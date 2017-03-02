Mar 2 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Dineshchandra R Agrawal Non-FB WC facility IND A1+ 10650 Assigned
Infracon Pvt Ltd
Dineshchandra R Agrawal Proposed non-FB WC IND A1+ 1150 Assigned
Infracon Pvt Ltd facility*
* The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution
of loan documents for the proposed facilities by DRAIPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Hindustan Agencies Non-FB limit IND A3 4 Assigned
Lenz Ceramic Pvt Ltd NFBL IND A4+ 25 Assigned
Ramkrishna Agencies Non-FB limit IND A3 60 Assigned
Ratnadeep Metal & Tubes Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 330 Assigned
Sanvijay Infrastructures Pvt LtdProposed non-FB WC IND A3 50 Assigned
facility*
*The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution
of loan documents for the proposed facilities by SIPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
York Print Pvt Ltd NFB WC limit IND A3+ 103 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anwesha Engineering & Projects TL IND BBB- 239.25 Downgraded
Ltd
Anwesha Engineering & Projects FB limit IND BBB-/ IND A3 1250 Downgraded
Ltd
Anwesha Engineering & Projects Non-FB limit IND BBB-/ IND A3 2460 Downgraded
Ltd
Anwesha Engineering & Projects Proposed non-FB limit* Provisional IND 500 Downgraded
Ltd BBB-/Provisional
IND A3
* The above rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and
execution of the loan documents for the above facilities by AEPL
to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Classic Foods Long-TL IND B+ 3.4 Assigned
Classic Foods FB Fac IND B+/IND A4 68 Assigned
Dineshchandra R Agrawal FB CC limit IND A+ 1100 Assigned
Infracon Pvt Ltd
Dineshchandra R Agrawal Proposed FB CC limit* IND A+ 100 Assigned
Infracon Pvt Ltd
* The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution
of loan documents for the proposed facilities by DRAIPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Guru Nanak International Pvt FB WC limits IND BB-/IND A4+ 115 Assigned
Ltd
Guru Nanak International Pvt Proposed fund based WC Provisional IND 10 Assigned
Ltd limits* BB-/Provisional
IND A4+
*The ratings are provisional and the final rating will be assigned subject to
execution of sanction letter for the above facilities.
Hindustan Agencies FB limit IND BBB- 150 Assigned
Hindustan Distributors FB limit IND BBB- 132 Assigned
Kamineni Educational Society TL IND BBB- 150 Assigned
Lenz Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 12.59 Assigned
Lenz Ceramic Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB/IND A4+ 80 Assigned
Lingard Ifmr Capital 2017 PTC (PTCs)-Series A1 IND A-(SO) 270.4 Assigned
Lingard Ifmr Capital 2017 PTCs-Series A2 IND BB+(SO) 12.7 Assigned
Max International FB limit IND BBB- 140 Assigned
Mfl Securitisation Trust - XlviiSeries A1 pass-through IND AA(SO) 3145.2 Assigned
certificates
Mfl Securitisation Trust - XlviiSeries A2 PTCs IND AA(SO) 131.1 Assigned
Mfl Securitisation Trust - XlviiLiquidity facility IND AAA(SO) 57.3 Assigned
Mfl Securitisation Trust - Xlvii Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 286.7 Assigned
facility (SLCF)
Mifl Securitisation Trust Xv Series A1 pass-through IND AA(SO) 295.6 Assigned
certificates
Mifl Securitisation Trust Xv Series A2 PTCs IND AA(SO) 4.3 Assigned
Mifl Securitisation Trust Xv Liquidity facility IND AAA(SO) 5.25 Assigned
Mifl Securitisation Trust Xv Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 24.6 Assigned
facility
Ramkrishna Agencies FB limit IND BBB- 430 Assigned
Ratnadeep Metal & Tubes Ltd FB limits IND BB/ IND A4+ 300 Assigned
Sai Shakti Agencies FB limit IND BBB- 250 Assigned
Sansar Trust Feb 2017 Ii Pass-through IND AAA(SO) 424.1 Assigned
certificates
(PTCs)-Series A*
*The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming
to information already received. The new and used commercial vehicle, equipment
loans and passenger vehicle pool to be assigned to the trust has been originated
by Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd
Sansar Trust Feb 2017 Ii Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 26.51 Assigned
facility (SLCF)*
*The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming
to information already received. The new and used commercial vehicle, equipment
loans and passenger vehicle pool to be assigned to the trust has been originated
by Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd
Sanvijay Infrastructures Pvt LtdProposed TL* IND BBB- 420 Assigned
*The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and
execution of loan documents for the proposed facilities by SIPL to
the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Sanvijay Infrastructures Pvt LtdProposed FB CC IND BBB- 350 Assigned
facility*
*The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution
of loan documents for the proposed facilities by SIPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Shakti Agencies Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BBB- 440 Assigned
Shree Venkatesh Group TL IND BB 277.5 Affirmed
York Print Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB 243 Assigned
York Print Pvt Ltd LT loan IND BBB 392.124 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
