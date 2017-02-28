Feb 28 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Chabbra’S Associates Non-FB limits IND A4+ 200 Affirmed
Pallavi Motors Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 25 Affirmed
Chabbra’S Associates FB limits IND BB 135 Affirmed
Kla Foods (I) Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- /IND A3 100 Assigned
National Housing Bank ST Bk loan programme WD 25 Withdrawn (due
to maturity)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
National Housing Bank LT debt programme IND AAA 10.5 Affirmed
(reduced from 70 MLN)
National Housing Bank LT debt programme WD 127.6 Withdrawn (due
to maturity)
National Housing Bank LT fixed-deposit WD 10 Withdrawn (due
programme to maturity)
National Housing Bank LT Bk loan programme WD 25 Withdrawn (due
to maturity)
Pallavi Motors Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 103 Affirmed
Pallavi Motors Pvt Ltd LT loans IND BB+ 30 Assigned
Seagull Trust I Series A1 pass-through IND AA+ (SO) 2047.7 Provisional
certificates (PTCs)
Shetron Ltd LT loans IND D 438.31 Downgraded
(reduced from 550 MLN)
Shetron Ltd FB Fac IND D / IND D 287.5 Downgraded
Shetron Ltd Non-FB Fac IND D /IND D 370 Downgraded
(reduced from 372.5 MLN)
Tata Power Co. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA Assigned
Winsome International Ltd FB limit IND D /IND D 160 Downgraded
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
