Mar 6 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
March 3, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Barath Agri International Non-FB WC IND A3 205 Assigned
Trading Pvt Ltd
International Coil Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 700 Assigned
Mahindra And Mahindra Financial CP IND A1+ 25000 Affirmed
Services Ltd
Sct Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 80 Assigned
Velaven Polymers Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4 5 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
M/S Patodia Ginning Factory TL IND D 8.69 Assigned
M/S Patodia Ginning Factory FB Fac IND D 141.31 Assigned
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd NCDs IND AA+ 8940 Affirmed
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd Bk Fac IND AA+/IND A1+ 17500 Affirmed
Bangalore International Airport LT senior rupee TL IND AA- 13063 Assigned
Ltd (RTL)
Bangalore International Airport LT senior rupee TL IND AA- 5074 Assigned
Ltd (RTL)
Bangalore International Airport WC limits IND AA- 500 Assigned
Ltd
Barath Agri International FB WC IND BBB- /IND A3 200 Assigned
Trading Pvt Ltd
Indrani Automotive & EngineeringTL IND BB 20.73 Assigned
Indrani Automotive & EngineeringFB WC limits IND BB /IND A4+ 22.5 Assigned
International Coil Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- /IND A4+ 30 Assigned
International Coil Ltd Proposed FB WC limit* Provisional IND 120 Assigned
BB- /Provisional
IND A4+
* The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the execution of the sanction letter for
the above facility by ICL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Jagdamba Fibres Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BB- 60 Assigned
Jubilant Generics Ltd Long-TL WD 5300 Withdrawn
Mahindra And Mahindra Financial NCDs (NCDs) IND AAA 150000 Affirmed
Services Ltd
Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Subordinated debt* IND AAA 24500 Affirmed
Services Ltd
*Details of NCDs and subordinated debt are given in Annexure
Platinum Trust November 2016 Series A pass-through IND AAA (SO) 2384.9 Assigned
certificates (PTCs)
Platinum Trust November 2016 Second loss credit IND BBB (SO) 125.2 Assigned
facility (SLCF)
Rf Trust Series A PTCs* IND BBB (SO)/RWN 610.97 Assigned
*Simultaneous rating actions on PTCs
Rf Trust Series A PTCs* Provisional IND 933 Downgraded
BBB(SO)/RWN from
Prov INDA+(SO)
*Simultaneous rating actions on PTCs
Rkn Retail Pvt Ltd roposed NCDs (NCDs)* Provisional IND 12500 Assigned
A-
* The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the
information already received.
Satia Industries Ltd TL IND BBB/RWE 1411.5 Placed on RWE
Satia Industries Ltd FB WC IND BBB/RWE/IND 850 Placed on RWE
A3+/ RWE
Satia Industries Ltd Non-FB WC IND BBB/RWE/IND 460 Placed on RWE
A3+/ RWE
Sct Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- /IND A4+ 70 Assigned
Sudarshan Beopar Co. Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 110 Assigned
Sunahri Multi Grain Pvt Ltd FB limit IND B+ 65 Assigned
Sunahri Multi Grain Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 55 Assigned
Thermal Powertech Corporation TL IND A 50898.4 Assigned
India Ltd
Thermal Powertech Corporation WC Fac IND A 17420 Affirmed
India Ltd
(Increased from INR15,100)
Thermal Powertech Corporation Non-FB Fac IND A 7870 Affirmed
India Ltd
(Reduced from INR9,370)
Thermal Powertech Corporation TL WD 67050 Withdrawn
India Ltd
Uco Bank Basel III Tier 2 bonds IND AA- 10 Assigned
Velaven Polymers Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 144 Assigned
Velaven Polymers Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND B+ /IND A4 50 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)