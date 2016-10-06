Oct 6 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
October 5, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Andhra Pradesh Expressways Ltd. NCD IND A1+(SO) 1147 Affirmed
Axis Clinicals Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A2 270 Affirmed
Axis Clinicals Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2 166.5 Affirmed
Birmi International Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 110 Assigned
Birmi International Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 13 Assigned
Edac Engineering Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 250 Assigned
Modulus Cosmetics Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 131.244 Assigned
Modulus Cosmetics NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 6.3 Assigned
Nilshikhaa Infraa India Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 250 Assigned
Prithvi Polymers Industries NFB WC Limit IND A4 7.25 Affirmed
Pvt. Ltd
Rajalaxmi Agrotech (I) Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4 90 Upgraded from
IND D
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarvee Denims And Exports Ltd Fixed Deposit IND tA- 750 Affirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Airflow Equipments (I) Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Affirmed
Airflow Equipments (I) Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND D 100 Affirmed
Airflow Equipments (I) Pvt Ltd TL IND D 52.26 Affirmed
Andhra Pradesh Expressways Ltd. NCD IND AAA(SO) 2658 Affirmed
Andhra Pradesh Expressways Ltd. NCD IND WD 1147 Withdrawn
Axis Clinicals Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Affirmed
Axis Clinicals Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB+ 270 Affirmed
Axis Clinicals Ltd TL IND BBB+ 150 Affirmed
Axis Clinicals Ltd TL IND BBB+ 100 Provisional
Birmi International Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned
Birmi International Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 110 Assigned
Birmi International Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 94 Assigned
Canaan Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Affirmed
Canaan Engineering Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND D 50 Affirmed
Canaan Engineering Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND D 80 Affirmed
Canaan Engineering Pvt Ltd TL IND D 146.2 Affirmed
Edac Engineering Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned
Edac Engineering Ltd NFB WC Limit IND BBB- 250 Assigned
Indraprastha Gas Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Affirmed
Indraprastha Gas Ltd Bond IND AAA 4000 Provisional
Modulus Cosmetics LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned
Modulus Cosmetics Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 131.244 Assigned
Nilshikhaa Infraa India Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned
Nilshikhaa Infraa India Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 40 Assigned
Prithvi Polymers Industries LT Issuer Rating IND B Affirmed
Pvt. Ltd
Prithvi Polymers Industries Fund Based WC Limit IND B 25 Affirmed
Pvt. Ltd
Prithvi Polymers Industries TL IND B 60 Affirmed
Pvt. Ltd
Prithvi Polymers Industries TL IND B 10 Affirmed
Pvt. Ltd
Rajalaxmi Agrotech (I) Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B- Upgraded from
IND D
Rajalaxmi Agrotech (I) Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B- 145 Upgraded from
IND D
Rajalaxmi Agrotech (I) Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND B- 90 Upgraded from
IND D
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)