Mar 2 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 1, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dineshchandra R Agrawal Non-FB WC facility IND A1+ 10650 Assigned Infracon Pvt Ltd Dineshchandra R Agrawal Proposed non-FB WC IND A1+ 1150 Assigned Infracon Pvt Ltd facility* * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the proposed facilities by DRAIPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Hindustan Agencies Non-FB limit IND A3 4 Assigned Lenz Ceramic Pvt Ltd NFBL IND A4+ 25 Assigned Ramkrishna Agencies Non-FB limit IND A3 60 Assigned Ratnadeep Metal & Tubes Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 330 Assigned Sanvijay Infrastructures Pvt LtdProposed non-FB WC IND A3 50 Assigned facility* *The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the proposed facilities by SIPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. York Print Pvt Ltd NFB WC limit IND A3+ 103 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anwesha Engineering & Projects TL IND BBB- 239.25 Downgraded Ltd Anwesha Engineering & Projects FB limit IND BBB-/ IND A3 1250 Downgraded Ltd Anwesha Engineering & Projects Non-FB limit IND BBB-/ IND A3 2460 Downgraded Ltd Anwesha Engineering & Projects Proposed non-FB limit* Provisional IND 500 Downgraded Ltd BBB-/Provisional IND A3 * The above rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan documents for the above facilities by AEPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Classic Foods Long-TL IND B+ 3.4 Assigned Classic Foods FB Fac IND B+/IND A4 68 Assigned Dineshchandra R Agrawal FB CC limit IND A+ 1100 Assigned Infracon Pvt Ltd Dineshchandra R Agrawal Proposed FB CC limit* IND A+ 100 Assigned Infracon Pvt Ltd * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the proposed facilities by DRAIPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Guru Nanak International Pvt FB WC limits IND BB-/IND A4+ 115 Assigned Ltd Guru Nanak International Pvt Proposed fund based WC Provisional IND 10 Assigned Ltd limits* BB-/Provisional IND A4+ *The ratings are provisional and the final rating will be assigned subject to execution of sanction letter for the above facilities. Hindustan Agencies FB limit IND BBB- 150 Assigned Hindustan Distributors FB limit IND BBB- 132 Assigned Kamineni Educational Society TL IND BBB- 150 Assigned Lenz Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 12.59 Assigned Lenz Ceramic Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB/IND A4+ 80 Assigned Lingard Ifmr Capital 2017 PTC (PTCs)-Series A1 IND A-(SO) 270.4 Assigned Lingard Ifmr Capital 2017 PTCs-Series A2 IND BB+(SO) 12.7 Assigned Max International FB limit IND BBB- 140 Assigned Mfl Securitisation Trust - XlviiSeries A1 pass-through IND AA(SO) 3145.2 Assigned certificates Mfl Securitisation Trust - XlviiSeries A2 PTCs IND AA(SO) 131.1 Assigned Mfl Securitisation Trust - XlviiLiquidity facility IND AAA(SO) 57.3 Assigned Mfl Securitisation Trust - Xlvii Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 286.7 Assigned facility (SLCF) Mifl Securitisation Trust Xv Series A1 pass-through IND AA(SO) 295.6 Assigned certificates Mifl Securitisation Trust Xv Series A2 PTCs IND AA(SO) 4.3 Assigned Mifl Securitisation Trust Xv Liquidity facility IND AAA(SO) 5.25 Assigned Mifl Securitisation Trust Xv Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 24.6 Assigned facility Ramkrishna Agencies FB limit IND BBB- 430 Assigned Ratnadeep Metal & Tubes Ltd FB limits IND BB/ IND A4+ 300 Assigned Sai Shakti Agencies FB limit IND BBB- 250 Assigned Sansar Trust Feb 2017 Ii Pass-through IND AAA(SO) 424.1 Assigned certificates (PTCs)-Series A* *The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. The new and used commercial vehicle, equipment loans and passenger vehicle pool to be assigned to the trust has been originated by Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Sansar Trust Feb 2017 Ii Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 26.51 Assigned facility (SLCF)* *The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. The new and used commercial vehicle, equipment loans and passenger vehicle pool to be assigned to the trust has been originated by Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Sanvijay Infrastructures Pvt LtdProposed TL* IND BBB- 420 Assigned *The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the proposed facilities by SIPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Sanvijay Infrastructures Pvt LtdProposed FB CC IND BBB- 350 Assigned facility* *The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the proposed facilities by SIPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Shakti Agencies Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BBB- 440 Assigned Shree Venkatesh Group TL IND BB 277.5 Affirmed York Print Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB 243 Assigned York Print Pvt Ltd LT loan IND BBB 392.124 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)