Mar 8 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
March 7, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Beekay Steel Industries Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 300 Upgraded
Kashi Kanchan Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 40 Assigned
Tirupati Structures (I) Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 5 Affirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Beekay Steel Industries Ltd Long-TL IND BBB+ 30.1 Upgraded from
IND BBB
Beekay Steel Industries Ltd Long-TL IND BBB+ 78.1 Upgraded from
IND BBB
Beekay Steel Industries Ltd FB limits IND BBB+ 1412.5 Upgraded from
IND BBB
Beekay Steel Industries Ltd FB limits IND BBB+ 37.5 Assigned final
and Upgraded
Beekay Steel Industries Ltd Long-TL 7.7 Withdrawn
Brahmani River Pellets Ltd NCD IND B(SO)/RWP 1140 Affirmed
Brahmani River Pellets Ltd TL IND D 4614 Affirmed
Dhanalaxmi Cotton Industries TL IND B+ 17.85 Assigned
Dhanalaxmi Cotton Industries FB WC limits IND B+/IND A4 80 Assigned
Gayatri Microns Ltd TL IND BB- 50.62 Assigned
Gayatri Microns Ltd FB limit IND BB-/ IND A4+ 31.8 Assigned
Kashi Kanchan Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 150 Assigned
Lichchhwi Food India Pvt. Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- 70 Assigned
Lichchhwi Food India Pvt. Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 31.4 Assigned
Nizamabad Municipal Corporation LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned
Precise Seamless Apparels Pvt TL IND BB 60.19 Assigned
Ltd
Ramagundam Municipal CorporationLT Issuer Ratin IND BBB- Assigned
Rkn Retail Pvt Ltd NCDs – Tranche 1 IND A- 5750 Assigned
Rkn Retail Pvt Ltd NCDs – Tranche 2 IND A- 6750 Assigned
Shiva Mettalicks Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 120 Assigned
Sri Vasavi Educational Society TL IND BB 32.09 Assigned
Sri Vasavi Educational Society FB WC IND BB 25 Assigned
Tirupati Structures (I) Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 120 Affirmed
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)