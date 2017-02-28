Feb 28 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 27, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chabbra’S Associates Non-FB limits IND A4+ 200 Affirmed Pallavi Motors Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 25 Affirmed Chabbra’S Associates FB limits IND BB 135 Affirmed Kla Foods (I) Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- /IND A3 100 Assigned National Housing Bank ST Bk loan programme WD 25 Withdrawn (due to maturity) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- National Housing Bank LT debt programme IND AAA 10.5 Affirmed (reduced from 70 MLN) National Housing Bank LT debt programme WD 127.6 Withdrawn (due to maturity) National Housing Bank LT fixed-deposit WD 10 Withdrawn (due programme to maturity) National Housing Bank LT Bk loan programme WD 25 Withdrawn (due to maturity) Pallavi Motors Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 103 Affirmed Pallavi Motors Pvt Ltd LT loans IND BB+ 30 Assigned Seagull Trust I Series A1 pass-through IND AA+ (SO) 2047.7 Provisional certificates (PTCs) Shetron Ltd LT loans IND D 438.31 Downgraded (reduced from 550 MLN) Shetron Ltd FB Fac IND D / IND D 287.5 Downgraded Shetron Ltd Non-FB Fac IND D /IND D 370 Downgraded (reduced from 372.5 MLN) Tata Power Co. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA Assigned Winsome International Ltd FB limit IND D /IND D 160 Downgraded ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)