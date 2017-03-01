Mar 1 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 28, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ballarpur Industries CP IND D 2470* Downgraded from IND A4 *Outstanding amount is INR1100million Dineshchandra R Agrawal Non-FB WC facility IND A1+ 10650 Assigned Infracon Dineshchandra R Agrawal Proposed non-FB WC Provisional IND 1150 Assigned Infracon facility* A1+ * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the proposed facilities by DRAIPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Haldia Nirman Projects Non-FB Limit IND A4+ 20 Assigned Himalayan Road Construction Non- FB limit IND A4+ 170 Assigned Kaizen Industries Non-FB limits IND A4 25 Assigned Mahitechs Non-FB working capita IND A4 70 Affirmed Pragati Spinners Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 6 Assigned Safety Control & Devices Non-FB WC limit IND A3 325 Affirmed Safety Control & Devices Non-FB WC limit* IND A3 375 Assigned *The assignment of final ratings follows the receipt of transaction documents conforming to the information already received by Ind-Ra. The final ratings are, therefore, the same as the provisional ratings assigned in December 2015. Safety Control & Devices Non-FB WC limit IND A3 92.2 Assigned Sai Infraconstructions Non-FB limits IND A4+ 70 Assigned Survival Technologies LOC IND A3+ 100 Affirmed T C Communication Non-FB limit IND A4 30 Assigned Ujala Mineral Proposed non FB limits*Provisional IND 150 Assigned A4+ *Outstanding amount is INR1100million LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dineshchandra R Agrawal FB CC limit IND A+ 1100 Assigned Infracon Dineshchandra R Agrawal Proposed FB CC limit* Provisional IND 100 Assigned Infracon A+ * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the proposed facilities by DRAIPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Classic Foods Long-TL IND B+ 3.4 Assigned Classic Foods FB Fac IND B+/ IND A4 68 Assigned Haldia Nirman Projects FB limit IND BB- 56.5 Assigned Hanuman Impex FB WC limit IND BB 99 Assigned Himalayan Road Construction FB limits IND BB / IND A4+ 60 Assigned Irb Surat Dahisar Tollway *Senior project Bk Provisional IND 8977 Assigned loans BBB+ *The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of the pending final documents conforming to the information already received. Irb Surat Dahisar Tollway Senior project Bk loansWD 9889 Withdrawn Kaizen Industries FB limits IND B+ 45 Assigned Mahitechs FB WC IND B+ 27.5 Affirmed Mfl Securitisation Trust - XxxivSeries A1 pass-through IND AA (SO) 460.4 Affirmed certificates (PTCs) Mfl Securitisation Trust - XxxivSeries A2 PTCs IND AA (SO) 24.23 Affirmed Mfl Securitisation Trust - XxxivLiquidity facility (LF)IND AAA (SO) 14.02 Affirmed Mfl Securitisation Trust - XxxivSecond loss credit IND BBB (SO) 66.1 Affirmed facility (SLCF) Oswal Extrusion LT loan IND BBB- 310 Assigned Oswal Extrusion FB WC limits IND BBB- 650 Assigned Oswal Extrusion *Proposed FB WC Limits Provisional IND 290 Assigned BBB- *The final rating will be assigned upon receipt of sanction letter by the agency. Pilot 2 Wheelers FB WC IND BB+ / IND A4+200 Assigned Pilot 2 Wheelers Proposed FB WC* Provisional IND 50 Assigned BB+ / Provisional IND A4 * The ratings are provisional and the final ratings will be assigned subject to execution of sanction letter for the above facilities to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Platinum Trust Series A pass-through Provisional IND 2944 Assigned certificates (PTCs) AAA Platinum Trust Second loss credit Provisional IND 154.6 Assigned facility (SLCF) BBB Pragati Spinners TL IND BB+ 237.828 Assigned Pragati Spinners FB Fac - CC IND BB+/A4+ 180 Assigned Safety Control & Devices FB WC limit IND BBB- / IND A315 Affirmed Safety Control & Devices FB WC limit* IND BBB- / IND A335 Assigned *The assignment of final ratings follows the receipt of transaction documents conforming to the information already received by Ind-Ra. The final ratings are, therefore, the same as the provisional ratings assigned in December 2015. Safety Control & Devices FB WC limit IND BBB- / IND A35 Assigned Sai Infraconstructions FB WC limits IND BB- / IND A4+65 Assigned Soni Ginning Factory Fund based WC limit IND B+ 60 Assigned Survival Technologies TL IND BBB 90.3 Affirmed Survival Technologies CC IND BBB 70 Affirmed Survival Technologies Packing credit IND BBB 90 Affirmed limit/pre-shipment credit in foreign currency Survival Technologies TL IND BBB 135.5 Affirmed Survival Technologies FB limit IND BBB/A3+ 50 Assigned T C Communication FB limit IND B+ / IND A4 120 Assigned Ujala Mineral FB limits IND BB- 100 Assigned Vakrangee Foundation TL IND B+ 35.3 Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.