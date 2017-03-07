Mar 7 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 6, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avani Textiles FB Bk Fac IND A4+ 730 Affirmed Kirti Solar Non-FB limits IND A4+ 40 Affirmed Krishna Institute Of Medical Non-FB limit IND A2 36 Upgraded from Sciences IND A3 Lalwani Industries Non-FB limits IND A4+ 91 Affirmed Pekon Electronics Non-FB limits IND A4+ 110 Affirmed Poddar Car World Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 2.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avani Textiles FB Bk Fac IND BB- 730 Downgraded from IND BB+ Avani Textiles TL IND BB- 176.8 Downgraded from IND BB+ B.D. Memorial Institute Bk loans IND BBB- 88.87 Affirmed B.D. Memorial Institute Proposed Bk loan * Provisional IND 50.6 Affirmed BBB- * The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan documents for the proposed facilities by GAIPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Gopal Chakraborty Charitable Bk loans IND BB- 275.6 Upgraded Trust Gopal Chakraborty Charitable Proposed Bk loan * Provisional IND 2.3 Assigned Trust BB- *The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by GCCT to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Govardanagiri Agro Industries Proposed TL* Provisional IND 140 Assigned B+ * The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan documents for the proposed facilities by GAIPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Govardanagiri Agro Industries Proposed FB Fac* Provisional IND 100 Assigned B+ / IND A4 * The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan documents for the proposed facilities by GAIPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Kims Hospital Enterprises TL IND BBB 200 Assigned Kims Hospital Enterprises FB WC limits IND BBB / IND A3+50 Upgraded from IND BBB-/A3 Kirti Solar FB limits IND BB- 60 Affirmed Krishna Institute Of Medical TL IND BBB+ 2358.5 Upgraded from Sciences IND BBB- Krishna Institute Of Medical FB Limits IND BBB+/A2 184 Upgraded from Sciences IND BBB-/A3 Ksc Engineers FB Limits IND BB+/A4+ 80.4 Assigned Lalwani Industries FB limits IND BB- 14 Downgraded from IND BB Pekon Electronics FB limits IND BB- 40 Affirmed Pekon Electronics TL IND BB- 24.34 Assigned Poddar Car World Long-TL IND BB+ 48.6 Assigned Poddar Car World Long-TL IND BB+ 13 Assigned Poddar Car World FB WC limits IND BB+ / IND A4+385.9 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.