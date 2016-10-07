Oct 7 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 6, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B.D. Roadways NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 1 Assigned B.S. Roadways NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 1.76 Assigned G.S. Roadlines NCD IND A4+ 1 Assigned G.S. Roadways NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 1 Assigned Maharshi Alloys And Steels Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 90 increased from INR50m Maharshi Alloys And Steels NFB WC Limit IND A4 30 increased from INR20m Rashmi Yarns Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 300 Assigned Synergene Active Ingredients NFB WC Limit IND A3 60 Assigned Pvt Ltd Thakkarsons Roll Forming Pvt LtdNFB WC Limit IND A4+ 110 Assigned Zee Fabrics Inc Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 170 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apollo Tyres Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA+ Assigned Apollo Tyres Ltd NCD IND AA+ 3000 Assigned Apollo Tyres Ltd NCD IND AA+ 3250 Assigned Avmark Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Avmark Polymers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 40 Withdrawn Avmark Polymers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 40 Withdrawn Avmark Polymers Pvt Ltd TL IND WD 110 Withdrawn B.D. Roadways LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned B.D. Roadways Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 14.3 Assigned B.D. Roadways TL IND BB- 30.17 Assigned B.S. Roadways LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned B.S. Roadways Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 14 Assigned B.S. Roadways TL IND BB- 38.96 Assigned Cinq Micron Chem Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Cinq Micron Chem Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 50 Withdrawn Cinq Micron Chem Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 50 Withdrawn Cinq Micron Chem Pvt Ltd TL IND WD 12 Withdrawn G.S. Roadlines LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned G.S. Roadlines Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 15.3 Assigned G.S. Roadlines TL IND BB- 45.43 Assigned G.S. Roadways LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned G.S. Roadways Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 13.4 Assigned G.S. Roadways TL IND BB- 33.69 Assigned Goraya Straw Board Mills Pvt. LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Ltd. Goraya Straw Board Mills Pvt. Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 82.5 Withdrawn Ltd. Goraya Straw Board Mills Pvt. NFB WC Limit IND WD 2.5 Withdrawn Ltd. Maharshi Alloys And Steels LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Upgraded from IND B Maharshi Alloys And Steels Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 90 Upgraded from IND B Model Exims LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Model Exims Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 135 Withdrawn Model Exims Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 135 Withdrawn Omar International LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Omar International Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 50 Withdrawn Omar International Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 50 Withdrawn Omar International TL IND WD 148 Withdrawn Rajasthan Liquors Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Rajasthan Liquors Ltd TL IND WD 600 Withdrawn Rashmi Yarns Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned Rashmi Yarns Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 300 Assigned Ssgr Hospital And Research LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Center Pvt. Ltd. Ssgr Hospital And Research Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 4.5 Withdrawn Center Pvt. Ltd. Ssgr Hospital And Research Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 4.5 Withdrawn Center Pvt. Ltd. Ssgr Hospital And Research TL IND WD 92 Withdrawn Center Pvt. Ltd. Synergene Active Ingredients LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Pvt Ltd Synergene Active Ingredients Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 200 Assigned Pvt Ltd Synergene Active Ingredients TL IND BBB- 62.3 Assigned Pvt Ltd Tamil Nadu Generation And Bk Loan IND A(SO) 14780.5 Provisional Distribution Corporation Ltd Tamil Nadu Generation And Bk Loan IND A(SO) 146200 Affirmed Distribution Corporation Ltd Tamil Nadu Generation And Bk Loan IND A(SO) 19539.5 Affirmed Distribution Corporation Ltd Tamil Nadu Generation And Bond IND A(SO) 43530 Affirmed Distribution Corporation Ltd Tamil Nadu Generation And Bond IND A(SO) 6335 Affirmed Distribution Corporation Ltd Tamil Nadu Generation And Bond IND A(SO) 10000 Affirmed Distribution Corporation Ltd Tamil Nadu Generation And Bond IND A(SO) 10000 Affirmed Distribution Corporation Ltd Tamil Nadu Generation And Bond IND A(SO) 81470 Provisional Distribution Corporation Ltd Tamil Nadu Generation And Bond IND A(SO) 5018 Affirmed Distribution Corporation Ltd Tamil Nadu Generation And Bond IND A(SO) 500 Affirmed Distribution Corporation Ltd Tamil Nadu Generation And CC IND BBB+ 40000 Affirmed Distribution Corporation Ltd Tamil Nadu Generation And NFB WC Limit IND BBB+ 8350 Provisional Distribution Corporation Ltd Tamil Nadu Generation And NFB WC Limit IND BBB+ 27654 Affirmed Distribution Corporation Ltd Tamil Nadu Generation And Bond IND WD 2800 Withdrawn Distribution Corporation Ltd Thakkarsons Roll Forming Pvt LtdLT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Thakkarsons Roll Forming Pvt LtdFund Based WC Limit IND BB 140 Assigned Thakkarsons Roll Forming Pvt LtdTL IND BB 79 Assigned Ved Sassomaccanicca (I) Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Ved Sassomaccanicca (I) Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 30 Withdrawn Ved Sassomaccanicca (I) Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 30 Withdrawn Ved Sassomaccanicca (I) Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 10 Withdrawn Ved Sassomaccanicca (I) Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 10 Withdrawn Ved Sassomaccanicca (I) Pvt Ltd TL IND WD 25.5 Withdrawn Zee Fabrics Inc LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Zee Fabrics Inc Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 170 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.