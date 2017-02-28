Feb 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 27, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Ports And Special CP ICRA A1+ 67000 Reaffirmed Economic Zone Ltd Gini Silk Mills Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A3 3.5 Revised from ICRA A3 Haldiram Foods International Non-FBL ICRA A1+ 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Ifci Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Kddl Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A3+ 120 Assigned Meghalaya Cements Ltd CP ICRA A1 500 Assigned Quantum Asset Management Quantum Liquid Fund ICRA A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Radha Madhav Exim Ltd LC Limits ICRA A3+ 195 Reaffirmed Sri Someshwara Fertilizers And ST - Non Fund based - ICRA A4 100.7 Reaffirmed Chemicals BG MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Kddl Ltd Fixed Deposit MA- 150 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Ports And Special Bk Fac ICRA AA+ 100200 Reaffirmed Economic Zone Ltd Adani Ports And Special NCD ICRA AA+ 53340 Reaffirmed Economic Zone Ltd Gini Silk Mills Ltd FBL ICRA BB+ 110.4 Revised from ICRA BBB- Great Value Fuels Pvt Ltd LT Fund based ICRA BB+ 1131 Reaffirmed Great Value Fuels Pvt Ltd LT: Non-fund based ICRA BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Great Value Fuels Pvt Ltd LT: Unallocated ICRA BB+ 169 Reaffirmed Haldiram Foods International FBL ICRA AA 200 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Ifci Ltd LT Bk borrowings ICRA A 100000 Downgraded from ICRA A+ Ifci Ltd LT bonds ICRA A 80000 Downgraded from ICRA A+ Ifci Ltd Bonds/NCD programme ICRA A 20000 Downgraded from ICRA A+ Infoline Finance Ltd PTCs ICRA AAA 840.8 Withdrawn Kddl Ltd FBL ICRA BBB 330 Assigned Kranthi Edifice Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB 120 Reaffirmed Kranthi Edifice Pvt Ltd BG ICRA BB 1100 Reaffirmed Manjeera Constructions Ltd FBL ICRA C 150 Downgraded from ICRA B- Manjeera Constructions Ltd LT Non Fund based ICRA C 300 Downgraded from ICRA B- Manjeera Constructions Ltd LT: Unallocated ICRA C 150 Downgraded from ICRA B- Manjeera Retail Holdings Pvt FBL ICRA D 3000 Reaffirmed Ltd Manjeera Retail Holdings Pvt LT: Unallocated ICRA D 140 Reaffirmed Ltd Meghalaya Cements Ltd FB Fac ICRA A 350 Assigned Mid India Creations LT FB TL ICRA B+ 1050 Upgraded to ICRA BB- Navalakha Translines LT: Fund based ICRA BB+ 40 Assigned Navalakha Translines LT: Fund based/Non-FBLICRA BB+ 210 Assigned Quantum Asset Management Quantum Dynamic Bond ICRA AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Fund Radha Madhav Exim Ltd Working Capital LimitsICRA BBB 5 Reaffirmed Sri Someshwara Fertilizers And LT - Fund based - CC ICRA B+ 120 Reaffirmed Chemicals State Bank Of Bikaner & Jaipur Basel II compliant ICRA AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Lower Tier II bonds State Bank Of Bikaner & Jaipur Basel II compliant ICRA AAA 5000 Withdrawn Lower Tier II bond State Bank Of Bikaner & Jaipur Basel III compliant ICRA AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Tier II bond (hyb) State Bank Of Bikaner & Jaipur Basel III compliant ICRA AAA 7500 Withdrawn Tier II bonds (hyb) Vijaya Raja Rajeswari Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ 100 Assigned Constructions Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.