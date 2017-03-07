Mar 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 6, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ample Technologies Pvt. Ltd. ST- Non FBL ICRA A3 20 Revised from ICRA A3+ Ample Technologies Pvt. Ltd. ST- Fund Based ICRA A3 30 Revised from ICRA A3+ Cherian Varkey Construction ST - Non FBL ICRA A3+ 1100 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Garg Duplex And Paper Mills Short–term non-fund ICRA A4 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd based Homera Tanning Industries Pvt Short–term non-fund ICRA A4 122.4 Reaffirmed Ltd based Newgen Software Technologies ST FB ICRA A2+ 600 Reaffirmed Ltd Newgen Software Technologies ST Non FB ICRA A2+ 105 Reaffirmed Ltd Sunair Hotels Ltd Non FB limits ICRA A2+ 5 Reaffirmed Sunair Hotels Ltd Unallocated ICRA A2+ 243.9 Reaffirmed T S Alloys Ltd Non-FB Fac ICRA A1+ 50 Assigned Techno Electric & Engineering ST non-FB Fac ICRA A1+ 9750 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Techno Electric & Engineering ST FB Fac ICRA A1+ Assigned Co. Ltd Windals Precision Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL ICRA A3+ 157.7 Outstanding LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ample Technologies Pvt. Ltd. LT-CC ICRA BBB- 270 Revised from ICRA BBB Ample Technologies Pvt. Ltd. LT- TL ICRA BBB- 76 Revised from ICRA BBB Ample Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Unallocated Limit ICRA BBB- 104 Revised from / ICRA A3 ICRA BBB / ICRA A3+ Cherian Varkey Construction LT - FBL ICRA BBB 440 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Comet Technocom Pvt Ltd LT: FB : CC ICRA BB 65 Reaffirmed Comet Technocom Pvt Ltd LT and ST: Non ICRA BB 2.5 Reaffirmed Fundbased : BG Five-Star Business Finance Ltd NCDs ICRA BBB+ 240 Assigned Five-Star Business Finance Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac ICRA BBB+ 1000 Outstanding Garg Duplex And Paper Mills LT FB ICRA BB 82.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Garg Duplex And Paper Mills Long/ST-Unallocated ICRA]BB 27.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd /ICRA A4; Hdfc Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Capital ICRA AAA Withdrawn Protection Oriented mfs (SO) Fund - Series II - 36M January 2014 Homera Tanning Industries Pvt LT FB ICRA B 300 Reaffirmed Ltd Homera Tanning Industries Pvt Long/ST ICRA B /A4 45 Reaffirmed Ltd (Interchangeable) Homera Tanning Industries Pvt Unallocated ICRA B /A4 1.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Kamala Board Box Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA B+ 80 Reaffirmed M.D. Agro Foods LT FB limit ICRA B+ 250 Reaffirmed Nabadigant Educational Trust LT: FB : TL ICRA BB 150 Reaffirmed; suspension revoked Nabadigant Educational Trust LT: FB : Corporate ICRA BB 49.5 Reaffirmed; Mortgage suspension revoked Nabadigant Educational Trust LT: FB : Unallocated ICRA BB 0.5 Reaffirmed; suspension revoked Om Ginning And Pressing Factory LT: FBL ICRA BB- 66.5 Reaffirmed Rideema Toll Bridge Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA BB+ 522 Revised from (SO) ICRA BBB- (SO) Rideema Toll Bridge Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB+ 700 Revised from (SO) ICRA BBB- (SO) Sunair Hotels Ltd FB limits ICRA BBB+ 151.1 Reaffirmed Suncity Synthetics Ltd LT FB CC ICRA BB- 83.5 Reaffirmed Suncity Synthetics Ltd LT FB TL ICRA BB- 58 Reaffirmed Suncity Synthetics Ltd Long- term non FB-BG ICRA BB- 8.5 Reaffirmed T S Alloys Ltd FB Fac ICRA A+ 250 Assigned Techno Electric & Engineering NCD ICRA AA- 300 Reaffirmed; Co. Ltd Outlook revised to Positive Techno Electric & Engineering LT FB Fac ICRA AA- 1360 Reaffirmed; Co. Ltd Outlook revised to Positive Techno Electric & Engineering LT non-FB Fac ICRA AA- 2840 Reaffirmed; Co. Ltd Outlook revised to Positive Techno Electric & Engineering LT FB Fac ICRA AA- Reaffirmed; Co. Ltd Outlook Revised to Positive Techno Electric & Engineering LT non-FB Fac ICRA AA- Reaffirmed; Co. Ltd Outlook revised to Positive Triveni Enterprises CC ICRA B+ 60 Reaffirmed Windals Precision Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB 306.9 Assigned / Outstanding Windals Precision Pvt Ltd LT FBL ICRA BBB 580 Assigned / Outstanding Windsor Industries Ltd CC ICRA BBB 99 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 