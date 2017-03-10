Mar 10 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 9, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alpha Pacific Systems Non-FB BG IND A4+ 22 Assigned Anindita Steels Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 23.2 Affirmed M V Omni Projects Non-FB WC limits IND A2 1500 Assigned M V Omni Projects Forward contract limitsIND A2 10 Assigned M V Omni Projects Proposed non-FB WC Provisional IND 400 Assigned limits* A2 * The final ratings will be assigned upon receipt of sanction letter by the agency. Prasanna Purple Mobility Non-FBL IND A3 166 Assigned Solutions Sowil Non-FB limits IND A4+ 50 Affirmed Starwing Plastic And Chemicals Non FB Fac IND A4 110 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Air Works India Engineering FB limit IND BBB+ / IND 700 Downgraded A2+ from IND A-/RWN/ A1 Air Works India Engineering Non-FBL IND BBB+ / IND 100 Downgraded A2+ from IND A-/RWN/ A1 Air Works India Engineering Non-FB stand-by LOC IND BBB+ / IND - Downgraded A2+ from IND A-/RWN/ A1 Alpha Pacific Systems FB CC limits IND BB / IND A4+ 45 Assigned Anindita Steels FB WC limit IND BB+ 200 Affirmed Ell Dee Foods FB WC IND B- / IND A4 40 Assigned Export-Import Bank Of India Term deposit programme IND tAAA - Affirmed Indian Infrastructure Equipment Series A pass-thr IND AA(SO) 1936.2 Affirmed M V Omni Projects Corporate loan IND BBB+ 18.8 Assigned M V Omni Projects FB WC limits IND BBB+ 1200 Assigned M V Omni Projects Proposed corporate Provisional IND 120 Assigned loan* BBB * The final ratings will be assigned upon receipt of sanction letter by the agency. Prasanna Purple Mobility FB WC limits IND BBB- / IND A341.5 Assigned Solutions Rashmi Motors FB limits IND BB 168 Upgraded from IND BB- Solve Plastic Products Non-FB Fac IND A 7.5 Assigned Solve Plastic Products TL IND B 21.993 Assigned Solve Plastic Products FB Fac IND B / IND A4 86 Assigned Sowil FB limits IND BB 20 Affirmed Sowil TL IND BB 10.47 Affirmed Starwing Plastic And Chemicals FB Fac IND B / IND A4 40 Assigned Vashudev Trading Company FB WCs IND B+ / IND A4 50 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)