Mar 10 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
March 9, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alpha Pacific Systems Non-FB BG IND A4+ 22 Assigned
Anindita Steels Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 23.2 Affirmed
M V Omni Projects Non-FB WC limits IND A2 1500 Assigned
M V Omni Projects Forward contract limitsIND A2 10 Assigned
M V Omni Projects Proposed non-FB WC Provisional IND 400 Assigned
limits* A2
* The final ratings will be assigned upon receipt of sanction letter by the agency.
Prasanna Purple Mobility Non-FBL IND A3 166 Assigned
Solutions
Sowil Non-FB limits IND A4+ 50 Affirmed
Starwing Plastic And Chemicals Non FB Fac IND A4 110 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Air Works India Engineering FB limit IND BBB+ / IND 700 Downgraded
A2+ from IND
A-/RWN/ A1
Air Works India Engineering Non-FBL IND BBB+ / IND 100 Downgraded
A2+ from IND
A-/RWN/ A1
Air Works India Engineering Non-FB stand-by LOC IND BBB+ / IND - Downgraded
A2+ from IND
A-/RWN/ A1
Alpha Pacific Systems FB CC limits IND BB / IND A4+ 45 Assigned
Anindita Steels FB WC limit IND BB+ 200 Affirmed
Ell Dee Foods FB WC IND B- / IND A4 40 Assigned
Export-Import Bank Of India Term deposit programme IND tAAA - Affirmed
Indian Infrastructure Equipment Series A pass-thr IND AA(SO) 1936.2 Affirmed
M V Omni Projects Corporate loan IND BBB+ 18.8 Assigned
M V Omni Projects FB WC limits IND BBB+ 1200 Assigned
M V Omni Projects Proposed corporate Provisional IND 120 Assigned
loan* BBB
* The final ratings will be assigned upon receipt of sanction letter by the agency.
Prasanna Purple Mobility FB WC limits IND BBB- / IND A341.5 Assigned
Solutions
Rashmi Motors FB limits IND BB 168 Upgraded from
IND BB-
Solve Plastic Products Non-FB Fac IND A 7.5 Assigned
Solve Plastic Products TL IND B 21.993 Assigned
Solve Plastic Products FB Fac IND B / IND A4 86 Assigned
Sowil FB limits IND BB 20 Affirmed
Sowil TL IND BB 10.47 Affirmed
Starwing Plastic And Chemicals FB Fac IND B / IND A4 40 Assigned
Vashudev Trading Company FB WCs IND B+ / IND A4 50 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
