixed Deposit IND tA- 750 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Airflow Equipments (I) Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Affirmed Airflow Equipments (I) Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND D 100 Affirmed Airflow Equipments (I) Pvt Ltd TL IND D 52.26 Affirmed Andhra Pradesh Expressways Ltd. NCD IND AAA(SO) 2658 Affirmed Andhra Pradesh Expressways Ltd. NCD IND WD 1147 Withdrawn Axis Clinicals Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Affirmed Axis Clinicals Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB+ 270 Affirmed Axis Clinicals Ltd TL IND BBB+ 150 Affirmed Axis Clinicals Ltd TL IND BBB+ 100 Provisional Birmi International Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned Birmi International Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 110 Assigned Birmi International Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 94 Assigned Canaan Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Affirmed Canaan Engineering Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND D 50 Affirmed Canaan Engineering Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND D 80 Affirmed Canaan Engineering Pvt Ltd TL IND D 146.2 Affirmed Edac Engineering Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Edac Engineering Ltd NFB WC Limit IND BBB- 250 Assigned Indraprastha Gas Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Affirmed Indraprastha Gas Ltd Bond IND AAA 4000 Provisional Modulus Cosmetics LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned Modulus Cosmetics Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 131.244 Assigned Nilshikhaa Infraa India Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned Nilshikhaa Infraa India Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 40 Assigned Prithvi Polymers Industries LT Issuer Rating IND B Affirmed Pvt. Ltd Prithvi Polymers Industries Fund Based WC Limit IND B 25 Affirmed Pvt. Ltd Prithvi Polymers Industries TL IND B 60 Affirmed Pvt. Ltd Prithvi Polymers Industries TL IND B 10 Affirmed Pvt. Ltd Rajalaxmi Agrotech (I) Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B- Upgraded from IND D Rajalaxmi Agrotech (I) Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B- 145 Upgraded from IND D Rajalaxmi Agrotech (I) Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND B- 90 Upgraded from IND D ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.