Mar 14 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 10 & 13, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Eesavyasa Technologies Pvt Ltd Non- FB WC limits IND A4+ 30 Assigned Kanchi Karpooram Ltd NFBF IND A4+ 100 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Sbi Capital Markets Ltd CP IND A1+ 10000 Assigned Aditya Birla Housing Finance LtdSubordinated debt IND AA+ 2000 Assigned Aditya Birla Housing Finance LtdNCD IND AA+ 5000 Assigned Eesavyasa Technologies Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB /IND A4+ 30 Assigned Kamineni Educational Society TL IND BBB- 500 Assigned Kamineni Educational Society Non-FB WC IND BBB- 200 Assigned Kamineni Educational Society FB WC IND BBB- 50 Assigned Kanchi Karpooram Ltd FBF IND BB- /IND A4+ 70 Assigned Navi Mumbai Municipal LT IND AA+ - Affirmed Corporation Ongc Mangalore Petrochemicals NCD IND AAA/RWE 5000 Affirmedand Ltd. maintained on RWE Ongc Mangalore Petrochemicals NCD IND AAA/RWE 20000 Affirmedand Ltd. maintained on RWE Sbi Capital Markets Ltd Bk loan IND AAA 10000 Assigned Sethu Educational Trust TL IND BB 270.06 Assigned Siddhi Ganesh Rice Industries FB limits IND B+ 575 Assigned Siksha O Anusandhan TL-I IND BBB- 31.99 Assigned Siksha O Anusandhan TL-II IND BBB- 29.99 Assigned Siksha O Anusandhan TL-III IND BBB- 33.95 Assigned Siksha O Anusandhan TL-IV IND BBB- 159.99 Assigned Siksha O Anusandhan TL-V IND BBB- 79.99 Assigned Siksha O Anusandhan TL-VI IND BBB- 299.99 Assigned Siksha O Anusandhan TL-VII IND BBB- 119.99 Assigned Siksha O Anusandhan TL-VIII IND BBB- 550 Assigned Siksha O Anusandhan TL-IX IND BBB- 333.3 Assigned Siksha O Anusandhan TL-X IND BBB- 95.3 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.