Mar 8 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 7, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Beekay Steel Industries Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 300 Upgraded Kashi Kanchan Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 40 Assigned Tirupati Structures (I) Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 5 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Beekay Steel Industries Ltd Long-TL IND BBB+ 30.1 Upgraded from IND BBB Beekay Steel Industries Ltd Long-TL IND BBB+ 78.1 Upgraded from IND BBB Beekay Steel Industries Ltd FB limits IND BBB+ 1412.5 Upgraded from IND BBB Beekay Steel Industries Ltd FB limits IND BBB+ 37.5 Assigned final and Upgraded Beekay Steel Industries Ltd Long-TL 7.7 Withdrawn Brahmani River Pellets Ltd NCD IND B(SO)/RWP 1140 Affirmed Brahmani River Pellets Ltd TL IND D 4614 Affirmed Dhanalaxmi Cotton Industries TL IND B+ 17.85 Assigned Dhanalaxmi Cotton Industries FB WC limits IND B+/IND A4 80 Assigned Gayatri Microns Ltd TL IND BB- 50.62 Assigned Gayatri Microns Ltd FB limit IND BB-/ IND A4+ 31.8 Assigned Kashi Kanchan Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 150 Assigned Lichchhwi Food India Pvt. Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- 70 Assigned Lichchhwi Food India Pvt. Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 31.4 Assigned Nizamabad Municipal Corporation LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Precise Seamless Apparels Pvt TL IND BB 60.19 Assigned Ltd Ramagundam Municipal CorporationLT Issuer Ratin IND BBB- Assigned Rkn Retail Pvt Ltd NCDs – Tranche 1 IND A- 5750 Assigned Rkn Retail Pvt Ltd NCDs – Tranche 2 IND A- 6750 Assigned Shiva Mettalicks Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 120 Assigned Sri Vasavi Educational Society TL IND BB 32.09 Assigned Sri Vasavi Educational Society FB WC IND BB 25 Assigned Tirupati Structures (I) Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 120 Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)