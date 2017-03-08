Mar 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 7, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accelerated Freeze Drying Co. ST – FB Fac ICRA A4+ Upgraded Ltd from ICRA A4 Accelerated Freeze Drying Co. ST – Non FB Fac ICRA A4+ 19 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA A4 Avt Mccormick Ingredients Pvt ST fund based Bk Fac ICRA A2+ 600 Reaffirmed Ltd Avt Mccormick Ingredients Pvt ST fund based ICRA A2+ Reaffirmed Ltd (sub-limit) Bk Fac Avt Mccormick Ingredients Pvt ST non-fund based ICRA A2+ Reaffirmed Ltd (sub-limit) Bk Fac Avt Mccormick Ingredients Pvt Unallocated Limits ICRA A2+ 4.4 Reaffirmed Ltd B. V. Bio-Corp Pvt Ltd ST: NFBL ICRA A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Central Bank Of India Corporate Governance CGR 3+ Outstanding Practices Desai Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 55 Reaffirmed Falcon Pumps Pvt Ltd BG Limits ICRA A2 2.8 Reaffirmed Gh Induction India Pvt Ltd ST, Non-fund based ICRA A2 80 Reaffirmed Kineco Ltd LT, Interchangeable ICRA A1 Assigned limits Mahindra Tsubaki Conveyors Unallocated Limit ICRA A1+ 231.7 Reaffirmed Systems Pvt Ltd Marvel Technology And Tools ST - BG ICRA A4 25 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Nemlaxmi Books (India) Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 7.2 Reaffirmed Nuevosol Energy Pvt Ltd Bill discounting ICRA]A3 50 Reaffirmed Pavan Cotton Products Pvt. Ltd. ST Non-FBL ICRA A4 2.4 Reaffirmed Powered Epc Services Ltd ST - BG ICRA A4 50.6 Reaffirmed Sgs Tekniks Manufacturing Pvt FB Limits ICRA A2+ 318 Reaffirmed Ltd Shri Damodar Yarn NFBL ICRA A3 88 Reaffirmed Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Unibic Foods India Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FBL ICRA A4 5 Reaffirmed Vishal Cables Pvt Ltd ST NFBL ICRA A4 25 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gove Finance Ltd Fixed Deposit MA- Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adishakti Cars Pvt Ltd LT - FBL ICRA BB 61 Reaffirmed Adishakti Cars Pvt Ltd LT - Unallocated LimitICRA BB 14 Reaffirmed Associated Commercial LT; Fund Based-CC ICRA BB 60 Reaffirmed Enterprises Associated Commercial LT; Fund Based-TL ICRA BB 40 Reaffirmed Enterprises Avt Mccormick Ingredients Pvt TL facility ICRA A- 8.1 Reaffirmed Ltd Avt Mccormick Ingredients Pvt LT fund based / ICRA A- Reaffirmed Ltd non-fund based Bk (sub-limit) facility Avt Mccormick Ingredients Pvt LT / ST fund based Bk ICRA A- / 1350 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac ICRA A2+ B. V. Bio-Corp Pvt Ltd LT: FBL ICRA A- 770 Reaffirmed B. V. Bio-Corp Pvt Ltd Lont term / ST limits ICRA A- / 41.1 Reaffirmed (unallocated) A2+ Central Bank Of India Upper Tier II bonds ICRA A 2850 Downgraded programme from ICRA A+ Central Bank Of India Upper Tier II bonds ICRA A 5000 Downgraded programme from ICRA A+ Central Bank Of India Upper Tier II bonds ICRA A 5000 Downgraded programme from ICRA A+ Central Bank Of India Upper Tier II bonds ICRA A 10000 Downgraded programme from ICRA A+ Central Bank Of India Lower Tier II bonds ICRA A+ 3891 Downgraded programme (with Green from ICRA AA- Shoe Option of Rs. 270 crore) Central Bank Of India Lower Tier II bonds ICRA A+ 2700 Downgraded programme from ICRA AA- Central Bank Of India Lower Tier II bonds ICRA A+ 5000 Downgraded programme from ICRA AA- Central Bank Of India Lower Tier II bonds ICRA AA- 7000 Withdrawn programme Desai Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA B 45 Reaffirmed Falcon Pumps Pvt Ltd CC Limits ICRA BBB+ 375 Reaffirmed/ Assigned Falcon Pumps Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB+ 46.5 Reaffirmed/ Assigned Gh Induction India Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac ICRA BBB+ 30 Upgraded from ICRA BBB Gh Induction India Pvt Ltd LT: Unallocated ICRA BBB+ 27.6 Upgraded from ICRA BBB Gokak Textiles Ltd TL ICRA D 97.9 Revised from ICRA BB-& Gokak Textiles Ltd LT FBL ICRA D 1371.5 Revised from ICRA BB-& Gokak Textiles Ltd ST FBL ICRA D 200 Revised from ICRA A4& Jp Sortex Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B+ 370 Reaffirmed Jp Sortex Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA 30 Reaffirmed B+/ICRA A4 K.P.R Agros Poultries Pvt Ltd LT FBL ICRA B+ 140 Reaffirmed K.P.R Agros Poultries Pvt Ltd LT Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ 60 Reaffirmed Kineco Ltd LT, FB Fac ICRA A (SO) 200 Assigned Kineco Ltd LT, Interchangeable ICRA A (SO) Assigned limits Lohiya Developers FB Limits ICRA B 50 Reaffirmed; suspension revoked Lohiya Developers Non-FBL ICRA B 5 Reaffirmed; suspension revoked Mahindra Tsubaki Conveyors FBL ICRA A+ 85 Reaffirmed Systems Pvt Ltd Mangalore Sez Ltd TL ICRA A+ 7060 Reassigned from ICRA A Marvel Technology And Tools LT - CC ICRA BB- 9 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Marvel Technology And Tools LT - TL ICRA BB- 58 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Marvel Technology And Tools LT - Unallocated ICRA BB- 8 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Nemlaxmi Books (India) Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA B+ 88.6 Reaffirmed Nemlaxmi Books (India) Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ 20.4 Reaffirmed Nuevosol Energy Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Nuevosol Energy Pvt Ltd BG/ LOC ICRA 230 Reaffirmed BBB-/ICRA A3 Nuevosol Energy Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA 240 Reaffirmed BBB-/ICRA A3 P&R Engineering Services Pvt LT Fund Based ICRA D 221.7 Reaffirmed Ltd P&R Gogaripur Hydro Power Pvt LT Fund Based ICRA D 94.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Padmaja Farms LT FBL ICRA B+ 69.5 Reaffirmed Padmaja Farms LT Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ 30.5 Reaffirmed Pavan Cotton Products Pvt. Ltd. LT FBL ICRA B+ 100.7 Reaffirmed Pavan Cotton Products Pvt. Ltd. LT Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ 2.2 Reaffirmed Powered Epc Services Ltd LT- CC ICRA B 20 Reaffirmed Saraf Builders FB Limit ICRA BB- 137.5 Reaffirmed Saraf Builders Non-FBL ICRA BB- Reaffirmed Sgs Tekniks Manufacturing Pvt TL ICRA BBB+ 125 Reaffirmed Ltd Sgs Tekniks Manufacturing Pvt NFBL ICRA BBB+ 2 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Bhagyalaxmi Industries FBL ICRA B 73.3 Reaffirmed Shree Bhagyalaxmi Industries Unallocated Limits ICRA B 21.7 Reaffirmed Shri Damodar Yarn FBL ICRA BBB- 262 Reaffirmed Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Shri Damodar Yarn Unallocated Limit ICRA BBB- 12.5 Reaffirmed Manufacturing Pvt Ltd and/or ICRA A3 Spark Insulators Pvt Ltd LT FBL ICRA BB- 60 Upgraded from ICRA B+ Spark Insulators Pvt Ltd LT Non-FBL ICRA BB- 20 Upgraded from ICRA B+ Spark Insulators Pvt Ltd Long/ST Unallocated ICRA BB- 19.5 Upgraded Limits /ICRA A4 from ICRA B+ /Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Poultry Complex LT FBL ICRA B+ 345.6 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Lakshmi Poultry Complex LT Unallocated Limits ICRA 54.4 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd B+/ICRA A4; Unibic Foods India Pvt Ltd LT - FBL ICRA BB 245 Reaffirmed Unibic Foods India Pvt Ltd LT / ST - Unallocated ICRA BB / A4 150 Assigned Varsha Multitech LT-Fund BasedWorking ICRA BBB- 50 Upgraded Capital Limits from ICRA BB+ Vishal Cables Pvt Ltd LT FBL – TL ICRA BB 35.2 Assigned Vishal Cables Pvt Ltd LT FBL – CC ICRA BB 130 Assigned Vishal Cables Pvt Ltd LT Unallocated Limits ICRA BB 59.8 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 