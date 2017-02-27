Feb 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 24, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Idbi Bank Ltd Certificates of ICRA A1+ Reaffirmed Deposit Programme Innovador Traders Pvt Ltd NCDs (NCDs) ICRA A1+ 1270 Withdrawn (SO) Innovador Traders Pvt Ltd NCDs (NCDs) ICRA A1+ 1014 Withdrawn (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd -Mfl PTC Series A2 ICRA A1+ Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust Xxxviii (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd -Mfl PTC Series A3 ICRA A1+ Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust Xxxviii (SO) Malati Founders Pvt Ltd ST: Non-FBL ICRA A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Mathiyan Constructions Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 240 Reaffirmed Premier Explosives Ltd ST – Fund based – sub ICRA A Revised from limit ICRA A- Premier Explosives Ltd ST – Non Fund based ICRA A1 1200 Revised from ICRA A2+ Premier Explosives Ltd ST – Non Fund based – ICRA A1 Revised from sub limit ICRA A2+ Skm Animal Feeds And Foods ST fund based facilityICRA A2+ 1800 Upgraded India Pvt Ltd from ICRA A2 Skm Animal Feeds And Foods ST non-FB Fac ICRA A2+ 605 Upgraded India Pvt Ltd from ICRA A2 Sri Jayarama Motors Pvt Ltd BG ICRA A4 10 Assigned Sushila Parmar International NFBL ICRA A2+ 2385 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Idbi Bank Ltd Fixed Deposits MAA- Downgraded Programme from MAA+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Greenstar Fertilizers Ltd LT, FB Fac ICRA BBB- 4000 Reaffirmed Haamid Real Estates Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA BB- 1400 Withdrawn (SO) Idbi Bank Ltd Additional Tier I ICRA A Downgraded Bonds from ICRA A+ Idbi Bank Ltd Upper Tier II Bonds ICRA A+ Downgraded Programme from ICRA AA- Idbi Bank Ltd Basel II Compliant ICRA A+ Downgraded Perpetual Bonds from ICRA AA- Idbi Bank Ltd Infrastructure Bonds ICRA AA- Downgraded from ICRA AA Idbi Bank Ltd Flexi Bond Series ICRA AA- Downgraded from ICRA AA Idbi Bank Ltd Senior & Lower Tier ICRA AA- Downgraded II (Subordinated from ICRA AA Bonds) Idbi Bank Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA- Downgraded Programme from ICRA AA Idbi Bank Ltd Basel III Compliant ICRA AA- Downgraded Tier II Bonds from ICRA AA Innovador Traders Pvt Ltd NCDs (NCDs) ICRA AA- 5150 Assigned (SO) Innovador Traders Pvt Ltd NCDs (NCDs) ICRA AA- 4150 Withdrawn (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd - Mfl Securi PTC Series A2 ICRA AAA Reaffirmed Tisation Trust Xl (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd - Mfl Securi Liquidity Facility ICRA AAA Reaffirmed Tisation Trust Xl (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd - Mfl Securi Second Loss Facility ICRA BBB - Reaffirmed Tisation Trust Xl (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd - PTC Series A1 ICRA AAA Reaffirmed Mfl Securi Tisation Trust Xli (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd - PTC Series A2 ICRA AAA Reaffirmed Mfl Securi Tisation Trust Xli (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd - PTC Series A3 ICRA AAA Reaffirmed Mfl Securi Tisation Trust Xli (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd - Liquidity Facility ICRA AAA Reaffirmed Mfl Securi Tisation Trust Xli (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd - Second Loss Facility ICRA BB Reaffirmed Mfl Securi Tisation Trust Xli -(SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd - PTC Series A1 ICRA AAA Reaffirmed MflSecuriTisation Trust Xlii (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd - PTC Series A2 ICRA AAA Reaffirmed Mfl Securi Tisation Trust Xlii (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd - Liquidity Facility ICRA AAA Reaffirmed Mfl Securi Tisation Trust Xlii (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd - Second Loss Facility ICRA BBB - Reaffirmed Mfl Securi Tisation Trust Xlii (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd - PTC Series A1 ICRA AA Reaffirmed Mfl Securi Tisation Trust Xlv (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd - PTC Series A2 ICRA AA Reaffirmed Mfl Securi Tisation Trust Xlv (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd - Liquidity Facility ICRA AAA Reaffirmed Mfl Securi Tisation Trust Xlv (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd - Second Loss Facility ICRA BBB Reaffirmed Mfl Securi Tisation Trust Xlv -(SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd - PTC Series A1 ICRA AAA Reaffirmed Mfl Securitisation Trust Xl (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd - PTC Series A1 ICRA AA Reaffirmed Mfl Securitisation Trust Xxxix (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd - PTC Series A2 ICRA AA Reaffirmed Mfl Securitisation Trust Xxxix (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd PTC Series A4 ICRA AAA Reaffirmed -Mfl Securitisation Trust (SO) Xxxviii Magma Fincorp Ltd PTC Series A5 ICRA AAA Reaffirmed -Mfl Securitisation Trust (SO) Xxxviii Magma Fincorp Ltd Liquidity Facility ICRA AAA Reaffirmed -Mfl Securitisation Trust (SO) Xxxviii Magma Fincorp Ltd Second Loss Facility ICRA BBB- Reaffirmed -Mfl Securitisation (SO) Trust Xxxviii Magma Fincorp Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA AA Reaffirmed -Mfl Securitisation Trust Xxx (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA AA Reaffirmed -Mfl Securitisation Trust Xxx (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd Liquidity Facility ICRA AAA Reaffirmed -Mfl SecuritisationTrust Xxx (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd Second Loss Facility ICRA BBB- Reaffirmed -Mfl Securitisation Trust Xxx (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA AA Reaffirmed -Mfl Securitisation Trust Xxxii (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA AA Reaffirmed -Mfl Securitisation Trust Xxxii (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd Liquidity Facility ICRA AAA Reaffirmed -Mfl Securitisation Trust Xxxii (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd Second Loss Facility ICRA BBB- Reaffirmed -Mfl Securitisation Trust Xxxii (SO) Malati Founders Pvt Ltd LT/ST: Unallocated ICRA BB+ 26.6 Assigned limit Malati Founders Pvt Ltd LT: FBL ICRA BB+ 47.8 Reaffirmed Mathiyan Constructions Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA C+ 100 Revised from ICRA B Pkm Projects Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based – TL ICRA D 400 Reaffirmed; Suspension revoked Premier Explosives Ltd LT – TL ICRA A 252.5 Revised from ICRA A- Premier Explosives Ltd LT – TL – sub limit ICRA A Revised from ICRA A- Premier Explosives Ltd LT – Fund based ICRA A 350 Revised from ICRA A- Premier Explosives Ltd LT – Fund based – sub ICRA A Revised from limit ICRA A- Premier Explosives Ltd LT – Proposed ICRA A 38.6 Revised from ICRA A- Skm Animal Feeds And Foods LT Fac – TL ICRA BBB+ 105 Upgraded India Pvt Ltd from ICRA BBB Sri Jayarama Motors Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB 97.5 Assigned Sri Jayarama Motors Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB 10.9 Assigned Sri Jayarama Motors Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA BB / 1.6 Assigned ICRA A4 Sushila Parmar International FBL ICRA BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Tril It4 Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA A+ 3500 Reaffirmed Tril It4 Pvt Ltd NCD (subordinate) ICRA A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Tril It4 Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA A+(SO) 4000 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)