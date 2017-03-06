Mar 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 3, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- API Ispat And Powertech Pvt Ltd Non-FB Limits ICRA A2+ 25 Reaffirmed Dalmia Bharat Sugar & CP ICRA A1+ 700 Assigned / Industries Ltd outstanding Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Non-FBL ICRA A1+ 200 Outstanding Industries Ltd DCB Power Ventures Ltd NFBL ICRA A1 63 Notice of Withdrawal for a period Of 90 days Deepak Fertilisers & CP ICRA A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd Deepak Fertilisers & Non-FBL ICRA A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd Hero Corporate Service Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Kay Bouvet Engineering Ltd ST, Non fund based - ICRA A4 250 Downgraded BG from ICRA A4+ Kay Bouvet Engineering Ltd ST, Non fund based – ICRA A4 50 Downgraded LOC from ICRA A4+ Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd ST: Non-FBL ICRA A2+ 20 Assigned Lampex Electronics Ltd BG ICRA A4+ 3 Upgraded to from ICRA A4 Lampex Electronics Ltd LOC ICRA A4+ 10 Upgraded to from ICRA A4 Mangalore Ganesh Beedi Works ST Non-FBL ICRA A1+ 0.5 Upgraded from ICRA A2+ Real Ispat & Power Ltd Non-FB Limits ICRA A2+ 30 Reaffirmed Va Tech Wabag Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac ICRA A1+ 2346 Reaffirmed Va Tech Wabag Ltd ST: Proposed Non-fund ICRA A1+ 154 Reaffirmed Based Va Tech Wabag Ltd ST: CP ICRA A1+ 150 Withdrawn Zf Steering Gear (India) Ltd ST – Non Fund Based ICRA A1+ 4 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Api Ispat And Powertech Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA A- 45 Reaffirmed Balkrushna Ginning & Pressing FB Limits ICRA B+ 6 Reaffirmed Industries Dalmia Bharat Sugar & FBL ICRA A+ 650 Assigned / Industries Ltd outstanding Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Unallocated ICRA A+ 257.02 Assigned Industries Ltd Dalmia Bharat Sugar & TL ICRA A+ 575.78 Outstanding Industries Ltd Dalmia Bharat Sugar & NCD ICRA A+ 33.33 Withdrawn Industries Ltd Dcb Power Ventures Ltd TL ICRA A+ 175 Withdrawn Dcb Power Ventures Ltd NCD ICRA A+ 175 Withdrawn Dcb Power Ventures Ltd Unallocated ICRA A+ 12 Withdrawn Deepak Fertilisers & NCDs ICRA AA- 750 Reaffirmed Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd Deepak Fertilisers & NCDs ICRA AA- 100 Reaffirmed Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd Deepak Fertilisers & FBL ICRA AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd Deepak Fertilisers & TL ICRA AA- 580.6 Reaffirmed Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd Hero Corporate Service Pvt Ltd FB Fac ICRA A+ 5 Reaffirmed Hero Corporate Service Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac ICRA A+ 1 Reaffirmed Kay Bouvet Engineering Ltd LT, FBL – CC ICRA BB 110 Downgraded from ICRA BB+ Kay Bouvet Engineering Ltd LT, FBL – TL ICRA BB 41 Downgraded from ICRA BB+ Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd LT: FBL ICRA A- 15 Assigned Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd LT: FBL ICRA A- * Assigned *Although the bank facilities are denominated in foreign currency, ICRA’s rating for the same is on the national scale as distinct from an international rating scale Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd LT: TL ICRA A- * Assigned *Although the bank facilities are denominated in foreign currency, ICRA’s rating for the same is on the national scale as distinct from an international rating scale Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA A-/A2+ 15.15 Assigned Lampex Electronics Ltd TL ICRA BB+ 2 Upgraded to from ICRA BB Lampex Electronics Ltd CC ICRA BB+ 30 Upgraded to from ICRA BB Mangalore Ganesh Beedi Works LT FBL ICRA A+ 70 Upgraded from ICRA A- Modrina Auto Enterprises FB Limits ICRA BB- 7 Reaffirmed Modrina Auto Enterprises Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- 9 Reaffirmed National Capital Region LT bonds programme ICRA AAA 500 Reaffirmed Planning Board National Capital Region LT bonds programme ICRA AAA 400** Withdrawn Planning Board **Bonds aggregating to Rs. 400 crore have been redeemed by the Board by exercising call option National Company LT: FBL ICRA BB+ 9.95 Reaffirmed National Company LT: Unallocated LimitsICRA BB+ 3.6 Reaffirmed Punjab Infrastructure Rs. 150 crore Regular ICRA BBB 31 # Development Board Return Bonds - Series I Punjab Infrastructure Rs. 500 crore ICRA BBB 500 # Development Board DDBsSeries II Punjab Infrastructure Rs. 150 crore ICRA BBB 150 # Development Board DDBsSeries III Punjab Infrastructure Rs. 750 crore Regular ICRA BBB 305 # Development Board Return BondsSeries IVA, IVB and IVC Real Ispat & Power Ltd FB Limits ICRA A- 50 Reaffirmed Shrinivasa Cattle Feeds Pvt Ltd LT: FBL ICRA BB- 22.5 Reaffirmed Shrinivasa Cattle Feeds Pvt Ltd LT: unallocated ICRA BB- 0.5 Reaffirmed Snqs International Socks Pvt FBL ICRA B+ 8 Reaffirmed Ltd Thirumeni Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 Provisional 2.09 Assigned ICRA BB+ Thirumeni Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 Provisional 24.77 Assigned ICRA A- VA Tech Wabag Ltd LT: FB Fac ICRA AA- 300 Reaffirmed VA Tech Wabag Ltd LT: Proposed FB Fac ICRA AA- 200 Assigned ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd LT – TL ICRA A+ 4 Assigned ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd LT – CC ICRA A+ 11.65 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.