Mar 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 1, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhishek Steel Industries Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Brady & Morris Engineering Co. Non-FBL ICRA A4 110 Reaffirmed Ltd Brady & Morris Engineering Co. FB Limits (Bill ICRA A4 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Discounting) Brady & Morris Engineering Co. Non-FBL ICRA A4 110 Reaffirmed Ltd Brady & Morris Engineering Co. FB Limits (Bill ICRA A4 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Discounting) Chorus Labs Ltd BG ICRA A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Chorus Labs Ltd LOC ICRA A4 25 Reaffirmed Devi Iron And Power Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A4 175 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 21.68 crore) Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4+ 360 Reaffirmed Manish-Agro Tech Ltd ST Non-FBL ICRA A4 100 Reaffirmed Momentive Performance ST- NFBL ICRA A2+ 100 Upgraded Materials (India) Pvt Ltd from ICRA A2 Piramal Finance Ltd CP / ST Debt ProgrammeICRA A1+ 90000 Outstanding Reliance Power Ltd ST – NFBL ICRA A1 400 Reaffirmed Reliance Power Ltd CP/ ST debt Programme ICRA A1 10000 Reaffirmed / NCDs (with maturity of less than one year) Shree Shyam Sponge And Power Non-FBL ICRA A4 60 Reaffirmed Ltd Taj Sats Air Catering Ltd ST, Non-FBL ICRA A1+ 20 Reaffirmed Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd Working Capital Fac ICRA A1 5000 Upgraded (CC/WCDL) from ICRA A2+ Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd Non FBL (B/G and L/C) ICRA A1 2000 Upgraded from ICRA A2+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhishek Steel Industries Ltd FBL ICRA BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Abhishek Steel Industries Ltd Untied Limits ICRA BB+ / 20 Assigned ICRA A4+ Afcons Infrastructure Ltd NCD ICRA AA 1000 Assigned Ayyan Fireworks Factory Pvt Ltd LT – TL ICRA BB+ 19.2 Reaffirmed Ayyan Fireworks Factory Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac ICRA BB+ 40.8 Reaffirmed Brady & Morris Engineering Co. FB Limits (CC and TL) ICRA BB- 123.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Brady & Morris Engineering Co. FB Limits (CC and TL) ICRA BB- 123.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Brady & Morris Engineering Co. Unallocated Amount ICRA BB- 5 Reaffirmed Ltd / ICRA A4 Brady & Morris Engineering Co. Unallocated Amount ICRA BB- / 5 Reaffirmed Ltd ICRA A4 Chorus Labs Ltd CC ICRA B- 40 Reaffirmed Chorus Labs Ltd Unallocated Amount ICRA B- 32.5 Reaffirmed Devi Iron And Power Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BB- 295 Downgraded from ICRA BB (revised from Rs. 25.32 crore) Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd FBL ICRA BB+ 365 Reaffirmed Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd Untied Limits ICRA BB+ / 105 Assigned ICRA A4+ Manish-Agro Tech Ltd CC ICRA BB 100 Reaffirmed Manish-Agro Tech Ltd LT Unallocated ICRA BB 50 Reaffirmed Massimo Enterprise FBL ICRA B 97.5 Revised from ICRA B+ Momentive Performance LT- FBL ICRA BBB+ 470 Upgraded Materials (India) Pvt Ltd from ICRA BBB Piramal Finance Ltd Subordinate Bond ICRA AA 5000 Assigned (Tier II) Programme Piramal Finance Ltd Subordinate Bond ICRA AA 5000 Outstanding (Tier II) Programme Piramal Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac ICRA AA 35250 Outstanding Piramal Finance Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA 75000 Outstanding Prayagraj Power Generation TL ICRA D 114930 Reaffirmed Company Ltd. (revised from 10393 CR) Prayagraj Power Generation CC ICRA D 7000 Assigned Company Ltd. Prayagraj Power Generation NFBL (Derivatives) ICRA D 2120 Assigned Company Ltd. Prayagraj Power Generation NFBL (Working Capital)ICRA D 1000 Assigned Company Ltd. Pride & Expert Properties Pvt. LT; CC ICRA BB 200 Reaffirmed Ltd. Pride & Expert Properties Pvt. LT; Unallocated ICRA BB 200 Reaffirmed Ltd. (reduced from 40.0 CR) Reliance Power Ltd LT Loans ICRA A- 11250^ Reaffirmed ^*includes ECB of US$ 25 mn Reliance Power Ltd LT - FBL ICRA A- 800 Reaffirmed Reliance Power Ltd Non FBL (B/G and L/C) ICRA A- / 47700 Reaffirmed ICRA A1 Rosa Power Supply Co. Ltd TL – LT Scale ICRA A 48670 Reaffirmed Rosa Power Supply Co. Ltd Working Capital Fac ICRA A / 15540 Reaffirmed (CC/WCDL) ICRA A1 (enhanced from Rs. 1400 crores) Rosa Power Supply Co. Ltd LER limit ICRA A / 100 Reaffirmed ICRA A1 (reduced from Rs. 164 crores) Rosa Power Supply Co. Ltd Non FBL (B/G and L/C) ICRA A / 1500 Reaffirmed ICRA A1 Shree Khodiyar Oil Industries CC ICRA D 150 Reaffirmed Shree Shyam Sponge And Power FBL ICRA BB- 40 Downgraded Ltd from ICRA BB Sri Sai Balaji Tobaccos Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA B+ 100 Reaffirmed Taj Sats Air Catering Ltd LT, FBL ICRA AA- 170 Reaffirmed Taj Sats Air Catering Ltd Interchangeable Bk ICRA AA - Reaffirmed limits (sublimit of / long fund based Bk limICRA A1+; Veltech Forging Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB- 60 Withdrawn Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd TL – LT Scale ICRA A 31908 Upgraded from ICRA A- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 