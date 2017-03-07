Mar 7 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
March 6, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Avani Textiles FB Bk Fac IND A4+ 730 Affirmed
Kirti Solar Non-FB limits IND A4+ 40 Affirmed
Krishna Institute Of Medical Non-FB limit IND A2 36 Upgraded from
Sciences IND A3
Lalwani Industries Non-FB limits IND A4+ 91 Affirmed
Pekon Electronics Non-FB limits IND A4+ 110 Affirmed
Poddar Car World Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 2.5 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Avani Textiles FB Bk Fac IND BB- 730 Downgraded
from IND BB+
Avani Textiles TL IND BB- 176.8 Downgraded
from IND BB+
B.D. Memorial Institute Bk loans IND BBB- 88.87 Affirmed
B.D. Memorial Institute Proposed Bk loan * Provisional IND 50.6 Affirmed
BBB-
* The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan
documents for the proposed facilities by GAIPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Gopal Chakraborty Charitable Bk loans IND BB- 275.6 Upgraded
Trust
Gopal Chakraborty Charitable Proposed Bk loan * Provisional IND 2.3 Assigned
Trust BB-
*The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan
documents for the above facilities by GCCT to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Govardanagiri Agro Industries Proposed TL* Provisional IND 140 Assigned
B+
* The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan
documents for the proposed facilities by GAIPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Govardanagiri Agro Industries Proposed FB Fac* Provisional IND 100 Assigned
B+ / IND A4
* The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan
documents for the proposed facilities by GAIPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Kims Hospital Enterprises TL IND BBB 200 Assigned
Kims Hospital Enterprises FB WC limits IND BBB / IND A3+50 Upgraded from
IND BBB-/A3
Kirti Solar FB limits IND BB- 60 Affirmed
Krishna Institute Of Medical TL IND BBB+ 2358.5 Upgraded from
Sciences IND BBB-
Krishna Institute Of Medical FB Limits IND BBB+/A2 184 Upgraded from
Sciences IND BBB-/A3
Ksc Engineers FB Limits IND BB+/A4+ 80.4 Assigned
Lalwani Industries FB limits IND BB- 14 Downgraded
from IND BB
Pekon Electronics FB limits IND BB- 40 Affirmed
Pekon Electronics TL IND BB- 24.34 Assigned
Poddar Car World Long-TL IND BB+ 48.6 Assigned
Poddar Car World Long-TL IND BB+ 13 Assigned
Poddar Car World FB WC limits IND BB+ / IND A4+385.9 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)