Mar 14 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
March 10 & 13, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Eesavyasa Technologies Pvt Ltd Non- FB WC limits IND A4+ 30 Assigned
Kanchi Karpooram Ltd NFBF IND A4+ 100 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Sbi Capital Markets Ltd CP IND A1+ 10000 Assigned
Aditya Birla Housing Finance LtdSubordinated debt IND AA+ 2000 Assigned
Aditya Birla Housing Finance LtdNCD IND AA+ 5000 Assigned
Eesavyasa Technologies Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB /IND A4+ 30 Assigned
Kamineni Educational Society TL IND BBB- 500 Assigned
Kamineni Educational Society Non-FB WC IND BBB- 200 Assigned
Kamineni Educational Society FB WC IND BBB- 50 Assigned
Kanchi Karpooram Ltd FBF IND BB- /IND A4+ 70 Assigned
Navi Mumbai Municipal LT IND AA+ - Affirmed
Corporation
Ongc Mangalore Petrochemicals NCD IND AAA/RWE 5000 Affirmedand
Ltd. maintained on
RWE
Ongc Mangalore Petrochemicals NCD IND AAA/RWE 20000 Affirmedand
Ltd. maintained on
RWE
Sbi Capital Markets Ltd Bk loan IND AAA 10000 Assigned
Sethu Educational Trust TL IND BB 270.06 Assigned
Siddhi Ganesh Rice Industries FB limits IND B+ 575 Assigned
Siksha O Anusandhan TL-I IND BBB- 31.99 Assigned
Siksha O Anusandhan TL-II IND BBB- 29.99 Assigned
Siksha O Anusandhan TL-III IND BBB- 33.95 Assigned
Siksha O Anusandhan TL-IV IND BBB- 159.99 Assigned
Siksha O Anusandhan TL-V IND BBB- 79.99 Assigned
Siksha O Anusandhan TL-VI IND BBB- 299.99 Assigned
Siksha O Anusandhan TL-VII IND BBB- 119.99 Assigned
Siksha O Anusandhan TL-VIII IND BBB- 550 Assigned
Siksha O Anusandhan TL-IX IND BBB- 333.3 Assigned
Siksha O Anusandhan TL-X IND BBB- 95.3 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
