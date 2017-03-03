Mar 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 2, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aloka Exports ST FBL ICRA A3 150 Reaffirmed Aloka Exports ST NFBL ICRA A3 6 Reaffirmed Gujarat Microwax Pvt Ltd LOC ICRA A2+ 110 Upgraded from ICRA A3+ Gujarat Microwax Pvt Ltd BG ICRA A2+ 7.5 Upgraded from ICRA A3+ Gujarat Microwax Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit ICRA A2+ 17.8 Upgraded from ICRA A3+ Iris Computers Ltd ST FBL ICRA A3 1050 Revised from ICRA A2+ Tata Sons Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 26250 Outstanding United Spirits Ltd FB Fac ICRA A1+ 24000 Outstanding United Spirits Ltd Non-FB Fac ICRA A1+ 4000 Outstanding United Spirits Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 15000 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acute Realty Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB- 1870 Reaffirmed Aloka Exports LT FBL – TL ICRA BBB- 48.6 Reaffirmed Aloka Exports LT FBL – CC ICRA BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Gujarat Microwax Pvt Ltd EPC/PCFC/FBD/EBR ICRA A- 150 Upgraded from ICRA BBB Iris Computers Ltd LT FBL ICRA BBB- 1420 Revised from ICRA A- Iris Computers Ltd Unallocated ICRA BBB- 280 Revised from ICRA A- Madura Microfinance Ltd NCDs ICRA BBB 766 Reaffirmed Madura Microfinance Ltd LT Bk Fac ICRA BBB 3000 Outstanding Mall Management Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB- 800 Reaffirmed Oswal Salt & Chemical Fund based ICRA BB- 125 Withdrawn Industries Tata Sons Ltd NCD programme ICRA AAA 20000 Assigned Tata Sons Ltd NCD ICRA AAA 176450 Outstanding Thirumeni Finance Pvt Ltd NCDs ICRA BBB- 539 Reaffirmed Thirumeni Finance Pvt Ltd LT FBL ICRA BBB- 158 Reaffirmed United Spirits Ltd NCDs / LT deb ICRA AA 7650 Assigned United Spirits Ltd TL ICRA AA 29000 Outstanding -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)