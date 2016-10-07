Oct 7 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
October 6, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
B.D. Roadways NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 1 Assigned
B.S. Roadways NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 1.76 Assigned
G.S. Roadlines NCD IND A4+ 1 Assigned
G.S. Roadways NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 1 Assigned
Maharshi Alloys And Steels Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 90 increased from
INR50m
Maharshi Alloys And Steels NFB WC Limit IND A4 30 increased from
INR20m
Rashmi Yarns Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 300 Assigned
Synergene Active Ingredients NFB WC Limit IND A3 60 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Thakkarsons Roll Forming Pvt LtdNFB WC Limit IND A4+ 110 Assigned
Zee Fabrics Inc Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 170 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Apollo Tyres Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA+ Assigned
Apollo Tyres Ltd NCD IND AA+ 3000 Assigned
Apollo Tyres Ltd NCD IND AA+ 3250 Assigned
Avmark Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Avmark Polymers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 40 Withdrawn
Avmark Polymers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 40 Withdrawn
Avmark Polymers Pvt Ltd TL IND WD 110 Withdrawn
B.D. Roadways LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
B.D. Roadways Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 14.3 Assigned
B.D. Roadways TL IND BB- 30.17 Assigned
B.S. Roadways LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
B.S. Roadways Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 14 Assigned
B.S. Roadways TL IND BB- 38.96 Assigned
Cinq Micron Chem Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Cinq Micron Chem Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 50 Withdrawn
Cinq Micron Chem Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 50 Withdrawn
Cinq Micron Chem Pvt Ltd TL IND WD 12 Withdrawn
G.S. Roadlines LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
G.S. Roadlines Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 15.3 Assigned
G.S. Roadlines TL IND BB- 45.43 Assigned
G.S. Roadways LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
G.S. Roadways Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 13.4 Assigned
G.S. Roadways TL IND BB- 33.69 Assigned
Goraya Straw Board Mills Pvt. LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Ltd.
Goraya Straw Board Mills Pvt. Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 82.5 Withdrawn
Ltd.
Goraya Straw Board Mills Pvt. NFB WC Limit IND WD 2.5 Withdrawn
Ltd.
Maharshi Alloys And Steels LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Upgraded from
IND B
Maharshi Alloys And Steels Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 90 Upgraded from
IND B
Model Exims LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Model Exims Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 135 Withdrawn
Model Exims Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 135 Withdrawn
Omar International LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Omar International Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 50 Withdrawn
Omar International Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 50 Withdrawn
Omar International TL IND WD 148 Withdrawn
Rajasthan Liquors Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Rajasthan Liquors Ltd TL IND WD 600 Withdrawn
Rashmi Yarns Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned
Rashmi Yarns Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 300 Assigned
Ssgr Hospital And Research LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Center Pvt. Ltd.
Ssgr Hospital And Research Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 4.5 Withdrawn
Center Pvt. Ltd.
Ssgr Hospital And Research Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 4.5 Withdrawn
Center Pvt. Ltd.
Ssgr Hospital And Research TL IND WD 92 Withdrawn
Center Pvt. Ltd.
Synergene Active Ingredients LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Synergene Active Ingredients Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 200 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Synergene Active Ingredients TL IND BBB- 62.3 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Tamil Nadu Generation And Bk Loan IND A(SO) 14780.5 Provisional
Distribution Corporation Ltd
Tamil Nadu Generation And Bk Loan IND A(SO) 146200 Affirmed
Distribution Corporation Ltd
Tamil Nadu Generation And Bk Loan IND A(SO) 19539.5 Affirmed
Distribution Corporation Ltd
Tamil Nadu Generation And Bond IND A(SO) 43530 Affirmed
Distribution Corporation Ltd
Tamil Nadu Generation And Bond IND A(SO) 6335 Affirmed
Distribution Corporation Ltd
Tamil Nadu Generation And Bond IND A(SO) 10000 Affirmed
Distribution Corporation Ltd
Tamil Nadu Generation And Bond IND A(SO) 10000 Affirmed
Distribution Corporation Ltd
Tamil Nadu Generation And Bond IND A(SO) 81470 Provisional
Distribution Corporation Ltd
Tamil Nadu Generation And Bond IND A(SO) 5018 Affirmed
Distribution Corporation Ltd
Tamil Nadu Generation And Bond IND A(SO) 500 Affirmed
Distribution Corporation Ltd
Tamil Nadu Generation And CC IND BBB+ 40000 Affirmed
Distribution Corporation Ltd
Tamil Nadu Generation And NFB WC Limit IND BBB+ 8350 Provisional
Distribution Corporation Ltd
Tamil Nadu Generation And NFB WC Limit IND BBB+ 27654 Affirmed
Distribution Corporation Ltd
Tamil Nadu Generation And Bond IND WD 2800 Withdrawn
Distribution Corporation Ltd
Thakkarsons Roll Forming Pvt LtdLT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
Thakkarsons Roll Forming Pvt LtdFund Based WC Limit IND BB 140 Assigned
Thakkarsons Roll Forming Pvt LtdTL IND BB 79 Assigned
Ved Sassomaccanicca (I) Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Ved Sassomaccanicca (I) Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 30 Withdrawn
Ved Sassomaccanicca (I) Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 30 Withdrawn
Ved Sassomaccanicca (I) Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 10 Withdrawn
Ved Sassomaccanicca (I) Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 10 Withdrawn
Ved Sassomaccanicca (I) Pvt Ltd TL IND WD 25.5 Withdrawn
Zee Fabrics Inc LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned
Zee Fabrics Inc Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 170 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
