Mar 6 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 3, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Barath Agri International Non-FB WC IND A3 205 Assigned Trading Pvt Ltd International Coil Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 700 Assigned Mahindra And Mahindra Financial CP IND A1+ 25000 Affirmed Services Ltd Sct Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 80 Assigned Velaven Polymers Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4 5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- M/S Patodia Ginning Factory TL IND D 8.69 Assigned M/S Patodia Ginning Factory FB Fac IND D 141.31 Assigned Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd NCDs IND AA+ 8940 Affirmed Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd Bk Fac IND AA+/IND A1+ 17500 Affirmed Bangalore International Airport LT senior rupee TL IND AA- 13063 Assigned Ltd (RTL) Bangalore International Airport LT senior rupee TL IND AA- 5074 Assigned Ltd (RTL) Bangalore International Airport WC limits IND AA- 500 Assigned Ltd Barath Agri International FB WC IND BBB- /IND A3 200 Assigned Trading Pvt Ltd Indrani Automotive & EngineeringTL IND BB 20.73 Assigned Indrani Automotive & EngineeringFB WC limits IND BB /IND A4+ 22.5 Assigned International Coil Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- /IND A4+ 30 Assigned International Coil Ltd Proposed FB WC limit* Provisional IND 120 Assigned BB- /Provisional IND A4+ * The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the execution of the sanction letter for the above facility by ICL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Jagdamba Fibres Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BB- 60 Assigned Jubilant Generics Ltd Long-TL WD 5300 Withdrawn Mahindra And Mahindra Financial NCDs (NCDs) IND AAA 150000 Affirmed Services Ltd Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Subordinated debt* IND AAA 24500 Affirmed Services Ltd *Details of NCDs and subordinated debt are given in Annexure Platinum Trust November 2016 Series A pass-through IND AAA (SO) 2384.9 Assigned certificates (PTCs) Platinum Trust November 2016 Second loss credit IND BBB (SO) 125.2 Assigned facility (SLCF) Rf Trust Series A PTCs* IND BBB (SO)/RWN 610.97 Assigned *Simultaneous rating actions on PTCs Rf Trust Series A PTCs* Provisional IND 933 Downgraded BBB(SO)/RWN from Prov INDA+(SO) *Simultaneous rating actions on PTCs Rkn Retail Pvt Ltd roposed NCDs (NCDs)* Provisional IND 12500 Assigned A- * The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the information already received. Satia Industries Ltd TL IND BBB/RWE 1411.5 Placed on RWE Satia Industries Ltd FB WC IND BBB/RWE/IND 850 Placed on RWE A3+/ RWE Satia Industries Ltd Non-FB WC IND BBB/RWE/IND 460 Placed on RWE A3+/ RWE Sct Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- /IND A4+ 70 Assigned Sudarshan Beopar Co. Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 110 Assigned Sunahri Multi Grain Pvt Ltd FB limit IND B+ 65 Assigned Sunahri Multi Grain Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 55 Assigned Thermal Powertech Corporation TL IND A 50898.4 Assigned India Ltd Thermal Powertech Corporation WC Fac IND A 17420 Affirmed India Ltd (Increased from INR15,100) Thermal Powertech Corporation Non-FB Fac IND A 7870 Affirmed India Ltd (Reduced from INR9,370) Thermal Powertech Corporation TL WD 67050 Withdrawn India Ltd Uco Bank Basel III Tier 2 bonds IND AA- 10 Assigned Velaven Polymers Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 144 Assigned Velaven Polymers Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND B+ /IND A4 50 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)